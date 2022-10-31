Read full article on original website
This Rare Stick-Shift Mercedes-Benz 190E Cosworth For Sale Packs a Turbo and Supercharger
Garret BehmThis might be the best possible life that a stick-shift 190E can live.
2023 Porsche 718 Cayman and Boxster lineup add Style Editions
Porsche has an answer for those who want something different in the Porsche 718 lineup, but it's not the upcoming 2023 Porsche 718 Spyder RS. On Tuesday, the 2023 Porsche 718 Cayman Style Edition and 718 Boxster Style Edition were announced with an available vibrant and eye-catching finish. The Style...
E36 BMW 3 Series V12 Sleeper Takes On Ford Mustang GT At The Drag Strip
The battle between American and European sports cars has been raging for over a century, with both continents delivering some awe-inspiring machines. America officially builds the world's most popular sports car, the Ford Mustang, but some might argue that European brands, such as BMW, build more capable vehicles. In this...
Pagani Zonda V12-Swapped Mazda RX-7 Shines At SEMA 2022
At the beginning of this year, concept artist Khyzyl Saleem (better known as The Kyza) announced that a crazy render he had created would be coming to life. The render was based on the legendary Mazda RX-7 and integrated styling cues from some of Saleem's favorite RX-7 tuners, and through the Live to Offend brand, the kit will be produced in limited numbers. Now, on the occasion of the SEMA Show 2022, the first real-life version of the kit has been revealed, and it looks amazing. But what's even more special is that the build is powered by a V12 engine from a Pagani Zonda.
Porsche 911 Turbo, GTS And 911 GT3 Get New Center Locking Wheels By TechArt
TechArt will introduce its new Formula VII Race forged wheels for the Porsche 911 Turbo, 911 GTS and 911 GT3 at the 2022 SEMA Show in Las Vegas in early November. The German-based tuner has become synonymous with Porsche over the years and keeps churning out hit after hit. The most recent was a Porsche 911 Turbo S with the power boosted to 700 horsepower and 664 lb-ft.
I’m an interior designer, here are the six things to buy now that are going to be on trend in 2023
YOU don't have to spend a fortune to have a home that's both practical and stylish. But if you want to be on trend, there are some things you should probably ditch and a few things you might want to add to your home. Interior designer Kiva Brent revealed seven...
Final Dodge Challenger Special Edition Can't Stop Blowing Up Engines
With the electrified future of Dodge on the horizon, a series of Dodge Challenger and Charger "Last Call" special editions have been announced. So far, we've seen six of them in total, with the seventh scheduled to be unveiled at this year's SEMA event. As we now know, that's not going to happen.
2023 Mercedes EQE Sedan Priced From $74,900 With 305-Mile Range
The Mercedes EQE Sedan is almost here, preparing to hit showroom floors by the end of 2022. Based on the automaker's EVA2 platform, it's putting vehicles like the Tesla Model S, Audi e-tron GT, and Porsche Taycan dead in its sights. Now we know how much the EQE Sedan will cost and how far it will be able to travel on a charge, and its rivals may have cause for concern.
Volkswagen Built a Wide-Body Jetta GLI on Turbofan Wheels for SEMA
Volkswagen is going buckwild with the Jetta at this year’s SEMA show. The company is unveiling a new concept – the Jetta GLI Performance – that is meant to take VW’s performance compact sedan to the next level while also paying homage to GLIs of years gone by.
Four-Rotor AWD Mazda RX-7 Gives Street-Legal 787B Vibes
The Mazda RX-7 (FD) remains one of the most iconic and sought-after Japanese sports cars money can buy. Aside from the gorgeous bodywork, the MX-5 Miata's bigger brother is most famous for its rotary powertrain. Rob Dahm is a great admirer of the unique engine, and the YouTuber even owns a three-rotor RX-7 that can give Ferraris a run for their money.
Kevin Hart Unveils Dark Knight Buick Grand National With Cadillac V6 Power
Buick's electrified future is now set in stone, with models like the Electra arriving in a few short years. But that doesn't mean we can't celebrate the brand's past. Kevin Hart clearly hasn't, but that's to be expected from the well-known gearhead. At SEMA 2022, Kevin unveiled his latest one-of-a-kind build in collaboration with MagnaFlow. It's a custom Buick Grand National he dubbed "The Dark Knight."
Ferrari To Unveil LaFerrari Replacement In 2024
2013 saw the arrival of the LaFerrari, codenamed F150, and as Maranello's first full hybrid, it was an instant classic that has only seen its value climb as the years have gone by. According to a post on the Auto Pareri forum, an allegedly leaked document shows that the son of LaFerrari will arrive in 2024 in highly limited numbers.
Ford Microcar Concept Has McLaren F1-Style Seats No Engine And A $500K Price Tag
Ford doesn't make anything like this weird little Smart-esque car anymore, especially with the Fiesta dead. If you squint you can call the Maverick "compact," at least until you see this. The car in question is a wild one-off Ford concept from the 80s. The Ford Ghia Trio concept had some strange features, like McLaren F1-style seating and windows, a single wiper blade, and a single rearview mirror on the outside of the car.
Ford Unveils 10 Aftermarket Concepts For SEMA 2022
Ford is not messing around at the annual SEMA show. It took a total of 10 cars, modified by a wide selection of aftermarket royalty. It's a bit down from the 40 it showcased last year. Essentially, Ford sent out its most popular cars to several modifiers and told them...
Hoonigan's Honda Ridgeline IndyTruck Nears Completion With Acura NSX Suspension And Custom Fabrication
If you're a keen follower of all things Hoonigan, you're undoubtedly aware of the Honda IndyTruck project. But, if you're not, allow us to fill you in. The team has challenged itself to build a Honda Ridgeline powered by a 700-horsepower V6 engine from an IndyCar racer. As you'd expect, fitting a truck with this powerplant came with plenty of challenges, but the Hoonigan crew is pulling it off.
The Ringbrothers Patriarc Is A 580-Horsepower Ford Mustang Mach 1 Restomod
Ringbrothers is in the process of unveiling each of its four SEMA 2022 builds. This is the second one, which was preceded earlier this week by the brand's 1,200 horsepower Blazer. Ringbrothers calls this Ford Mustang Mach 1 the "Patriarc." A total of 5,000 hours went into building this 1969...
Ferrari Is Benchmarking The Lamborghini Huracan STO At Its Fiorano Test Track
Ferrari has been spotted testing a Lamborghini Huracan STO at its Fiorano testing circuit. Benchmarking rival supercars is a common activity that many manufacturers dive into, but it is peculiar to see competing engineers driving opposition cars with this much enthusiasm. It could be possible that Ferrari wants a true...
Ringbrothers Reveals 1948 Chevrolet Super Truck Called Enyo
This year's SEMA show is shaping up to be one for the books, with the participating manufacturers and tuners bringing their A-game once again. Dodge and Toyota have brought loads of new builds, and Ford has revealed 10 aftermarket concepts, but once again, it's the tuners that are breaking the internet. We've already seen a few impressive creations, but the latest build from Ringbrothers has to be one of the wildest of this year's event.
Dodge Direct Connection Offers Complete Kit To Build A 1,100-HP Drag Racer
Dodge will eventually go fully electric, but before it gets there, it's celebrating internal combustion like no other automotive manufacturer out there. In addition to giving the standard Charger and Challenger a few final-year updates, it will also be selling several Final Call models to commemorate the death of the V8 engine.
Stretched Cadillac Escalade Can Be Yours For $220,000
If the Cadillac Escalade ESV simply isn't spacious enough for your needs, a dealership based in Fremont, California, has the perfect solution to your problems. Selling for the lofty price of $219,999, this stretched Caddy is almost certainly the most bizarre Escalade we've ever seen - and that includes Kim Kardashian's example.
