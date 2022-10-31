Indiana Pacers game preview: Pacers look to reach .500 in Brooklyn

The Pacers will look to get consecutive wins over the Nets.

The Indiana Pacers take on the Brooklyn Nets Monday night in a rematch of a game that took place on Saturday.

Two days ago, the Pacers beat the Nets 125-116 behind a franchise-record 23 made three point shots and 32 points from promising rookie Bennedict Mathurin. Indiana's offense looked sensational in that game, especially during the final three quarters. They will hope to repeat that performance on Monday.

The Pacers are currently 3-4 and would improve to .500 with a win. The Nets are 1-5, though they have faced a difficult schedule to open the season.

Viewing and Betting Information

Tip off time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Location: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

Where to watch: NBA League Pass, Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports+, YES Network

Spread and Over/Under: The Pacers are underdogs in this game as they are +8.5 in the SI Sportsbook despite their win on Saturday. The over/under for the game is 236.5. The two teams reached 241 points over the weekend.

Pacers vs Nets Injury Report

For the Pacers, Daniel Theis (right knee) as well as two-way contract players Kendall Brown and Trevelin Queen ( G League ) are out. T.J. McConnell and Aaron Nesmith, who both didn't play on Saturday, are questionable with a sore right knee and sore right foot, respectively.

For the Nets, Seth Curry is questionable with a left ankle injury. Former Pacer T.J. Warren (left foot) is out.

Key Matchups

Tyrese Haliburton vs Kyrie Irving: Tyrese Haliburton had 26 points and eight assists in Brooklyn this weekend and did an excellent job both shooting the ball and controlling the game. He was brilliant, as he has often been this season.

Irving was also fantastic with 35 points and six assists. If either one of the two players slows down, that could tip the balance of the game. Ben Simmons guarded Haliburton often on Saturday, though Haliburton shot over him with ease.

Chris Duarte vs Kevin Durant: Durant had an easy 27 points this weekend, though Duarte's defense was still solid against the Slim Reaper. Durant is that good, and whoever is on him (Duarte or Nesmith, if he is able to go) will have to be dialed in on defense.

The Pacers haven't gotten much on offense from their wings this season. Duarte is shooting a little better of late, but he and the team will hope that he finds a groove at some point.