I'm an Amazon warehouse worker. When I'm tired and in pain from standing all day on Prime Day, I remind myself the money's good.
A Staten Island Amazon employee shares how "stowers" prepare for Amazon Prime Day in the warehouse. Full-time employees are expected to work mandatory overtime hours and are paid time-and-a-half. They like the pay, but they said working long hours is hurting their ankles. This as-told-to essay is based on a...
End of the road for Treasure Truck: Amazon stops deals program, which went online during pandemic
Amazon is officially parking its “Treasure Truck” deals program, putting an end to an initiative that first got rolling in 2016 with in-person pickups from quirky vehicles in various cities. Amazon grew the truck fleet to more than 100 vehicles across 29 U.S. cities by 2019. But in...
Amazon, Walmart, Lowe’s And 2,500 Stores Have Cash Back Day
Thousands of retailers will partner with a coupon-cash-back company to offer shoppers deals. The initiative hopes to help consumers cope with inflation. The holiday season is when buyers try their best to buy gifts. The stores want to ensure people get more out of each spent dollar.
Cash Back Day: Amazon, Walmart, Lowe's and others helping consumers earn money
RetailMeNot is offering shoppers a way to earn cash back at over 2,500 retailers and brands to help ease the stress of inflation while they shop for their holiday gifts.
Amazon, Walmart and Lowe’s among 2,500 stores helping their shoppers to earn money for 48 hours only
MULTIPLE retailers including Amazon, Walmart, and Lowe’s are helping their shoppers earn money for 48 hours only. The Cash Back Day event from RetailMeNot is back, giving shoppers the chance to earn money back while shopping at over 2,500 major retailers. For the fourth year in a row, the...
2022 Walmart Black Friday deals announced
BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart has announced its plans for Black Friday shopping in 2022 featuring new savings and even more deals. The announcement comes after Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner confirmed the stores’ closing on Thanksgiving Day for the third year in a row. The retailer closed for the first time in 30 years in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Walmart CEO says its stores being open on Thanksgiving 'is a thing of the past'
Walmart CEO John Furner recently said keeping stores open on Thanksgiving is "a thing of the past." Some companies, Walmart included, closed stores on Thanksgiving in the past few years because of the pandemic, but others may follow suit well into the future. Between online shopping, deals coming earlier in...
I work in tech – don’t even try to steal from Walmart or Target self checkout, people don’t realize they’re watching you
A TECH worker has claimed that major retailers are watching your every move while you shop and urged customers to not even think about stealing from self-checkout. TikToker demystifiyingtech warned against theft at Walmart and Target claiming that cameras and "entire teams" are collecting evidence that could be used to send you to jail.
I’m a shopping expert – the self-checkout hack I use allows me to leave the store in a minute even with big hauls
SHOPPING can sometimes take up hours of the day, but one mom has found a great self-checkout hack to get out of the store in just minutes – no matter how many items she’s buying. TikTok “Momtrepreneaur” Heather Scibetta posted a video detailing the hack to her followers,...
5 Things You Should Never Buy on Black Friday
Black Friday is big business. Marketed as a frenzied shopping cure-all, retailers are getting wise to the hype surrounding Black Friday (while still participating in it, of course). Other sales during...
Amazon Black Friday 2022 deals: All of Amazon’s best deals so far
Black Friday is on the way and like in previous years, we’re expecting tons of great deals on all kinds of different products. After the big event is Cyber Monday, so check out our full guide on the best Cyber Monday 2022 Amazon deals. We’re likely to get great...
15 Amazing Amazon Gift Deals for Men to Shop Now — Starting at $12
Get a head start on holiday gift shopping with these gift deals from Amazon that are perfect for men — details
Buy These 3 Items on Amazon Warehouse To Score Major Discounts
Even seasoned Amazon shoppers may not know about Amazon Warehouse, a section of the site that sells preowned, used and open-box products. The items for sale in the Warehouse section run the gamut from...
Black Friday deals are already here! See Walmart, Target, more
Retailers are rolling out holiday deals earlier than ever this year. Many stores have Christmas items on shelves across from Halloween decorations and some shoppers say it’s too early.
A half-price Walmart Plus membership is the one deal you need ahead of Black Friday
Heads up: you've only got until the end of the day to get Walmart Plus for just $49 (opens in new tab). The retailer has slashed the price of a year-long membership to its subscription service by 50% - and the timing couldn't be better if you're looking to spend during this year's Black Friday deals bonanza.
Walmart is offering a half-off deal for its Amazon Prime competitor, Walmart+, and it includes early access to Black Friday deals
Shoppers can access early Black Friday deals with a new Walmart+ membership offer. The deal includes 50% off the annual membership and limited offers like Lyft rideshare credit. The discount is not available for current members, and the offer ends Nov. 3 at 11:59 p.m. EST. Ahead of Black Friday,...
Amazon accidentally exposed an internal server packed with Prime Video viewing habits
Security researcher Anurag Sen found a database packed with Amazon Prime viewing habits stored on an internal Amazon server that was accessible from the internet. But because the database was not protected with a password, the data within could be accessed by anyone with a web browser just by knowing its IP address.
Now is the Time to Pick up the Samsung 85” QLED TV at Best Buy
Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at shop@mensjournal.com. Sponsored content. We are getting to that time...
Walmart’s Black Friday 2022 Deals for Days starts Monday with more savings throughout November
Walmart has something for everyone on your holiday list. Toys, beauty products, tech, furniture and more. The retail giant is gearing up for the biggest shopping day of the year - Black Friday - with its month-long sale’s event Deal for Days throughout the month of November. Walmart said...
