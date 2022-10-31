ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon, Walmart, Lowe’s And 2,500 Stores Have Cash Back Day

Thousands of retailers will partner with a coupon-cash-back company to offer shoppers deals. The initiative hopes to help consumers cope with inflation. The holiday season is when buyers try their best to buy gifts. The stores want to ensure people get more out of each spent dollar.
KARK 4 News

2022 Walmart Black Friday deals announced

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart has announced its plans for Black Friday shopping in 2022 featuring new savings and even more deals. The announcement comes after Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner confirmed the stores’ closing on Thanksgiving Day for the third year in a row. The retailer closed for the first time in 30 years in 2020 due to the pandemic.
BENTONVILLE, AR
TechRadar

A half-price Walmart Plus membership is the one deal you need ahead of Black Friday

Heads up: you've only got until the end of the day to get Walmart Plus for just $49 (opens in new tab). The retailer has slashed the price of a year-long membership to its subscription service by 50% - and the timing couldn't be better if you're looking to spend during this year's Black Friday deals bonanza.
TechCrunch

Amazon accidentally exposed an internal server packed with Prime Video viewing habits

Security researcher Anurag Sen found a database packed with Amazon Prime viewing habits stored on an internal Amazon server that was accessible from the internet. But because the database was not protected with a password, the data within could be accessed by anyone with a web browser just by knowing its IP address.
mensjournal.com

Now is the Time to Pick up the Samsung 85” QLED TV at Best Buy

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at shop@mensjournal.com. Sponsored content. We are getting to that time...
93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York.

