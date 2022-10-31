LaNia Sproles is a multifaceted artist born and raised in Milwaukee. She graduated from Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design in 2017 and works with various media including drawing, printmaking, collage and murals. Since college, Sproles has been a Mary L. Nohl fellow, artist assistant-in-residence with Artists Working in Education and teaching artist-in-residence at Lynden Sculpture Garden; she’s also had a number of solo and group exhibitions across Wisconsin plus a few in Chicago and one in Ann Arbor. On top of that, she was guest curator for the virtual “I’ll Make You Sorry” exhibition hosted by NADA art fair at Green Gallery and has participated in exhibitions with the online Elijah Wheat Showroom.

