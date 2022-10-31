Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Flea Market in Wisconsin is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensCaledonia, WI
70-Year-Old Milwaukee Woman Scammed Out of $38.5K by 'Fake FBI Agent' ImpersonatorZack LoveMilwaukee, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
6 dead at Wisconsin apartmenthellasHartland, WI
Forensic Handwriting Analysis of Darrell Brooks UncoveredDr. Mozelle MartinWaukesha, WI
shepherdexpress.com
Dancers Are Because Dancers Are
In a South African Bantu language, the word Ubuntu broadly translates as “humanity.” A more precise meaning for the philosophy it represents is “I am because you are, and you are because I am.” Edited to I Am Because You Are… it’s the title of the dance concert that will open the 25th anniversary season of Danceworks Performance MKE.
shepherdexpress.com
LaNia Sproles is Multifaceted and Making a Difference
LaNia Sproles is a multifaceted artist born and raised in Milwaukee. She graduated from Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design in 2017 and works with various media including drawing, printmaking, collage and murals. Since college, Sproles has been a Mary L. Nohl fellow, artist assistant-in-residence with Artists Working in Education and teaching artist-in-residence at Lynden Sculpture Garden; she’s also had a number of solo and group exhibitions across Wisconsin plus a few in Chicago and one in Ann Arbor. On top of that, she was guest curator for the virtual “I’ll Make You Sorry” exhibition hosted by NADA art fair at Green Gallery and has participated in exhibitions with the online Elijah Wheat Showroom.
shepherdexpress.com
John Gurda’s ‘People of the Port’
“It always fascinated me—it was so unlikely, a village in the heart of the city,” says John Gurda. He’s talking about his latest documentary on Milwaukee history, People of the Port: A Jones Island Documentary. Jones Island was the subject of his 1978 master’s thesis. It was where his career as Milwaukee’s historian began.
shepherdexpress.com
Milwaukee Influencer Dr. Kenneth Harris: ‘Born To Disrupt, Dispute, and Inspire’
Not long ago, I was listening to the “Truth In The Afternoon with Dr. Ken Harris,” his talk show on 101.7 TheTruth Black Talk Radio. He asked this question of his listeners: “Is it all right for white people to use the N-word?” I knew I had to meet him.
shepherdexpress.com
Local Talent Showcased at Shorewood Artists Guild’s Annual Show
The 2nd Annual Shorewood Artists Guild Show, “Art at the Atrium 2,” will highlight the work of more than a dozen talented artists. Photography, drawings and paintings, playful sculpture, elegant oils and multimedia pieces will be on display. Visual pieces made by nationally and locally recognized Shorewood artists, with all works curated for professional quality and craftsmanship.
shepherdexpress.com
This Week in Milwaukee: Nov. 3-9, 2022
The 13th annual Southeast Wisconsin Festival of Books, Tales of Laughing Fox, Pupy Costello & The New Hiram Kings tribute to Hank Williams, Elephonic plays a matinee, Lost Tribes of the Moon album release, Will Sheff’s post Okkervil River-era stops in town, Country/Americana artist Jim Lauderdale and more—This Week in Milwaukee!
shepherdexpress.com
Scoot Your Way to Election Day for Free with ‘Lime to the Polls’
If you need a ride to the polls or to a public transport option this week, Lime is offering a free way to get there on their electric scooters for voters from now through Election Day on Tuesday, November 8. The company says their intended goal is to “ease transportation barriers and increase voter turnout by offering a free, safe, and sustainable option” to get voters to their stations.
shepherdexpress.com
Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 984 New Cases, No Deaths
On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 984 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 844 new cases per day in the last week. On this day last year, there were 2,751 new cases, and a 7-day average of 2,485 cases per day. In 2020, 5,289 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 4,945 cases per day.
