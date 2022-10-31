MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County Deputies have arrested one man and charged him with the murders that took place at a home on Morris Avenue on Thursday. 30-year-old Deon Banks was arrested when Bibb County Patrol Deputies got a tip that he was in the parking lot of a gas station on the corner of Riverside and Ingleside, where they were able to take him in without incident.

MACON, GA ・ 11 HOURS AGO