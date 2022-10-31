Read full article on original website
Veracity Foodie Report – Applebee’s Bar & Grill - 6235 Zebulon Rd, Macon, GA 31210Brooklyn LassiterMacon, GA
Veracity Foodie Report – Fajitas Mexican Grill - 4696 Presidential Pkwy, Macon, GA 31206Brooklyn LassiterMacon, GA
Macon Traffic Cameras are Catching School Zone Speeders in BunchesKurt DillonMacon, GA
The Big Pig Jig
VIENNA, GA. (WGXA) -- The Big Pig Jig is coming to Dooly County on Friday. The two-day event hosts various creative vendors and activities for both individuals and families to enjoy. On Saturday, the event offers free admission and free samplings of the Taste of The Jig Championship Barbecue competition.
Christmas came early as Christmas Made in the South is back at the CentrePlex
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Arts, crafts, gifts, gourmet food, and much more await for early Christmas shopping at the CentrePlex as Christmas Made in the South makes its return. The 29th annual award-winning event is going on through Sunday and features over 300 artists and craftspersons offering gourmet food, handmade, one-of-a-kind designs in the booths across the festivals, offering silk wearables, fabric bags, wall art, sculptures, glass jewelry, retro designs, and a whole lot more.
Macon Burger Week kicks off on Monday
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Restaurants in Macon have beef and have every intention of squashing it...into patties for the 5th Annual Macon Burger Week!. The event, presented by the Georgia Beef Board and Visit Macon, will see 26 Macon restaurants creating $10 burgers from November 7th through the 13th for burger lovers to enjoy and, then, pick their favorites.
Middle Georgia baker to compete on Food Network Christmas Cookie Challenge
DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Middle Georgia baker will appear in a Food Network show this holiday season. Cory Jones owns Sweet Evelyn's in Unadilla. Jones announced Tuesday he will appear on the Food Network show "Christmas Cookie Challenge." Jones says he will compete against four other bakers for...
Macon named one of Best Places to Go in 2023 by popular travel guide
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A popular travel guidebook series named Macon as one of its best places to go in 2023. Alongside places like the Virgin Islands, Japan, the Yucantan Peninsula, and Athens, Greece, Macon made the list ahead of the city's bicentennial in 2023. Frommer's cites the Ocmulgee...
Bibb County School District holds Winter Sports Media Night
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County School District held a Winter Sports Media Night at the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame with the goal of bringing together basketball coaches and select athletes from each of the district's six high schools to discuss their upcoming seasons, giving the athletes an opportunity to connect to the community through local media outlets.
First Presbyterian Church plans demolitions despite Historic Macon opposition
When First Presbyterian Church’s imminent plans to demolish two downtown buildings came to light in recent weeks, Historic Macon Foundation led the opposition with a social media post encouraging people to oppose the project. But the demolitions have been dropped from Monday’s Design Review Board agenda, leaving only an...
$1Million Mega Millions winning ticket sold in Milledgeville
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. (WGXA) -- Today is the day for one lucky $1Million Mega Millions winner. The potential retirement fund-winning ticket was purchased in Milledgeville on Tuesday. Congratulations to the lucky winner!. What would you do if you won $1Million or, even, the $1.5Billion Powerball Jackpot? Let us know in the...
City of Dublin looking to partner with company to install cameras in high-crime areas
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Dublin City Council will discuss a proposal the Mayor and Council Members think could help fight crime in what they call high-crime areas. In documents obtained by WGXA News, the Mayor and City Council are proposing a pilot program that would partner them with Cingo, Inc, a Dublin business, that now operates across Georgia and South Carolina, that provides security camera systems to customers for a fee.
2 men dead after Thursday morning shooting
UPDATE: 10:39 A.M. -- The victims of the shooting have been identified as 41-year-old George Brooks and 61-year-old Milton Jolly. The next of kin have been notified, according to Coroner Luanne Stone. -- MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- Two men are dead after an early morning shooting in Macon. It happened on...
Local high school principal took first time voter students to the polls
MACON, Ga (WGXA)- With early voting taking place, a local high school principal took students to go vote for their very first time. The principal says he thinks it's important to help his students step into adulthood by being there for them during their first voting experience. "I think they...
"Sofia Scam" spotted in Florida, reports of sightings in Georgia too
WEST PALM BEACH, Fl. (WGXA) - What law enforcement in south Florida is calling a scam is being spotted in Georgia. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is alerting people in south Florida to a scam known as the "Sofia Scam." In a post on Facebook, the PBSO says it's...
On the cutting edge of solutions to homelessness in Georgia, it’s 'housing first'
“You got a king-sized bed; where do you want it?” asked one of the movers helping her into her new house. “Stop it! Whichever way is fine with me,” Thomas joked. Then she made a snoring sound to explain her aim, whatever way the bed was oriented in the room.
One person arrested, new details released in double murder on Morris Avenue in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County Deputies have arrested one man and charged him with the murders that took place at a home on Morris Avenue on Thursday. 30-year-old Deon Banks was arrested when Bibb County Patrol Deputies got a tip that he was in the parking lot of a gas station on the corner of Riverside and Ingleside, where they were able to take him in without incident.
Democratic candidate speaks to voters at Tubman Museum
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Today Gubernatorial Candidate Stacey Abrams "Let's Get It Done" bus tour made a stop at the Tubman Museum where Abrams told her supporters, her opponent isn't interested in making Georgians' lives better. "He's been exceptional at attacking our freedom," she said. The freedom to vote, the...
BMIF hosts election watch party
ATLANTA, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Black Male Initiative Fund is celebrating organizers and volunteers who participated in campaigning to increase voters of color for this year's midterm elections. Black Male Initiative Fund (BMIF) launched ambitious efforts to mobilize and educate voters across the state of Georgia. They focused on informing...
Bibb County Sheriff's Office warns against illegal street racing
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Following multiple arrests at a recent Sunday Funday street racing event, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office is warning that continued illegal racing activity could land you in jail. In a Facebook post from the Sheriff's Office, they state that they've caught wind of rumored street racing...
Commissioners discuss street lights and school zone speed cameras in closed session
Convenience store alcohol licenses and street light applications dominated discussion at Tuesday’s meetings of the Macon-Bibb County Commission. The county no longer allows alcohol licenses for convenience stores that do not sell fuel or fresh food that includes five kinds of fruits and vegetables. Two stores appealed alcohol license...
Suspect arrested in Wednesday morning shooting death
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County Deputies have made an arrest in connection to the shooting death of 65-year-old Eddie Lee Davis that took place on Clisby Drive on Wednesday morning. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, Investigators received tips leading to the arrest of 34-year-old Quartez Johnson after...
Macon Water Authority announces intent to appoint local businessman interim director
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- Days after the resignation of the agency’s leader, the Macon Water Authority is moving ahead with putting an interim director and president in place. The board voted to go ahead with its plans of offering the interim leadership role to Ron Shipman. Shipman recently served as...
