MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Lisa made landfall Wednesday near Belize City in the Central American nation of Belize, and moved inland. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Lisa had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph) at landfall. By late Wednesday the storm’s center was about 20 miles (30 kilometers) west of Belize City and moving west at 12 mph (19 kph).

2 DAYS AGO