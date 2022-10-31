ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana: What to expect on election night

Louisiana’s lone U.S. Senate race features Republican incumbent John Kennedy, who is seeking a second term. The former state treasurer, who has mostly provided a safe Senate vote for Republicans and been a strong supporter of former President Donald Trump, faces a crowded field of 12 challengers. Among them...
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana, Texas join forces in first-time unclaimed property event

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana and Texas will join forces to return unclaimed property to residents in a first-time event, according to Louisiana State Treasurer John Schroder. The free two-day event will take place in Lake Charles, Louisiana, and Beaumont, Texas. “I am exceptionally proud of my team...
LOUISIANA STATE
Alabama voters to decide if judges can deny bail to violent crime offenders

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama voters will be deciding on several ballot measures Tuesday in addition to candidates. Amendment 1, or Aniah’s Law, would give judges more discretion in denying bail to those charged with certain violent offenses, like murder, kidnapping and rape. The legislation came in response...
ALABAMA STATE
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold at Geismar convenience store

GEISMAR, La. (BRPROUD) — A $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold at a Geismar gas station convenience store on Wednesday, Nov. 2. The winning ticket was sold at Dutchtown Tiger Mart along La. 73 in Ascension Parish, according to the Louisiana Lottery website. After no one won Wednesday night’s $1.2...
GEISMAR, LA
Weather Alert: Thunderstorms expected with a front early Saturday morning

A front is expected to move into the area Saturday morning bringing a line of showers and storms. Isolated strong to severe storms within the main line are possible. The greatest risk for severe weather, including tornados and damaging winds, is in Northeast Texas, Southeast Oklahoma, Southwest Arkansas, and Northwest Louisiana.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Evacuation order in place following train carrying acid derails

PAULINA, La. (WGNO) — St. James Parish authorities assessed the damage after a freight train jumped the tracks, causing a derailment and chemical spill Wednesday (Nov.2). The incident happened just before 2 p.m., according to the St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say six carts were derailed with one of them carrying 20 thousand gallons of hydrochloric acid.
PAULINA, LA

