Read full article on original website
Related
brproud.com
Louisiana: What to expect on election night
Louisiana’s lone U.S. Senate race features Republican incumbent John Kennedy, who is seeking a second term. The former state treasurer, who has mostly provided a safe Senate vote for Republicans and been a strong supporter of former President Donald Trump, faces a crowded field of 12 challengers. Among them...
brproud.com
Louisiana, Texas join forces in first-time unclaimed property event
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana and Texas will join forces to return unclaimed property to residents in a first-time event, according to Louisiana State Treasurer John Schroder. The free two-day event will take place in Lake Charles, Louisiana, and Beaumont, Texas. “I am exceptionally proud of my team...
brproud.com
Alabama voters to decide if judges can deny bail to violent crime offenders
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama voters will be deciding on several ballot measures Tuesday in addition to candidates. Amendment 1, or Aniah’s Law, would give judges more discretion in denying bail to those charged with certain violent offenses, like murder, kidnapping and rape. The legislation came in response...
brproud.com
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold at Geismar convenience store
GEISMAR, La. (BRPROUD) — A $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold at a Geismar gas station convenience store on Wednesday, Nov. 2. The winning ticket was sold at Dutchtown Tiger Mart along La. 73 in Ascension Parish, according to the Louisiana Lottery website. After no one won Wednesday night’s $1.2...
brproud.com
Weather Alert: Thunderstorms expected with a front early Saturday morning
A front is expected to move into the area Saturday morning bringing a line of showers and storms. Isolated strong to severe storms within the main line are possible. The greatest risk for severe weather, including tornados and damaging winds, is in Northeast Texas, Southeast Oklahoma, Southwest Arkansas, and Northwest Louisiana.
brproud.com
Deputies intervene after Baton Rouge couple’s Halloween night spat turns violent
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Nearly 20 percent of marriages and intimate partnerships will experience physical violence, according to the American Association of Marriage and Family Therapy. In Louisiana, a number of relationships are torn apart by domestic abuse. While anyone can become a victim of this form of...
brproud.com
LSP searching for driver who fled after late night chase on I-10 West
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The search continues for someone who led law enforcement on a chase around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2. “Troopers were attempting to make a traffic stop when a driver was observed driving at a high rate of speed,” according to the Louisiana State Police.
brproud.com
Residents in St. James Parish asked to evacuate after train derailment leaks chemicals
ST. JAMES PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Residents were asked to evacuate before 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2 after a derailed train spilled hydrochloric acid. The St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office said residents in the Paulina area were directed to evacuate to the Lutcher Senior Center located at 2631 Louisiana Avenue.
brproud.com
Evacuation order in place following train carrying acid derails
PAULINA, La. (WGNO) — St. James Parish authorities assessed the damage after a freight train jumped the tracks, causing a derailment and chemical spill Wednesday (Nov.2). The incident happened just before 2 p.m., according to the St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say six carts were derailed with one of them carrying 20 thousand gallons of hydrochloric acid.
Comments / 0