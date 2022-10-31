Read full article on original website
WATCH: A Quad City Gets Moved Across The River Thanks To Al Roker
Is this a Pitbull situation all over again?! It appears to be that way. Recently, during a weather forecast, long-time TODAY Show weatherman, Al Roker, decided that Moline wasn't in Illinois anymore. Instead, he places Moline across the Mississippi River in the neighboring state of Iowa similar to what Pitbull did to Davenport in 2021.
Rock Island brewery to hold fundraiser for QC Paws on Sunday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Blue Cat Brew Pub is partnering with QC Paws for a fundraising event that helps homeless animals in the Quad Cities. Shari Smiley, QC Paws, joins in on the discussion about the Nov. 6 event while introducing the audience to “Chupa” a little Yorki Terrier mix that inspired the name of the benefit blonde ale brew.
Illinois offers free COVID-19 test kits to low-income residents
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) -The Illinois Department of Public Health announced it will be distributing 1 million over-the-counter COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to residents in economically disadvantaged zip codes through a partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation.. The announcement comes as the CDC released data showing that 31counties in Illinois are at an elevated Community Level for COVID-19. IDPH is reporting 14,225 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, and 54 deaths since October 28.
MetroLINK starts its Veterans Accessibility Program
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Transportation can be a barrier for many individuals and families, including veterans. “Based on some of the survey data that came out of the Quad Cities Community Veterans Engagement Board, transportation and access to affordable transportation was a number one need amongst veterans,” said Jennifer Hirsch, MetroLINK’s manager of administration. “We knew we had to answer that call and put this program in place to help them.”
2022 Moline Centre Holiday Hop set for Nov. 11-12
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -For those that are ready to officially kick off the holiday shopping season, Moline Centre’s 5th annual Holiday Hop is set to run Nov. 11-12. Lora Adams, Blackbox Theatre, and Christiana Headley, Splash, highlight that festivities will run Nov. 11 from 4-8 p.m. and Nov. 12 from 12-6 p.m. at more than 20 downtown merchants.
QC first responders join IL Comptroller to push for faster payments to families
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Illinois comptroller Susana Mendoza, Rep. Mike Halpin, police, firefighters, and other local first responders gathered at the Moline Police Department Wednesday morning to push support for HB 5785/SB 4229 – the Fallen First Responders and Armed Forces Support Act. The act provides death benefits for...
Rock Island HS staff take on the heat for 36th Student Hunger Drive
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - For 36 years, Quad City Area high schools have raised money and collected food for the River Bend Food Bank’s “Student Hunger Drive.”. This year drama club members at Rock Island High School put their teachers to the test with the “Hot Shakes Challenge.” Teachers and other staff ate increasingly spicy sauces while reading lines from Shakespeare.
Proposal Would Turn Iowa Fields Into $600M Development, with Huge Water Park
Those Iowa fields above will very likely be the future home of a massive entertainment development here in Iowa. The site would be home to a 100,000-square-foot indoor water park, a family entertainment center, and a 400-room hotel. The development would be known as The Grand Experience and located off...
Meet the Candidates: Rock Island County Sheriff
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The General Election is right around the corner, and the Rock Island County sheriff’s race is heating up. TV6 spoke with both candidates, Darren Hart (D) and Patrick Moody (R) on Thursday to discuss their platforms for their respective campaigns. Below you can find...
Chicago’s ‘Blooze Brothers’ play one night only at Timber Lake on Saturday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -For over a quarter of a century, the Blooze Brothers have been one of Chicagoland’s most in-demand show bands. This high-powered choreographed 12-piece show band covers Motown, R&B, Soul, current favorites and, of course, the music and crazy antics of the original Blues Brothers. Darren Mangler...
City addresses non-highway vehicles with ordinance
The Rock Falls City Council has passed an ordinance that will permit the operation of certain non-highway vehicles on streets within the city limits of Rock Falls. The ordinance, as well as Illinois law, restricts the operation of qualifying vehicles to city streets with a speed limit of 35 miles per hour or less, alleys, and parking lots, a news release says. These vehicles are prohibited from being operated on sidewalks, bike paths, state highways, or off-road in parks or upon other public property.
What’s The Longest River In Iowa? If You Said Mississippi You’re Wrong
Living right on the Mighty Mississippi River, it's easy for us to think that this would be the longest river in Iowa, right? Wrong. The Mississippi River is definitely a huge river. It is the second-longest river in North America, according to the National Park Service. It runs from the northernmost point of Lake Itasca all the way down to the Gulf of Mexico. The part of the river delta I'm from, at Memphis, has been extremely low lately and it's greatly impacting barges and the supply chain. It's also why you will see fewer river cruises docked in Davenport.
Blue Grass police chief resumes duties, department says
BLUE GRASS, Iowa (KWQC) - Blue Grass Police Chief Bobby Flaherty has resumed his duties after being on paid administrative leave since early September, the police department said in a Facebook post Friday. “Flaherty’s administrative leave has been resolved!” the police department said. “Let’s give him a big “welcome back”.”...
United Way Whiteside County has new office
The United Way of Whiteside County (UWWC) has a new address. Their space at 502 First Avenue in Sterling has been their home for over 30 years. “The space has been a great option for us for many years,” said Keri Olson, CEO, “but the pandemic has taught us new ways of doing business and […]
Riverboat casino that sank in Mississippi River resurfaces amid historic drought
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Record-low water levels in the Mississippi River have unearthed a flurry of rare finds. The latest? The nation’s first riverboat casino that sunk during a storm last year. The Diamond Lady, America’s first riverboat casino, set sail in 1991 and operated for a few years before...
Police: One person injured in Davenport shooting Friday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was injured after a shooting in Davenport Friday. Davenport Police responded to the 1900 block of Clark Street, at 5:02 p.m. for a report of shots fired, according to officials. Police say officers on scene found a person with non-life-threatening injuries, who was transported...
Nuclear Threats: These Are The Biggest Targets In Iowa
In the 1990s a map of every state was created and shared looking at the threat level of every town, city, and area in a state. The site goes on to state,. At the bottom of this page is the 1990 FEMA nuclear target map for Iowa. It was just a conceptual map about the nuclear threat. Even an all-out nuclear war - did not by any means mean that every site would be hit. For some states VERY FEW and POSSIBLY / PROBABLY NONE of the sites will be hit but others may have some very significant targets.
Intercity rail project through Wisconsin, Minnesota, & Illinois entering final design stages
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – A big three-state railway project is reaching the final design stages. Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Illinois Departments of Transportation, along with Amtrak, are working on adding another round-trip rail service. The service goes from the Twin Cities to Chicago, making stops at stations along the way. Construction is set to begin next year. Crews will be…
Iconic Red Covered Bridge in Illinois Named Oldest In State
If you like to take long drives and take in all of the beautiful surroundings then you will want to drive to Princeton Illinois. Princeton is home to the oldest bridge in the entire state and is still in use today. Since 1863, the Red Covered Bridge has helped people go across Big Bureau Creek. From mules and horses to cars and trucks this bridge has helped millions across the creek.
Burlington's The Courts could be open by June
BURLINGTON -The $4.5 million The Courts project on the Fun City property in Burlington may open as soon as June. The project, which is going up on the southeast corner of Fun City, Burlington's hotel and gaming complex, will be a state-of-the-art indoor court and recreation center aimed at increased space for local sports clubs and organizations as well as outside sports tourism.
