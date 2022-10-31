Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
October Marks Best Month for Value ETFs Since 1978: Top Funds
IWD - Free Report) hauled in $444 million inflows last month during the broader market rally. Anemic growth in developed economies, the QE scenario and muted bond yields have kept value investing subdued in the past decade and boosted growth stocks. But the scenario is changing now. Since the growth sector relies on easy borrowing for superior growth and its value depends heavily on future earnings, a rise in long-term yields cuts the present value of companies’ future earnings.
Zacks.com
Equal-Weight ETFs Outperforming
Wall Street staged a solid comeback in October, with all three major indices logging positive returns. The Dow Jones Industrial Average wrapped up its best month since 1976, surging about 14% in October, while the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index gained about 8% and 3.9%, respectively. However, the rally fizzled to start this month on recession fears (read: Dow Jones Logs Best Month Since 1976: ETFs to Bet On).
Zacks.com
3 Things We Learned from the Q3 Earnings Season
With September-quarter results from more than 85% of S&P 500 members already out, the bulk of the Q3 reporting cycle is now behind us. The overall takeaway from the Q3 earnings season was one of relief and reassurance, with actual quarterly reports belying pre-season fears of an impending ‘earnings cliff’. As we have repeatedly pointed out, the picture that emerged from the Q3 earnings season wasn’t great, but it wasn’t bad either. To that end, here are the three things we learned from the Q3 earnings season.
Zacks.com
Stock Market News for Nov 4, 2022
U.S. stocks ended lower for the fourth-straight session on Thursday, a day after the Fed announced another 75-basis point interest rate hike and also signaled that it has no plans of slowing down on its aggressive rate-hike policy anytime soon. All three indexes ended in negative territory. How Did The...
Zacks.com
Why Greif (GEF) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, all of which will help you become a smarter, more confident investor.
Zacks.com
New Strong Sell Stocks for November 4th
ARCE - Free Report) provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 19.4% downward over the last 60 days. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (. LPX - Free Report) is a manufacturer of home-building products....
Zacks.com
Historically Bullish Fourth Quarter Living Up to the Hype
“History doesn’t repeat itself, but it often rhymes.” – Mark Twain. I’ve always been intrigued by the strategic aspects of the stock market. Knowing that having more relevant information can ultimately lead to better investment outcomes, I’ve explored far and wide to identify patterns that repeat themselves over time. My research led me to seasonal tendencies that have shown predictive power spanning many decades. To me, the best way to approach the market is with a strategy that has a long history of profitability.
Zacks.com
Factors to Note Ahead of Atlassian's (TEAM) Q1 Earnings
TEAM - Free Report) is slated to report first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Nov 3. Atlassian projects fiscal first-quarter revenues between $795 million and $810 million ($802.5 million at the midpoint). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $801.6 million, suggesting growth of 30.5% from the year-ago reported figure.
Zacks.com
Evercore (EVR) Up 6% on Q3 Earnings Beat, Expense Decline
EVR - Free Report) shares gained 6% since the release of the company’s third-quarter 2022 results, likely reflecting investors' optimism over better-than-expected results. EVR reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.20 in third-quarter 2022, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.35. However, the bottom line was 44% down from the prior-year quarter.
Zacks.com
Perion Network (PERI) Stock Moves -0.63%: What You Should Know
PERI - Free Report) closed at $21.93 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.63% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.06% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.46%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%. Coming into today, shares of the...
Zacks.com
Motorola (MSI) Q3 Earnings Beat, View Up on Record Revenues
MSI - Free Report) reported strong third-quarter 2022 results, driven by the diligent execution of operational plans and healthy growth dynamics backed by solid order trends. Both adjusted earnings and revenues surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. In addition, Motorola achieved record third-quarter sales and a quarter-ending backlog despite supply chain headwinds, which further exemplified the strength of its portfolio. The company expects this growth momentum to continue in the impending quarters and raised its guidance for 2022.
Zacks.com
Starbucks (SBUX) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Lag
SBUX - Free Report) reported mixed fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missing the same. The top line rose year over year, while the bottom line declined from the prior-year quarter's figure. Following the results, the company’s shares moved up 2.3% in the...
Zacks.com
DocuSign (DOCU) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
DOCU - Free Report) closed at $42.43 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.69% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.46%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.08%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Zacks.com
3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Neurocrine (NBIX)
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk...
Zacks.com
Should Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) Be on Your Investing Radar?
VYM - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 11/10/2006. The fund is sponsored by Vanguard. It has amassed assets over $47.27 billion, making it one of the largest ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market. Why Large Cap...
Zacks.com
Lionsgate (LGF.A) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y
LGF.A - Free Report) reported an adjusted loss of 12 per share for the second quarter of fiscal 2023, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 45.45%. The company reported a earnings of 15 cents in the year-ago quarter. Revenues decreased 0.02% year over year to $875 million and lagged...
Zacks.com
GoPro's (GPRO) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y
GPRO - Free Report) reported non-GAAP earnings of 19 cents per share for third-quarter 2022, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 16 cents. The company had reported earnings of 34 cents in the year-ago quarter. GoPro generated revenues of $305 million, down 4% (up 2% on constant currency) from the...
Zacks.com
GoDaddy (GDDY) Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates
GDDY - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.63 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.58 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.58 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 8.62%. A...
Comments / 0