Zacks.com
Factors Likely to Influence TreeHouse Foods' (THS) Q3 Earnings
THS - Free Report) is likely to come up with an increase in the top line from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure when it posts third-quarter 2022 earnings on Nov 7. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1,288 million, suggesting a rise of 17% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.
Zacks.com
Datadog (DDOG) Q3 Earnings Rise Y/Y, Revenues Beat Estimates
DDOG - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 non-GAAP earnings of 23 cents per share, which increased 77% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for loss was pegged at 14 cents per share. The company’s net revenues of $436.5 million surpassed the consensus mark by 5.92%. The figure increased...
Zacks.com
Affirm (AFRM) to Post Q1 Earnings: Here's What to Expect
AFRM - Free Report) is set to report its first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Nov 8, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, this leading payment network’s adjusted loss per share of 65 cents missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 44.4%, primarily due to increased operating costs. This was partially offset by higher transactions, servicing income and merchant growth.
Zacks.com
Avis Budget (CAR) Stock Down 2.8% Since Q3 Earnings Beat
CAR - Free Report) reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2022 results wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, better-than-expected results failed to impress the market as the stock has dipped 2.8% since the earnings release on Oct 31. Avis Budget Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise. Avis...
Zacks.com
What Awaits Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) This Earnings Season?
LNTH - Free Report) is scheduled to release third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 3, before the opening bell. In the last-reported quarter, Lantheus Holdings’ earnings of 89 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 27.1%. Over the trailing four quarters, its earnings outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate on all occasions, the average being 54.6%.
Zacks.com
Itron (ITRI) Q3 Earnings Match Estimates, Revenues Down Y/Y
ITRI - Free Report) reported non-GAAP earnings of 23 cents per share in third-quarter 2022, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line increased 10% year over year. Revenues were $420.9 million, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.4%. Further, the top line declined 14% (down 9%...
Zacks.com
Issuer Direct Corporation (ISDR) Matches Q3 Earnings Estimates
ISDR - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.27 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.24 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would post earnings...
Zacks.com
ONE Gas' (OGS) Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates in Q3
ONE Gas Inc. (. OGS - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 44 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 41 cents by 7.3%. The bottom line improved by 15.8% from the year-ago earnings of 38 cents per share, primarily due to contributions from...
Zacks.com
Motorola (MSI) Q3 Earnings Beat, View Up on Record Revenues
MSI - Free Report) reported strong third-quarter 2022 results, driven by the diligent execution of operational plans and healthy growth dynamics backed by solid order trends. Both adjusted earnings and revenues surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. In addition, Motorola achieved record third-quarter sales and a quarter-ending backlog despite supply chain headwinds, which further exemplified the strength of its portfolio. The company expects this growth momentum to continue in the impending quarters and raised its guidance for 2022.
Zacks.com
MasTec's (MTZ) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss Estimates
MTZ - Free Report) shares gained 4.1% during after-hours trading on Nov 3, after it reported third-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but revenues missed the same. Elaborating on the performance and looking ahead, Jose Mas, MasTec's CEO, said, “The completion of the IEA acquisition marks...
Zacks.com
DAQO New Energy Corp. (DQ) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
DQ - Free Report) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Over the past month, shares of this solar panel parts maker have returned -12.4%,...
Zacks.com
What's in the Cards for DTE Energy (DTE) in Q3 Earnings?
DTE - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 27 before the opening bell. Its bottom line outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 1.03%. Factors to Note. In the third quarter, DTE Energy’s service territories witnessed warmer-than-normal temperatures....
Zacks.com
Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
JAZZ - Free Report) reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates. The earnings report, which is expected...
Zacks.com
Methanex's (MEOH) Earnings Lag Estimates in Q3, Sales Beat
MEOH - Free Report) logged a profit (attributable to shareholders) of $69 million or 87 cents per share in third-quarter 2022 versus $71 million or 93 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings per share (barring one-time items) in the reported quarter were 69 cents, missing the Zacks...
Zacks.com
Analysts Estimate Waterstone Financial (WSBF) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
WSBF - Free Report) is expected to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
Zacks.com
Medifast (MED) Cuts View Despite Q3 Earnings Beat, Stock Down
MED - Free Report) delivered soft third-quarter 2022 results as both the top and bottom lines declined year over year. Results were hurt by reduced Coach productivity and cost inflation. Management lowered its guidance for 2022. Shares of the company tumbled 6.6% in the after-market trading session on Nov 3.
Zacks.com
Live Nation (LYV) Gears Up for Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?
LYV - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 3, after market close. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 1.1%. Q3 Estimates. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the third-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.09 per share compared with 19...
Zacks.com
Ironwood's (IRWD) Q3 Earnings Beat, Linzess Volume Grows
IRWD - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings of 28 cents per share in third-quarter 2022, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 27 cents. The company reported adjusted earnings of 33 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $109 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $112 million....
Zacks.com
Inari Medical (NARI) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise Y/Y
NARI - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 net loss per share of 19 cents, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 24 cents but wider than the year-ago loss of 6 cents per share. Revenue Details. The company reported revenues of $96.2 million, which surged 32% from...
Zacks.com
Starbucks (SBUX) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Lag
SBUX - Free Report) reported mixed fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missing the same. The top line rose year over year, while the bottom line declined from the prior-year quarter's figure. Following the results, the company’s shares moved up 2.3% in the...
