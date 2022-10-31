Read full article on original website
POOL's Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Stock Down
POOL - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 results, with its earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top and bottom lines also increased on a year-over-year basis. Following the announcement, shares of the company declined 4.8% during trading hours on Oct 20. Negative investor sentiments were witnessed as...
Datadog (DDOG) Q3 Earnings Rise Y/Y, Revenues Beat Estimates
DDOG - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 non-GAAP earnings of 23 cents per share, which increased 77% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for loss was pegged at 14 cents per share. The company’s net revenues of $436.5 million surpassed the consensus mark by 5.92%. The figure increased...
Starbucks (SBUX) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Lag
SBUX - Free Report) reported mixed fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missing the same. The top line rose year over year, while the bottom line declined from the prior-year quarter's figure. Following the results, the company’s shares moved up 2.3% in the...
Expedia (EXPE) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y
EXPE - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings of $4.05 per share for third-quarter 2022, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.1%. The figure was up 15% on a year-over-year basis. Revenues of $3.62 billion rose 22% year over year. Further, the figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.55 billion.
Nektar's (NKTR) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
NKTR - Free Report) reported a loss of 24 cents per share for the third quarter of 2022, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 47 cents and the year-ago quarter’s loss of 70 cents. Quarterly revenues were down 5.2% year over year to $23.6 million...
Pacira's (PCRX) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat
PCRX - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 64 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 73 cents. The company reported adjusted earnings of 72 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Total revenues increased 31.1% to $167.5 million in the third quarter of 2022 from...
Inari Medical (NARI) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise Y/Y
NARI - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 net loss per share of 19 cents, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 24 cents but wider than the year-ago loss of 6 cents per share. Revenue Details. The company reported revenues of $96.2 million, which surged 32% from...
ONE Gas' (OGS) Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates in Q3
ONE Gas Inc. (. OGS - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 44 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 41 cents by 7.3%. The bottom line improved by 15.8% from the year-ago earnings of 38 cents per share, primarily due to contributions from...
Manitex (MNTX) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
MNTX - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.05 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.07 per share. This compares to loss of $0.01 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Ironwood's (IRWD) Q3 Earnings Beat, Linzess Volume Grows
IRWD - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings of 28 cents per share in third-quarter 2022, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 27 cents. The company reported adjusted earnings of 33 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $109 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $112 million....
Universal Electronics (UEIC) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
UEIC - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.70 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.03 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 42.86%. A...
MasTec's (MTZ) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss Estimates
MTZ - Free Report) shares gained 4.1% during after-hours trading on Nov 3, after it reported third-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but revenues missed the same. Elaborating on the performance and looking ahead, Jose Mas, MasTec's CEO, said, “The completion of the IEA acquisition marks...
Shake Shack (SHAK) Q3 Earnings Match Estimates, Revenues Top
SHAK - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 results, with earnings meeting the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues surpassing the same. The top line rose year over year, while the bottom line declined from the prior-year quarter's figure. Following the results, the company’s shares declined 8.2% during trading hours on Nov...
Evercore (EVR) Up 6% on Q3 Earnings Beat, Expense Decline
EVR - Free Report) shares gained 6% since the release of the company’s third-quarter 2022 results, likely reflecting investors' optimism over better-than-expected results. EVR reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.20 in third-quarter 2022, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.35. However, the bottom line was 44% down from the prior-year quarter.
Barnes Group (B) Q3 Earnings Surpass, Revenues Miss Mark
B - Free Report) reported mixed third-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings surpassed estimates by 2.1%. However, sales missed the same by 2.8%. The adjusted earnings in the reported quarter were 49 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 48 cents. However, the bottom line decreased 10.9% from the year-ago quarter’s 55 cents. Despite the lackluster performance, the company’s shares have gained 0.4% since its third-quarter 2022 earnings release on Oct 28.
Skyworks' (SWKS) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
SWKS - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 non-GAAP earnings of $3.02 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.78% and increasing 15.3% year over year. Revenues of $1.41 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.25% and increased 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. The company’s quarterly results benefited...
GoPro's (GPRO) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y
GPRO - Free Report) reported non-GAAP earnings of 19 cents per share for third-quarter 2022, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 16 cents. The company had reported earnings of 34 cents in the year-ago quarter. GoPro generated revenues of $305 million, down 4% (up 2% on constant currency) from the...
Avanos (AVNS) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Margins Up
AVNS - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 38 cents, up 58.3% year over year. The bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.6%. Our projection of adjusted EPS was 37 cents. GAAP EPS in the quarter under review was 33 cents against the...
Motorola (MSI) Q3 Earnings Beat, View Up on Record Revenues
MSI - Free Report) reported strong third-quarter 2022 results, driven by the diligent execution of operational plans and healthy growth dynamics backed by solid order trends. Both adjusted earnings and revenues surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. In addition, Motorola achieved record third-quarter sales and a quarter-ending backlog despite supply chain headwinds, which further exemplified the strength of its portfolio. The company expects this growth momentum to continue in the impending quarters and raised its guidance for 2022.
Mettler-Toledo (MTD) Q3 Earnings & Sales Beat, Increase Y/Y
MTD - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $10.18 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.6%. The bottom line also improved 17% on a year-over-year basis. Net sales of $985.8 million were up 4% on a reported basis and 10% on a currency-neutral basis from...
