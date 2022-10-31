B - Free Report) reported mixed third-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings surpassed estimates by 2.1%. However, sales missed the same by 2.8%. The adjusted earnings in the reported quarter were 49 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 48 cents. However, the bottom line decreased 10.9% from the year-ago quarter’s 55 cents. Despite the lackluster performance, the company’s shares have gained 0.4% since its third-quarter 2022 earnings release on Oct 28.

7 HOURS AGO