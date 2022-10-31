Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Ironwood's (IRWD) Q3 Earnings Beat, Linzess Volume Grows
IRWD - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings of 28 cents per share in third-quarter 2022, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 27 cents. The company reported adjusted earnings of 33 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $109 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $112 million....
Zacks.com
Mettler-Toledo (MTD) Q3 Earnings & Sales Beat, Increase Y/Y
MTD - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $10.18 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.6%. The bottom line also improved 17% on a year-over-year basis. Net sales of $985.8 million were up 4% on a reported basis and 10% on a currency-neutral basis from...
Zacks.com
Inari Medical (NARI) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise Y/Y
NARI - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 net loss per share of 19 cents, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 24 cents but wider than the year-ago loss of 6 cents per share. Revenue Details. The company reported revenues of $96.2 million, which surged 32% from...
Zacks.com
Bausch (BHC) Q3 Earnings & Sales Miss, Guidance Lowered
BHC - Free Report) were down 1.2% in response to third-quarter 2022 results and lowered guidance. The company’s adjusted earnings per share of 76 cents missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 92 cents and decreased from $1.14 reported in the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $2 billion missed the...
Zacks.com
Shake Shack (SHAK) Q3 Earnings Match Estimates, Revenues Top
SHAK - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 results, with earnings meeting the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues surpassing the same. The top line rose year over year, while the bottom line declined from the prior-year quarter's figure. Following the results, the company’s shares declined 8.2% during trading hours on Nov...
Zacks.com
What Awaits Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) This Earnings Season?
LNTH - Free Report) is scheduled to release third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 3, before the opening bell. In the last-reported quarter, Lantheus Holdings’ earnings of 89 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 27.1%. Over the trailing four quarters, its earnings outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate on all occasions, the average being 54.6%.
Zacks.com
Avis Budget (CAR) Stock Down 2.8% Since Q3 Earnings Beat
CAR - Free Report) reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2022 results wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, better-than-expected results failed to impress the market as the stock has dipped 2.8% since the earnings release on Oct 31. Avis Budget Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise. Avis...
Zacks.com
Methanex's (MEOH) Earnings Lag Estimates in Q3, Sales Beat
MEOH - Free Report) logged a profit (attributable to shareholders) of $69 million or 87 cents per share in third-quarter 2022 versus $71 million or 93 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings per share (barring one-time items) in the reported quarter were 69 cents, missing the Zacks...
Zacks.com
Cboe Global (CBOE) Q3 Earnings, Revenues Top, View Revised
CBOE - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.74 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.8%. Moreover, the bottom line increased 20% year over year. The quarter witnessed record net revenues and adjusted earnings, courtesy of a robust derivatives franchise, supported by sizable contributions from data and access solutions and cash and spot markets.
Zacks.com
TEVA Misses on Q3 Earnings, Cuts 2022 Sales View, Stock Down
TEVA - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 59 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 61 cents. Earnings were flat year over year as lower revenues were offset by lower costs. Revenues for the third quarter came in at $3.6 billion, which also missed...
Zacks.com
Tenet Healthcare (THC) Q3 Earnings Beat, Down Y/Y, Shares Drop
THC - Free Report) have plunged 25.4% since it reported third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 20. Investor sentiments might have been hurt by the year-over-year drop in the bottom line resulting from elevated labor costs and softer contributions from the Hospital Operations and Other segment, the most significant contributor to THC’s top line. A not-so-impressive 2022 outlook also acted as a drag on the stock. Nevertheless, the downside was partly mitigated by strong performances of its Ambulatory Care and Conifer segments.
Zacks.com
MasTec's (MTZ) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss Estimates
MTZ - Free Report) shares gained 4.1% during after-hours trading on Nov 3, after it reported third-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but revenues missed the same. Elaborating on the performance and looking ahead, Jose Mas, MasTec's CEO, said, “The completion of the IEA acquisition marks...
Zacks.com
Mosaic (MOS) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
MOS - Free Report) is set to release third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 7, after the closing bell. The fertilizer maker delivered a negative earnings surprise of around 5.9%, on average, over the trailing four quarters. The company’s third-quarter results are likely to reflect the benefits of higher prices and demand for phosphate and potash.
Zacks.com
Itron (ITRI) Q3 Earnings Match Estimates, Revenues Down Y/Y
ITRI - Free Report) reported non-GAAP earnings of 23 cents per share in third-quarter 2022, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line increased 10% year over year. Revenues were $420.9 million, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.4%. Further, the top line declined 14% (down 9%...
Zacks.com
Medifast (MED) Cuts View Despite Q3 Earnings Beat, Stock Down
MED - Free Report) delivered soft third-quarter 2022 results as both the top and bottom lines declined year over year. Results were hurt by reduced Coach productivity and cost inflation. Management lowered its guidance for 2022. Shares of the company tumbled 6.6% in the after-market trading session on Nov 3.
Zacks.com
Evercore (EVR) Up 6% on Q3 Earnings Beat, Expense Decline
EVR - Free Report) shares gained 6% since the release of the company’s third-quarter 2022 results, likely reflecting investors' optimism over better-than-expected results. EVR reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.20 in third-quarter 2022, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.35. However, the bottom line was 44% down from the prior-year quarter.
Zacks.com
Motorola (MSI) Q3 Earnings Beat, View Up on Record Revenues
MSI - Free Report) reported strong third-quarter 2022 results, driven by the diligent execution of operational plans and healthy growth dynamics backed by solid order trends. Both adjusted earnings and revenues surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. In addition, Motorola achieved record third-quarter sales and a quarter-ending backlog despite supply chain headwinds, which further exemplified the strength of its portfolio. The company expects this growth momentum to continue in the impending quarters and raised its guidance for 2022.
Zacks.com
Prestige Consumer (PBH) Q2 Earnings Beat Mark, Revenues Rise
PBH - Free Report) posted second-quarter fiscal 2023 results, wherein the top and the bottom line beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Revenues increased year over year. This marks PBH’s sixth straight quarter of earnings and revenue beat. Prestige Consumer continued to benefit from its brand portfolio and a solid business strategy.
Zacks.com
Lending Tree (TREE) Rises on Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss
TREE - Free Report) reported an adjusted net loss per share of 36 cents in third-quarter 2022. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at a loss of 89 cents. The reported figure compares unfavorably with an income of 75 cents reported in the prior-year quarter. Likely reflecting the better-than-expected results,...
Zacks.com
Puma Biotech (PBYI) Q3 Earnings Top, Nerlynx Sales View Up
PBYI - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 loss of 1 cent per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 11 cents per share. In the year-ago quarter, the company had reported a loss of $1.09 per share. In the third quarter, total revenues were $57.1 million, beating...
Comments / 0