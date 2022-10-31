Read full article on original website
Washington wife buried alive: Muffled screams revealed in violent kidnapping caught in Apple Watch 911 call
A Washington man allegedly passed a responding officer as he fled his estranged wife's home with her tied up in the trunk last month, neighborhood video shows.
Don Lemon’s 'CNN This Morning' debuts to dismal ratings, trails long-struggling 'New Day'
The heavily promoted launch of "CNN This Morning" with Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins attracted only 387,000 total viewers on Tuesday.
LAURA INGRAHAM: Last night was 'embarrassing' for the president
Laura Ingraham discusses how Biden and the Democrats "will not" recognize Republicans, if they should win, as legitimate leaders on "The Ingraham Angle."
California man accused of having dentist girlfriend killed used shirt to hang himself inside jail cell
A California man accused of having his girlfriend killed in a murder-for-hire plot hung himself with a shirt inside a jail cell, authorities said.
Texas jury awards $21 million to family of man left in vegetative state after routine surgery
The family of a Texas man who was left in a vegetative state after what was supposed to be routine leg surgery has been awarded $21 million by a Texas jury.
Teen plummets to her death trying to retrieve her cellphone
A Turkish teen fell four stories to her death Oct. 12 after dropping her cellphone and losing her footing when she tried to grab it, according to local reports.
Judge allows lawsuit by Pennsylvania moms over first-grade transgender lessons to move forward
A federal judge in Pennsylvania ruled against a motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed by parents who allege their children's first-grade teacher violated district policy, state law and the Constitution by teaching children about gender dysphoria and transgender transitioning. Senior U.S. District Judge Joy Flowers Conti ruled Oct. 27 in...
Houston man shot 8-year-old boy after kids' argument, stole catalytic converters while out on bond, DA says
A Houston man shot an 8-year-old boy who got into an argument with his son while playing basketball, authorities said
Texas trooper arrests gang-linked border smugglers transporting 9-year-old in packed Mercedes SUV
A Texas state trooper intercepted a human smuggling operation involving a 9-year-old boy on state Route 57 in Zavala County, according to authorities.
Accused NY drug dealers arrested over suburban overdose death already released back on streets without bail
Three suspected drug dealers in New York arrested in connection to an overdose death and allegedly found in possession of 32 envelopes full of heroin were released without bail.
Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen involved in 2015 'domestic' incident: report
Richard Allen, the Indiana man charged with two counts of murder in the 2017 killings of two Delphi girls, was involved in a "domestic" incident in 2015, according to FOX59.
Pike County massacre: Angela Wagner says 8 murders were husband's idea
Angela Wagner, matriarch of the family accused of killing eight victims in the 2016 Pike County massacre, testified Tuesday that the murders were her husband's idea.
George Lopez reveals he and daughter Mayan went to 'trauma therapy' after TikTok of her twerking upside down
George Lopez opened up about the moment when he knew he had to repair his relationship with his estranged daughter, Mayan. The 61-year-old comedian, who is co-starring with his 26-year-old daughter in the new family comedy "Lopez vs. Lopez," reflected on their past struggles. "I was divorced, and then Mayan...
Minnesota father accused of executing daughter's boyfriend that he believed was abusing her
A Minnesota man has been charged with second-degree intentional murder after allegedly executing his daughter's boyfriend because he believed he was abusing her.
Arizona detectives seize rainbow fentanyl, firearms, other drugs during major bust
Arizona officials seized a large amount of illegal drugs and weapons, including rainbow fentanyl, firearms and a battering ram from a residence.
California man charged after daughter found with 'toxic levels' of fentanyl in system after she died, cops say
A California man was charged with homicide and child abuse after police found toxic levels of fentanyl in his 23-month-old daughter's system when she died.
Within 24 hours, Portland mayor directs city to remove homeless camps, build pickleball courts
A homeless encampment in a Portland, Oregon, park was removed this week and a construction crew showed up the next day to build pickleball courts and other recreational facilities.
Hillary Clinton's contempt for struggling Americans does Democrats no favors
Does former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton want to hurt Democrats in tough races days before the midterms? Her contempt for working class Americans seems to come before winning.
Biden ridiculed for 'despicable' speech on 'threat' to democracy: 'What delusion looks like'
Conservatives on Twitter blasted President Joe Biden for his divisive, "despicable" Wednesday night speech urging Americans to vote against MAGA Republicans.
Virginia town, schools under shelter-in-place order as ‘armed and dangerous’ man on the loose: police
Police in Pulaski, Virginia, launched manhunt for Jerrod Celablee Brown, who allegedly tried running over two cops with a stolen police car and fled on foot with firearms.
