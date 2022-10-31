ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kupp, Parker, Watson among players injured in NFL's Week 8

By Alex Butler
 4 days ago

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Rams star wide receiver Cooper Kupp was among the NFL players who sustained injuries in Week 8 of the 2022 season. DeVante Parker , Christian Watson and Irv Smith Jr. were among the other key players injured.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AYBlp_0it6ulDi00
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (R) sustained an ankle injury in the fourth quarter of a win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in Inglewood, Calif. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI

Kupp hurt his right ankle late in the Rams' 31-14 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in Inglewood, Calif. The All-Pro pass catcher totaled 79 yards and a score on eight catches.

Kupp said he felt "pretty good" when he met with reporters in the locker room. He also said things are "pointing toward dodging a bullet."

"I'm not sure," Rams coach Sean McVay said in his postgame news conference when asked about Kupp's status. "That's why you wanted to try to be smart getting out of the game, and I'm kicking myself for not running the football again, but I'm hopeful that he's OK."

Most of the NFL players injured in Sunday's games will undergo additional tests and examinations Monday to determine the extent of their injuries and determine potential timetables for return.

The Rams will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 4:25 p.m. EST Sunday in Tampa, Fla.

New England Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker was another fantasy football relevant player who was injured in Week 8. Parker sustained a right knee injury in the first quarter of the Patriots' 22-17 win over the New York Jets on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. He did not return.

Parker did not log a catch in the victory and coach Bill Belichick did not provide an update on his stats Sunday or Monday. Jakobi Meyers, Tyquan Thornton, Kendrick Bourne, Nelson Agholor and Matthew Slater are among the other wide receivers on the Patriots roster.

The Patriots will host the Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m. Sunday in Foxborough, Mass.

Rookie wide receiver Christian Watson was ruled out due to a concussion in the first half of a loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y. He did not return and must go through the concussion protocol to return to the field.

Watson logged one catch for 12 yards. Romeo Doubs, Sammy Watkins , Samori Toure and Amari Rodgers are among the healthy wide receivers on the Packers roster.

Packers linebacker De'Vondre Campbell also sustained a knee injury in the second half and did not return to Sunday's game. The Packers will face the Detroit Lions at 1 p.m. Sunday in Detroit.

Bills safety Jordan Poyer sustained a left elbow injury in the Week 8 win over the Packers. He was ruled out in the fourth quarter. He logged five combined tackles in the win.

Bills coach Sean McDermott told reporters that the team will "see how it goes" after coaches receive results from additional tests on Poyer's elbow.

Poyer said he would receive MRI results Monday on the elbow. He also said he felt a "pop" when he sustained the injury.

The Bills will face the Jets at 1 p.m. Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J.

Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. also sustained an ankle injury in Week 8. Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said Smith will undergo an MRI. Smith caught four passes for 28 yards in the Vikings' 34-26 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday in Minneapolis.

Vikings defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson also was ruled out due to a right calf injury he sustained in the victory. He also will undergo an MRI.

The Vikings will face the Washington Commanders at 1 p.m. Sunday in Landover, Md.

Veteran running back Mark Ingram sustained a knee injury in the first half of the New Orleans Saints' 24-0 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday in New Orleans. He did not return. Ingram did not log a carry, but hauled in one catch for 2 yards.

Raiders wide receiver D.J. Turner also injured his face during the loss and did not return.

The Saints will host the Baltimore Ravens at 8:15 p.m. Nov. 7 in New Orleans. The Raiders will face the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1 p.m. Sunday in Jacksonville, Fla.

The Cleveland Browns will host the Cincinnati Bengals in the Week 8 finale at 8:15 p.m. Monday in Cleveland. That game will air on ESPN.

