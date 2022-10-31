ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Eagles WR A.J. Brown says he was drug tested after career day: 'This is not random'

By Chris Bumbaca, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ADPsN_0it6ud9u00

A.J. Brown had the game of his life Sunday.

The next morning, a note from the league office awaited.

"I would have a drug test this morning huh lol," the Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver wrote on Twitter , tagging the NFL. He then referenced commissioner Roger Goodell, saying, "this is not random."

Under the NFL's drug testing program , which is jointly agreed upon with the NFL Players Association, 10 players are randomly selected each week by a computer program.

Brown set career highs for receiving yards (156) and touchdowns (three) against the Pittsburgh Steelers in a 35-13 win. All three of Brown's scores from quarterback Jalen Hurts came in the first half and were plays of more than 25 yards (39, 27, 29), the first time that happened in an NFL game since 2019.

Since October 2020, at least 31 players have been suspended after violating the league’s policy for performance-enhancing drugs, according to a USA TODAY Sports database of more than 265 such suspensions since 2001. Twenty of those 31 suspensions were for six games .

USA TODAY Sports' request for comment from the NFL Players' Association has not yet been returned.

Contributing: Brent Schrotenboer

Follow Chris Bumbaca on Twitter @BOOMbaca.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Eagles WR A.J. Brown says he was drug tested after career day: 'This is not random'

Comments / 16

David Cooper
4d ago

Funny reading the comments, the people that comprehend the statement. So for those whom have a bell that does ring, let me explain the statement. At no point did he say he wouldn't take the test, nor did he say he was concerned about the results of taking one. The entire statement, for the idiots that are making comments to indicate otherwise, have everything to do with the timing of the test.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

‘He Seems Lost’: Tom Brady Falling Apart Without Gisele By His Side As $400 Million Divorce Speeds Ahead

Tom Brady has been showing signs of stress while his estranged supermodel model wife Gisele Bündchen is living her best life, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Brady seemed off as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Steelers in Pittsburgh on October 16.The normally mellow, seven-time Super Bowl champ was seen berating his teammates and looked generally haggard. “It didn’t look like he wanted to be out there,” Brady’s onetime rival Ben Roethlisberger said on his podcast. “At one point, I looked down there and said, ‘There’s no way he’s enjoying this. No way.’ It just didn’t look...
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
ESPN

Deshaun Watson to start vs. Texans after suspension, GM says

BEREA, Ohio --  Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will return from his 11-game NFL suspension for sexual misconduct allegations and start in Houston against his former team on Dec. 4, general manager Andrew Berry reiterated Wednesday. During his bye week news conference, Berry said Watson has done everything and...
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

667K+
Followers
72K+
Post
359M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy