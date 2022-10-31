ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump endorses Bolduc in NH Senate race, rebukes him on 2020 election rhetoric

By Juliegrace Brufke, Congressional Reporter
Former President Donald Trump offered his endorsement to controversial Senate hopeful Don Bolduc on Monday, telling his followers on Truth Social they should vote for the New Hampshire Republican, but criticized him for walking back his rhetoric pushing unsubstantiated claims the 2020 election was stolen.

Shortly after the primary, the retired Army general, who came under fire from some within his party for denying the 2020 election results and baselessly alleging that vaccine mandates are “Bill Gates saying we should put chips inside people,” stated he had "done a lot of research" and concluded the election was not stolen, a sharp shift in rhetoric as he looks to win the purple state.

While Trump rebuked the candidate for his pivot on the 2020 election, he slammed his Democratic opponent, Sen. Maggie Hassan, calling her “a disaster on Crime, the Border, Inflation, & all else.”

“General Don Bolduc has run a great campaign to be the U.S. Senator from the beautiful State of New Hampshire. He was a strong and proud ‘Election Denier,’ a big reason that he won the Nomination, but he then disavowed,” the former president said in the post.

“He has since come back, at least on busing, but that is only a small part of N.H. Election Fraud. Nevertheless, Don Bolduc has asked for my Endorsement, and he’s got it, Complete & Total. His opponent is a disaster on Crime, the Border, Inflation, & all else. Vote for Don Bolduc!”

Recent polls have shown Hassan with a slight edge in the state, but the National Republican Senatorial Committee recently shifted more resources to the race after having canceled a portion of its spending earlier this year.

