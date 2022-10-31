Read full article on original website
A.V. Club
HBO abruptly cancels Westworld
Sorry, violent delight fans: Those violent ends have come at last, as HBO announced today that it’s cancelling its sprawling sci-fi series Westworld after four seasons on the air—and without the fifth season that series creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy were reportedly hoping to get in to cover the “one last game” promised in the show’s now-series finale.
A.V. Club
The 20 best Arrowverse characters ranked
With the cancellation of Stargirl on Monday by The CW, it’s now official: the Arrowverse is dead. The superhero franchise will end with The Flash’s ninth and final season, which is set to air starting in January 2023. The interconnected series dominated The CW for a decade, ultimately encompassing seven standalone shows and nine crossover events. (Yes, Stargirl takes place on a parallel earth, but several characters from the show appeared in the Crisis crossover, so we’re counting the series as part of the ‘Verse.)
A.V. Club
Yellowstone stars reassure fans that a sixth season is on the way
A nation of fathers breathed a sigh of relief today, clutching their beloved Civil War books and REO Speedwagon CDs a little less tightly to their chests: Yellowstone persists. This is per People, which got confirmation from the show’s cast at its fifth-season premiere in New York City last night...
A.V. Club
Aubrey Plaza joins WandaVision spinoff Agatha: Coven Of Chaos
Halloween isn’t over just yet. Aubrey Plaza has joined the cast of Agatha: Coven Of Chaos, the WandaVision spinoff centered on the powerful witch played by Kathryn Hahn, per Variety. While pretty much anyone who knows anything about Plaza would love to see her play a witch, further details...
4 Shows to Watch When You’re Done With ‘Young Royals’ Season 2
Looking for something to watch after 'Young Royals' Season 2? These 4 series will appeal to fans of Wilhelm and Simon's story.
A.V. Club
Christopher Miller confirms the Clone High revival is coming in 2023
We’ve known for a while now that Clone High—the beloved single-season MTV cartoon that was a whole bunch of comedy nerds’ first introduction to future Lego Movie and 21 Jump Street creators Christopher Miller and Phil Lord—would be getting a revival some time on HBO Max. That being said, all that rosy news about the return of Abe, Gandhi, Cleo, and the rest of the teenage clones of many of history’s greatest leaders did arrive before the Warner Bros. and Discovery merger, a development that sent a big ol’ chainsaw through huge swathes of the company’s animation projects.
A.V. Club
Holiday movie preview: 11 burning questions about Avatar, Wakanda, Whitney Houston, Will Smith, and much more
Summer is for blockbusters, but winter is when things get really interesting at the movies. Especially this year, which offers up a season packed with long-awaited sequels, Oscar-hungry prestige dramas, and megawatt stars. At The A.V. Club we have plenty of burning questions about these year-end projects. Like which massive special effects extravaganza will claim the box office crown. Whether audiences are open to another historical drama loaded with A-listers after the Amsterdam debacle. And if Jennifer Lawrence can recapture her award-winning ways. So get yourself prepped for Hollywood’s big finish to 2022. The questions, and maybe even some answers, await.
A.V. Club
The Russo Brothers threaten to make TikTok-inspired live-action Hercules musical
Imagine, if you will, a small domino that represents Steven Soderbergh telling Joe and Anthony Russo that they’d never succeed with their version of low-budget indie filmmaking. That domino tips into NBC’s Community, which tips into the mega-blockbuster Avengers: Endgame, which tips into… a TikTok-inspired live-action movie musical adaptation of Disney’s Hercules. This is the future of cinema, say the Russo Brothers, and short of traveling back in time to beg Soderbergh to keep his mouth shut, there’s nothing we can do about it!
A.V. Club
Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon embody one of country music's legendary couples in George & Tammy trailer
It’s hard to find a duo that defined country music as well as Tammy Wynette and George Jones did during their time together. Literally dubbed “Mr. and Mrs. Country Music” during their seven-year union, the two had a passionate and tumultuous relationship that helped create classics of the genre like “Golden Ring,” “We’re Gonna Hold On,” and their bittersweet post-divorce song “Two Story House.” Now, that winding tale of country’s iconic partnership is being unraveled in the first trailer for Showtime’s George & Tammy.
A.V. Club
Paper Boi escapes to nature in Atlanta’s penultimate episode
I should have known after last week’s excellent mockumentary digression that there was no use of predicting what the last few episodes of Atlanta would cover. This show isn’t a fantasy epic or a linear drama where there are plot threads and questions that have to be answered. Instead, Atlanta created characters who have fascinated fans through their day-to-day struggles. A plotless show like this wasn’t going to end by giving viewers as much time as we wanted with each of the characters; instead, we’ll remember to appreciate what we can get. Still, it is a bit disappointing that this episode only features Al, with a little splash of Darius.
A.V. Club
Ralph Macchio advocates for "The Karate Kid Cinematic Universe"
The Cinematic Universe is all the rage these days (just ask film oracles Joe and Anthony Russo). So why shouldn’t The Karate Kid get in on the action? The film franchise already has a robust catalog of sequels, spin-off TV series, and a remake, with a new film and even a Broadway musical in the works. Cobra Kai star and OG Karate Kid Ralph Macchio looks upon all he has made and declares that it is good, and actually, let’s keep going while we’re at it!
A.V. Club
WB Discovery’s David Zaslav attempts to memory hole Fantastic Beasts, open to more from J.K. Rowling
It’s probably just a coincidence that at the same time J.K. Rowling descended further into trans-exclusionary radical feminism, her Wizarding World spin-off Fantastic Beasts franchise began to crumble (the series, with its controversial cast, went out with a whimper of a third film as plans for the final two films have seemingly stalled). But neither opposition nor failure will deter the embattled author, who is famously content with her royalty cheques. And new Warner Bros. Discovery chief David Zaslav would be happy to give her another one.
