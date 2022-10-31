Hartford, WI – Laufer Trucking, Inc. in Hartford has been providing service to customers locally, in the Midwest, and beyond since 1976. Year after year we are the recipient of Platinum or Gold National Safety Awards from Great West Casualty, the nation’s largest insurer of the trucking industry. This award is reserved for the safest fleets on the road.

HARTFORD, WI ・ 19 HOURS AGO