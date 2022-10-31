ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, WI

Laufer Trucking provides all of your shipping needs, from everyday to specialized loads

Hartford, WI – Laufer Trucking, Inc. in Hartford has been providing service to customers locally, in the Midwest, and beyond since 1976. Year after year we are the recipient of Platinum or Gold National Safety Awards from Great West Casualty, the nation’s largest insurer of the trucking industry. This award is reserved for the safest fleets on the road.
HARTFORD, WI
Village of Jackson Police are dedicated to keeping the community safe

Village of Jackson, WI – Village of Jackson Police Chief Ryan Vossekuil is extremely proud of his police department and the community who have worked together to keep crime low and ensure its residents a safe place to live. Vossekuil said his strategy for success is to focus on...
JACKSON, WI
OBITUARY | Robert J. Wisniewski, 74, of Hartford, WI

November 2, 2022 – Washington Co, WI – Robert J. Wisniewski, 74, of Hartford, Wisconsin, entered eternal life on October 27, 2022, at the Veterans Affairs Hospital in Milwaukee, WI. Robert was born on February 23, 1948, to parents Esther (nee Stucsynski) and Anthony Wisniewski. He was united...
HARTFORD, WI
﻿Cedar Community announces New Chief Administrative Officer

West Bend, WI – Cedar Community is pleased to announce the promotion of Sarah Malchow to the position of chief administrative officer (CEO). With this new title, Malchow will continue in her work leading the independent living, philanthropy, and sales and marketing teams, and supporting the volunteer coordinator. “Since...
WEST BEND, WI
3 from West Bend West volleyball named to North Shore All-Conference Team

November 3, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Three players from the West Bend West volleyball team secured a spot on the 2022 North Shore All-Conference Team. Kylee Altendorf was named 1st Team North Shore All-Conference. Altendorf led the team with 265 kills out of 881 attempts, served at 90% with 21 ace serves, 15 blocks and 304 digs. She scored a record 8 out of 9 conference matches with double digits in both kills and digs.
WEST BEND, WI
Letter to the Editor | Endorsement of Assembly Rep. Rick Gundrum | By Sheriff Martin Schulteis

Washington Co., WI – It is easy for political candidates to say they are supportive of public safety efforts to both hold individuals criminally accountable and make victims whole in the criminal justice system. What one does is even more important. Actions confirm intentions more clearly than what individuals simply say in an election year.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI

