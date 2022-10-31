Read full article on original website
VIDEO | REAL ESTATE | Look at all the space at the new Horizon Outfitters in Hartford, WI
Hartford, WI – Robert Ott and his wife Elizabeth, owners of Horizon Outfitters, can’t wait for neighbors across Washington, Dodge and Waukesha Counties to check out their new space at 15 N. Main Street in Hartford, WI. The new store features about 34,000-square-feet of space. A big increase...
Laufer Trucking provides all of your shipping needs, from everyday to specialized loads
Hartford, WI – Laufer Trucking, Inc. in Hartford has been providing service to customers locally, in the Midwest, and beyond since 1976. Year after year we are the recipient of Platinum or Gold National Safety Awards from Great West Casualty, the nation’s largest insurer of the trucking industry. This award is reserved for the safest fleets on the road.
Flat rate pc and mac repair at Collett Systems in West Bend, WI | By Melissa Collett
Washington Co., WI – Collett Systems, 419 S. Main Street, in West Bend, Wi offers flat rate pc and mac repair – includes diagnosing the issue(s), physical cleaning, virus/malware check, and installation of any needed hardware/software. Data recovery from old computers where you’ve forgotten the password. Affordable...
Village of Jackson Police are dedicated to keeping the community safe
Village of Jackson, WI – Village of Jackson Police Chief Ryan Vossekuil is extremely proud of his police department and the community who have worked together to keep crime low and ensure its residents a safe place to live. Vossekuil said his strategy for success is to focus on...
Museum of Wisconsin Art offers Bloomin’ Workshop: Evergreen Swag and Bows on Saturday, November 5, 2022
West Bend, WI – The Museum of Wisconsin Art (MOWA), 205 Veteran’s Avenue, West Bend, WI, is offering the Bloomin’ Workshop: Evergreen Swag and Bows on Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Zannah Crowe of Heyden’s Gardens will walk you through the process...
Village of Kewaskum Police a top-notch department keeping the community safe in Washington County, WI
Kewaskum, WI – Kewaskum Police Chief Tom Bishop is celebrating his 10th year as head of the Village Police Department. In 2012 Bishop was chosen out of 21 applicants to succeed Chief Richard Knoebel who stepped down after 38 years at the helm. “I’ve always stressed community-focused policing,” said...
Gas on the rise as prices jump from $3.58 to $4.19 for regular unleaded and $5.09 for diesel
November 2, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Motorists across Washington, Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Dodge and Fond du Lac Counties may want to fill the tank quick as gas prices are spiking. A gallon of regular unleaded ended October 2022 at $3.58 and within two days prices are up...
Keberle, Patrykus and Laufenberg: 20+ years experience, YOUR injury lawyers
West Bend, WI – At Keberle, Patrykus & Laufenberg, LLP (KPL) we dedicate our legal practice to assisting injury victims and their families. We have served Washington County for over 28 years. During this time, we have helped thousands of clients from our community put their lives back together...
Final day for in-person absentee voting in Washington County, WI for November 8, 2022 General Election
November 4, 2022 – Washington County, WI – Today is the final day, Friday, November 4, 2022, for in-person absentee voting in Washington County for the November 8, 2022, General Election. Local clerks say the pace has been “steady.”. In the Town of West Bend, in-person absentee...
Hartford Union High School to host free Veterans Breakfast November 11, 2022
Hartford, WI – Hartford Union High School (HUHS) is hosting a free Veterans Breakfast on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. to commemorate all those who served our country. All Hartford area veterans are cordially invited to attend the event, which includes a cooked breakfast,...
Client First Tax & Wealth Advisors announces new AdaptivTM Select ETF | By Paul Zarling
November 2, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Client First Tax & Wealth Advisors announced it is in the pre-effective stage of launching its first exchange traded fund (ETF); AdaptivTM Select ETF (ticker: ADPV). Client First, an independent Registered Investment Advisor located in West Bend, Wisconsin, is working...
OBITUARY | Robert J. Wisniewski, 74, of Hartford, WI
November 2, 2022 – Washington Co, WI – Robert J. Wisniewski, 74, of Hartford, Wisconsin, entered eternal life on October 27, 2022, at the Veterans Affairs Hospital in Milwaukee, WI. Robert was born on February 23, 1948, to parents Esther (nee Stucsynski) and Anthony Wisniewski. He was united...
Cedar Community announces New Chief Administrative Officer
West Bend, WI – Cedar Community is pleased to announce the promotion of Sarah Malchow to the position of chief administrative officer (CEO). With this new title, Malchow will continue in her work leading the independent living, philanthropy, and sales and marketing teams, and supporting the volunteer coordinator. “Since...
3 from West Bend West volleyball named to North Shore All-Conference Team
November 3, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Three players from the West Bend West volleyball team secured a spot on the 2022 North Shore All-Conference Team. Kylee Altendorf was named 1st Team North Shore All-Conference. Altendorf led the team with 265 kills out of 881 attempts, served at 90% with 21 ace serves, 15 blocks and 304 digs. She scored a record 8 out of 9 conference matches with double digits in both kills and digs.
2022 Coaches vs Cancer event raises $12,745 for the American Cancer Society | By Kayla Davis
November 2, 2022 – Hartford, WI – The 12th Annual Coaches vs Cancer Football Game held at Hartford Union High School (HUHS) on Friday, October 7 was another huge success as $12,745 was raised for the American Cancer Society. The money was raised through t-shirt sales, event sponsorships,...
Letter to the Editor | Endorsement of Assembly Rep. Rick Gundrum | By Sheriff Martin Schulteis
Washington Co., WI – It is easy for political candidates to say they are supportive of public safety efforts to both hold individuals criminally accountable and make victims whole in the criminal justice system. What one does is even more important. Actions confirm intentions more clearly than what individuals simply say in an election year.
