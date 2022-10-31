ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastvillagetimes.com

The SDSU Football Podcast Episode 49: UNLV Preview

East Village Times staff writers Andre Haghverdian and Paul Garrison are here to talk about the latest in SDSU Aztecs Football. – First impressions of SDSU basketball (1:03) – What went wrong in the second half against Fresno State (7:15) – UNLV Preview (17:55)
eastvillagetimes.com

Darrion Trammell, it’s just a matter of time

The highly anticipated debut of transfer Darrion Trammell wasn’t the breakthrough start the 11,687 fans at Viejas Arena hoped for in SDSU’s 102-52 win over San Diego Christian on Tuesday. Trammell seemed very composed with the ball. He was far from perfect on the floor but executed a...
SAN DIEGO, CA
pointloma-obmonthly.com

10 Questions with Point Loma High School football coach Joel Allen

Ten Questions is a series in the Point Loma-OB Monthly that shines a spotlight on notable locals we wish we knew more about. This month’s featured personality is Point Loma High School varsity football coach Joel Allen. Less than two years ago, Point Loma High’s football program was at...
SAN DIEGO, CA
spectrumnews1.com

More Angelenos are leaving for Las Vegas, San Diego

The lack of affordable housing in Los Angeles has more Angelenos looking to relocate, according to a new analysis from the home shopping website, Redfin. LA had the second-highest number of homebuyers seeking to leave in the third quarter, the site found. Las Vegas, San Diego, Phoenix and Dallas were their top destinations.
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Diego Business Journal

Modular Projects Planned for Four San Diego Neighborhoods

A Los Angeles modular housing developer is planning to build workforce housing projects in four San Diego neighborhoods. The projects by Impact Housing in Stockton, North Park, the College Area and Barrio Logan would include a total of 1,330 apartments and cost an estimated $350 million in total development costs, said Drew Orenstein, CEO of Impact Housing.
SAN DIEGO, CA
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

A US Army Veteran Once Took An M60A3 Patton Tank On a Rampage Around San Diego

When Shawn Nelson wandered into the California National Guard Armory in San Diego, no one expected him to leave with an M60A3 Patton tank, nor the rampage that followed. The unemployed plumber and US Army veteran was recovering from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident, the latest in a string of events that likely drove him to the armory on May 17, 1995. A divorcee drowning in debt, he was unable to find work, and his home had been foreclosed upon.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegoville.com

Bo-Beau Kitchen + Bar Officially Finished In San Diego's Ocean Beach

After claiming the closure was only temporary when it first shuttered last September, San Diego's Cohn Restaurant Group has confirmed Bo-Beau Kitchen + Bar is officially finished in Ocean Beach. Over the past four decades, David & Lesley Cohn and their family have grown a premier hospitality collective in Southern...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Voiceof San Diego

Morning Report: Biden Visit Marks 15 Straight to San Diego

President Joe Biden came to San Diego County Thursday, appearing with Mayor Todd Gloria and Gov. Gavin Newsom to boost Rep. Mike Levin, whose re-election bid Democrats are hoping to boost. As Randy Dotinga outlines in a brief history, Biden’s first trip to town has followed an uninterrupted streak reaching...
SAN DIEGO, CA
News 8 KFMB

Fleet Week San Diego opens to the public Friday

SAN DIEGO — If you're looking for a family-friendly event to bring the kids to this weekend, Fleet Week San Diego is back!. The annual event allows the public to get an up-close look at an active Navy ship as well as other military equipment for free. Last year,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
UCSD Guardian

BREAKING: Conservative Student Organization Displays Rhetoric Deemed Anti-Palestine, Faces Backlash

On Nov. 2, an image began circulating online which portrays Turning Point USA at UC San Diego, a conservative student organization, displaying a poster that some students interpreted as hate speech against Palestinians. The poster was one of numerous displayed at Turning Point’s table on Library Walk to stand against antisemitism. It displays the flag of Israel and the flag of Palestine side-by-side and reads “Israel aims to protect / Terrorists aim to kill.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Winter storms bears down on California

A First Alert Weather Alert in place for tomorrow through early Thursday as a storm approaches. A Wind Advisory goes into effect at 4 p.m. this afternoon through midnight Wednesday for the mountains of Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego counties, along with areas adjacent. Wind gusts will peak on Wednesday, but it will remain The post Winter storms bears down on California appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE, CA
pacificsandiego.com

This Great Maple location is set to close in December

Great Maple, which became enormously popular since it first opened in Hillcrest nearly a decade ago, has decided to close its 4-year-old UTC location due to nearby construction that has dogged the modern diner since its opening. Located on the edge of Westfield UTC on Genesee, the 5,000-square-foot restaurant is...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Reform California holds protest adjacent to Biden Oceanside appearance

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – At 6 p.m. in response to President Joe Biden’s endorsement of Mike Levin, anti-tax lobbying group Reform California will held a protest adjacent to POTUS’s Oceanside Appearance. Reform California Chairman Carl DeMaio has had close contact with KUSI, and has appeared on “Good...
OCEANSIDE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy