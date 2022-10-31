Read full article on original website
eastvillagetimes.com
The SDSU Football Podcast Episode 49: UNLV Preview
East Village Times staff writers Andre Haghverdian and Paul Garrison are here to talk about the latest in SDSU Aztecs Football. – First impressions of SDSU basketball (1:03) – What went wrong in the second half against Fresno State (7:15) – UNLV Preview (17:55)
eastvillagetimes.com
Darrion Trammell, it’s just a matter of time
The highly anticipated debut of transfer Darrion Trammell wasn’t the breakthrough start the 11,687 fans at Viejas Arena hoped for in SDSU’s 102-52 win over San Diego Christian on Tuesday. Trammell seemed very composed with the ball. He was far from perfect on the floor but executed a...
5-star Carlsbad QB Sayin commits to Alabama
It’s been a storybook season for Carlsbad High School football led by 5-star recruit Julian Sayin, who verbally committed to attend the University of Alabama in 2024.
pointloma-obmonthly.com
10 Questions with Point Loma High School football coach Joel Allen
Ten Questions is a series in the Point Loma-OB Monthly that shines a spotlight on notable locals we wish we knew more about. This month’s featured personality is Point Loma High School varsity football coach Joel Allen. Less than two years ago, Point Loma High’s football program was at...
Woman bitten by shark near Del Mar beach
A juvenile white shark bit a woman in the leg Friday at Del Mar Beach shark, according to Del Mar Lifeguard chief, Jon Elderbrock.
spectrumnews1.com
More Angelenos are leaving for Las Vegas, San Diego
The lack of affordable housing in Los Angeles has more Angelenos looking to relocate, according to a new analysis from the home shopping website, Redfin. LA had the second-highest number of homebuyers seeking to leave in the third quarter, the site found. Las Vegas, San Diego, Phoenix and Dallas were their top destinations.
Did San Diegans in the 80s and 90s accurately predict the future?
SAN DIEGO — Since the beginning of humankind, people have been trying to predict the future, relying on horoscopes, crystal balls, tarot cards, the Magic 8 Ball and many other methods. Here at CBS 8, we uncovered stories from decades ago in our archives, with predictions for San Diego's...
kusi.com
Brian Maryott makes gains against Levin, Biden flies into San Diego as Dems. panic
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Brian Maryott (R) is a businessman and certified financial planner who managed billions of client assets for a portion of his career. He also started a nonprofit that teaches financial literacy to underserved communities. Now he’s running for California’s 49th Congressional District against Mike Levin...
San Diego Business Journal
Modular Projects Planned for Four San Diego Neighborhoods
A Los Angeles modular housing developer is planning to build workforce housing projects in four San Diego neighborhoods. The projects by Impact Housing in Stockton, North Park, the College Area and Barrio Logan would include a total of 1,330 apartments and cost an estimated $350 million in total development costs, said Drew Orenstein, CEO of Impact Housing.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
A US Army Veteran Once Took An M60A3 Patton Tank On a Rampage Around San Diego
When Shawn Nelson wandered into the California National Guard Armory in San Diego, no one expected him to leave with an M60A3 Patton tank, nor the rampage that followed. The unemployed plumber and US Army veteran was recovering from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident, the latest in a string of events that likely drove him to the armory on May 17, 1995. A divorcee drowning in debt, he was unable to find work, and his home had been foreclosed upon.
sandiegoville.com
Bo-Beau Kitchen + Bar Officially Finished In San Diego's Ocean Beach
After claiming the closure was only temporary when it first shuttered last September, San Diego's Cohn Restaurant Group has confirmed Bo-Beau Kitchen + Bar is officially finished in Ocean Beach. Over the past four decades, David & Lesley Cohn and their family have grown a premier hospitality collective in Southern...
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: Biden Visit Marks 15 Straight to San Diego
President Joe Biden came to San Diego County Thursday, appearing with Mayor Todd Gloria and Gov. Gavin Newsom to boost Rep. Mike Levin, whose re-election bid Democrats are hoping to boost. As Randy Dotinga outlines in a brief history, Biden’s first trip to town has followed an uninterrupted streak reaching...
delmartimes.net
Home of the Week, 14224 Recuerdo Dr., Del Mar
Amazing ocean & Racetrack views from this single story home. Full high-end revitalization, with no details missed.
News 8 KFMB
Fleet Week San Diego opens to the public Friday
SAN DIEGO — If you're looking for a family-friendly event to bring the kids to this weekend, Fleet Week San Diego is back!. The annual event allows the public to get an up-close look at an active Navy ship as well as other military equipment for free. Last year,...
UCSD Guardian
BREAKING: Conservative Student Organization Displays Rhetoric Deemed Anti-Palestine, Faces Backlash
On Nov. 2, an image began circulating online which portrays Turning Point USA at UC San Diego, a conservative student organization, displaying a poster that some students interpreted as hate speech against Palestinians. The poster was one of numerous displayed at Turning Point’s table on Library Walk to stand against antisemitism. It displays the flag of Israel and the flag of Palestine side-by-side and reads “Israel aims to protect / Terrorists aim to kill.”
Winter storms bears down on California
A First Alert Weather Alert in place for tomorrow through early Thursday as a storm approaches. A Wind Advisory goes into effect at 4 p.m. this afternoon through midnight Wednesday for the mountains of Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego counties, along with areas adjacent. Wind gusts will peak on Wednesday, but it will remain The post Winter storms bears down on California appeared first on KESQ.
iheart.com
San Diego May Experience Rare “Fireball Swarm” According To Astronomers
San Diego could get to experience what is called a "Fireball Swarm" meteor shower in the coming days. The National Weather Service says It is expected to appear this Friday and Saturday with clear visibility conditions. The best times to see the meteor showers is between midnight and dawn. The...
pacificsandiego.com
This Great Maple location is set to close in December
Great Maple, which became enormously popular since it first opened in Hillcrest nearly a decade ago, has decided to close its 4-year-old UTC location due to nearby construction that has dogged the modern diner since its opening. Located on the edge of Westfield UTC on Genesee, the 5,000-square-foot restaurant is...
kusi.com
Reform California holds protest adjacent to Biden Oceanside appearance
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – At 6 p.m. in response to President Joe Biden’s endorsement of Mike Levin, anti-tax lobbying group Reform California will held a protest adjacent to POTUS’s Oceanside Appearance. Reform California Chairman Carl DeMaio has had close contact with KUSI, and has appeared on “Good...
6.0-magnitude earthquake strikes west of San Diego
The quake was reported at 8:53 p.m. over 2,500 miles away from the San Diego coast, according to USGS.
