After a disappointing loss to Fresno State last week, the San Diego State Aztecs return home from a two-game road trip to play the UNLV Rebels on Saturday on Homecoming Night. “It’s heartbreaking,” SDSU head coach Brady Hoke said about the loss. “We got to be a little more consistent in some areas, and then we got to finish the game.”

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO