San Angelo, TX

West Texas Rehab holds grand opening of HOSA campus

KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CPXS2_0it6rs7M00

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The West Texas Rehabilitation Center held a grand opening celebrating the new hospice center and renovations to the main building on South Jackson on Oct. 26.

Major flooding after a snowstorm damaged much of the main building two years ago. The new Hospice of San Angelo Center building covers 20. All of this is part of the re-named Ellen Brown Campus.

Scott Jameson, the chief operating officer at the West Texas Rehabilitation Center said that this name change is in honor of a 30-year employee who touched just about every patient who came through the doors for many years.

“This is all about our patients and it’s about making our facilities great for our patients so we can continue to carry on our mission,” said Jameson.

FOX West Texas

Weekend events calendar for West Texas. Nov. 4-6

TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene (and beyond) to do with your friends and family. Want an event listed? Email it to srojas@foxsanangelo.com by noon Wednesdays. BIG COUNTRY. FRIDAY. 10...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo McNease Convention Center Closed til Mid January 2023

SAN ANGELO – The McNease Convention Center in San Angelo will be closed for renovations until late January 2023.   According to information from the City of San Angelo Friday, the McNease Convention Center will be closed Nov. 7, 2022 to Jan. 23, 2023 as the building undergoes various improvements, including the replacement of the existing sewer line. The renovations will also include replacing tile, carpet, and wall vinyl. Additional upgrades include window tinting, the replacement of LED lighting in the hallways and foyer, and landscaping. The City Council will still meet at the McNease…
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

McNease Convention Center closing for renovations

SAN ANGELO, Texas, — The McNease Convention Center will be closed as the building undergoes various improvements. The closure will last from November 7, 2022, to January 23, 2023, and improvements will include the replacement of the existing sewer line, and the replacement of tile, carpet, and wall vinyl. Additional improvements will include window tinting, […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
TexasHighways

San Angelo is a Mecca for Mexican Burgers

I recently traveled more than 200 miles, from Austin to San Angelo, as part of my eternal search for great burgers in Texas. San Angelo is a geographic crossroads with a population of 100,000. The Concho River runs through town, which is home to Angelo State University, Goodfellow Air Force Base, and the original M.L. Leddy’s. I was drawn here by a unicorn moment on Facebook, where sincerity and information ruled the day in the form of a tip that a few Mexican restaurants were serving up burgers worth road tripping for.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Concho Kennel dog show returns to San Angelo in 2022

SAN ANGELO, Texas – After two years the Concho Kennel Club is excited to announce that their dog shows will be returning to San Angelo at the Foster Communications Coliseum and Gandy Ink Livestock Barn on Saturday, Nov. 5 and Sunday, Nov. 6. Three types of free shows featuring 340 dogs will be taking place […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Teacher of the Week: Tamara Shaffer

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Lake View Highschool Biology teacher, Tamara Shaffer, is this week’s Teacher of the Week! Shaffer started her career in education as a volunteer while she was on active duty at Goodfellow Airforce Base and after retiring she went back to college for a biology degree and now almost 20 […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Lake View falls to Lubbock Estacado in season finale

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Lake View Chiefs fall here tonight in their season finale against Lubbock Estacado The Chiefs finish the season on a 6-game losing streak, just after winning their first three out of four games. Lake View will look to regroup and gear up for next season.
SAN ANGELO, TX
virtualbx.com

Vanderventer Retail Conversion – Angelo State University (Subbid)

Scope of work consists of renovations to an existing building of approximately 14,482 sq ft for new university offices, police station, and emergency operations center. Trades involved are demolition abatement, concrete, masonry, cast stone, structural steel, cold formed framing, metal fabrications, EIFS, air barrier, metal panel, TPO, joint sealants, doors, frames and hardware, aluminum storefronts, louvers, ceramic tile, acoustical ceilings, carpeting ,painting, specialties, counters, canopies, flag poles, fire suppression system, plumbing, HVAC, electrical, fencing, striping.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

San Angelo Cinch Roping Fiesta Wrap

SAN ANGELO, Texas — 2022 was a record year for the San Angelo Cinch Roping Fiesta with close to $100,000 in tickets sold for the event. This year marked one of the largest prize purses of the events 69-year history with over $223,000 paid out over the weekend. This was also the first year the […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Cemetery asks for volunteers to help place flags on veterans’ graves

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Fairmount Cemetery has reached out to the community requesting volunteers to help place over 1,600 American flags on the graves of veterans buried at the cemetery. Friends of Fairmount Cemetery, Charles Westbrooks said, “When you take 1,600 flags and divide that between 200 people, that’s not a huge number.” The flag […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Red White and You Job Fair

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The McNease Convention Center hosted the 10th Annual Red White and You event earlier today with 53 companies looking to hire. The event was open to anyone seeking employment but was geared toward our US military veterans. The Texas Workforce Commission, the Disabled American Veterans, and many others partnered together to […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Concho Valley high school volleyball Area round schedule

SAN ANGELO, Texas— Here is a look at the 2022 volleyball Area round playoff schedule for teams around the Concho Valley, plus scores from Bi-District action. Area Round 4A Region I- Lake View vs Decatur, 6 pm Friday, Albany High School 3A Region I- Wall vs Bowie, 6 pm Thursday, Eastland High School Class 2A […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Veterans Day Parade Route

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Tomorrow morning, November 5, 2022 Downtown will be flooded with red white and blue celebrating Veterans day with the 19th annual Veterans Day Parade. The theme of this year’s Veterans Day Parade is celebrating women Veterans of the past, present and future. Below are the Parade route and blockades to look […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Experiments Killing Mice Brings Heat on Angelo State

SAN ANGELO, TX – A formal complaint from the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine has been filed against Angelo State University for three recent studies that kill and torture mice. According to the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, on Nov. 3, 2022, the group filed complaints on ASU and...
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Updates with SAISD November 3, 2022

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Superintendent Dr. Carl Dethloff and KLST Carolyn McEnrue discuss current updates with SAISD. Dr. Dethloff talked about the proposed Sustainability Plan to reduce the number of SAISD elementary schools from 17 to 14. “Most elementary schools range from 500 to 600 students, ours range from 260 students to about 500 students.” […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
High School Football PRO

San Angelo, November 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

BALLINGER, TX
KLST/KSAN

#9 Irion County dominates Veribest to remain undefeated

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Irion County Hornets came out and dominated yet again. Tonight, they shut out Veribest in a 46-0 victory. The Irion County Hornets will now get ready for their playoff match up with May. Irion County looks to put an end to that long playoff drought and get their first win […]
MERTZON, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

