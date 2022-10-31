‘Not gonna lie’: Ryan Reaves’ revelations about Mullet Arena will draw mixed reactions from future Coyotes visitors

Read full article on original website
Bruins dealt brutal long-term injury blow to key defenseman
The Boston Bruins were hit with a crushing injury blow to their defense during Tuesday night’s comeback win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Key defenseman Derek Forbort exited the game during the first period due to an injury and did not return to action. On Wednesday, it was reported that the Bruins plan to place Forbort on injured reserve, per Bruins stats on Twitter.
Bruins’ signing of racist bully Mitchell Miller highlights an ongoing issue for the NHL
The NHL has a massive problem. It had this problem well before Friday, when the Boston Bruins signed defenseman Mitchell Miller to a three-year entry-level contract. Friday’s signing only shows the issue is not going away any time soon. I feel the need to provide a content warning before I continue. This piece will deal […] The post Bruins’ signing of racist bully Mitchell Miller highlights an ongoing issue for the NHL appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GM Don Sweeney tries to justify Mitchell Miller signing after horrific bullying scandal
Off to the best start in team history, general manager Don Sweeney and the Boston Bruins have embroiled themselves in a nasty controversy by signing USHL defenseman Mitchell Miller to an entry-level contract. Miller has the skills that makes him worthy of such a signing, but his past actions in...
Bulls star Nikola Vucevic shares heartwarming moment with lifelong fan who beat cancer
Amid all the negativity in the NBA right now (I’m looking at you, Kyrie), we’re all due a feel good story. Thankfully, we have Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic coming to the rescue. On Friday, the Bulls were visiting the TD Garden to face off against the Boston...
Vince Carter hits Stephen Curry, Warriors with harsh reality amid 4-game skid
Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors are on a four-game slide, and former NBA star Vince Carter knows exactly what’s wrong with them. Speaking on NBA Today, Carter noted that defense and fouling are two major issues the Warriors need to address. More than those problems, however, the Dubs have a bigger concern: teams are no longer scared of them.
Latest Cole Anthony update sure to please fans
The Orlando Magic have been without Cole Anthony since Oct. 26 and based on recent reports, they may be without him for a little while longer. According to Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel, Anthony’s return to the court may not be until sometime after Thanksgiving. Source: Magic’s Cole Anthony expected to be sidelined through […] The post Latest Cole Anthony update sure to please fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
