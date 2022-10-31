Baca County Jane Doe identified after 36 years

(BACA COUNTY, Colo.) — The Baca County Sheriff’s Office said they have positively identified the remains of a Jane Doe found in Springfield, Colorado in 1988.

In June of 1988, a local farmer reported what he believed to be human remains on his farm. Baca County Sheriff deputies and Baca County Coroner responded and confirmed that there were human remains on the property, estimated to be there for one to three years.

Despite attempts to identify the person, their identity remained unknown and the case went cold. In May of 2021, Baca County Sheriff’s and Coroner’s Offices were contacted by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation for permission to upload Jane Doe’s case into NamUs, an online resource center for missing and unidentified remains cases.

In August of 2021, Baca County Sheriff’s Office was notified that a possible familial DNA match had been located. The daughter of Nora Elia Castillo had been searching for her mother who went missing in 1986 or 1987, Castillo was last heard from by a collect call made from Colorado sometime between 1986 and 1987. Further investigation confirmed that Castillo and Jane Doe were the same person.

Nora Elia Castillo, Courtesy: Baca County Sheriff’s Office

Baca County Sheriff’s Office does not know why Castillo was in Colorado or the circumstances of her death. The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about this case to contact the Baca County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 523-4511 or the McAllen Texas Police Department at (956) 681-2221. The Baca County Sheriff’s Office said they will continue to investigate this case as a potential homicide.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.