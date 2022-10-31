Read full article on original website
Jeff Bezos Looking Into Buying Washington CommandersAction NewsWashington, DC
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Field Hockey: No. 20 Ohio State loses to No. 2 Maryland in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Fed Investigating Commanders Finances, Snyder Exploring SaleAnthony DiMoroWashington, DC
Georgetown— A piece of Italy in America?Narda MarenWashington, DC
popville.com
DC Open House List for This Weekend
It’s the last weekend before our clocks fall back, which means winter isn’t too far away. If you have been thinking about buying a home, now is the time if you want to move in before the weather gets too cold. Check out our favorites below and to see the full Open House List, click here.
DC’s Best New Restaurants Include Updates to Old Favorites
This month, Washington is seeing quite a few makeovers and reimaginings join the culinary landscape, from a luxe cocktail bar’s new French-inspired offerings to a late-night pizza menu at one of Arlington’s favorite event spaces and an upscale addition to an all-day dining staple in Silver Spring. Add a Latin-influenced, cocktail-focused restaurant in Chevy Chase and a brand new burger saloon with a Texas spin, and the primary challenge is deciding where to go first.
popville.com
“Coming in Hot!” in Columbia Heights
Thanks to Jeremy for sending the tease now up at the Tivoli: “Update to the incoming Nashville Hot Chicken restaurant in Columbia Heights.”. Check out Dave’s Hot Chicken’s menu and their story here and stay tuned for an opening date.
WTOP
Wagshal’s opening downtown DC location
Wagshal’s, the nearly 100-year-old market and delicatessen in Washington, D.C., is opening a downtown location. Wagshal’s has signed a lease at Tishman Speyer’s 1747 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, about one block from the White House, for a 5,000 square foot space that will house Wagshal’s Grand Bodega.
tinybeans.com
8 Cool Things You Can Actually Do on Thanksgiving Day
Something to be thankful for! The Washington, DC attractions that are open on Thanksgiving Day. If you like to stay active during the holidays, Thanksgiving can be a bit of a bummer. Many traditions involve sitting around, watching TV, and eating. Thankfully (see what we did there?), a Washington, DC Thanksgiving has plenty of options for those wanting to shake up their traditions. With so many iconic attractions open all year long (including Thanksgiving Day), avoid the “I’m bored” blues by exploring all there is to see and do in the District.
popville.com
Missed Connection – Orange Line (11/3)
Ed. Note: If this was you, please email [email protected] so I can put you in touch with OP. I got on the orange line heading towards New Carrollton after work at around 6pm on Thursday. Standing across from me was a painfully cute guy on his phone (I could tell even with his blue-green mask!). He had black curly hair and colored eyes and was wearing a green sweater and black jeans.
popville.com
“Doro Soul Food from Chef Elias Taddesse opening in Shaw on November 17th”
DoroSoulFood-Opening Menu (PDF) “Michelin-starred Chef Elias Taddesse, executive chef and owner of DC’s acclaimed Mélange restaurant, will open his Ethiopian-style fried chicken restaurant on November 17th at 11 a.m. (1819 7th Street, NW) The first 50 in-person guests on the 17th will get a free 2-piece Fried Doro...
popville.com
Signs of the Times
Thanks to Brandon for sending from the Chipotle in Navy Yard last night:. “They seem to be missing a few fresh ingredients.”. I guess I’ll just have a bowl of beans to go then, damn it!!. Capitol Hill, Rental of the Day. Today’s Rental was chosen because I wanted...
‘Twon Was One Of Us:’ Dozens Gather To Remember Antoine Manning, 14-Year-Old Killed On Halloween
This time last year, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser proclaimed November 16 “Clockboyz Day.” The holiday was named in honor of a Watkins Hornets Youth Association football team for their athleticism, sportsmanship, and commitment to preparing Black boys to be leaders in the city. The team had been preparing to celebrate the holiday for weeks.
popville.com
Today’s Rental was chosen for that sliding door, obviously
This rental is located at Fulton street NW near Wisconsin Ave NW. The Craigslist ad says:. “$2,425 / 1br – 767ft2 – 1BDR w/DEN including Utilities near Glover Park /6 Weeks Free! (Glover Park) Now Offering 6 Weeks FREE on all units!!. Location!! Location!! Location!! Gorgeous apartments on...
rockvillenights.com
Greek Aroma opens at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda (Photos + Menu)
Is now open at Westfield Montgomery Mall. The Greek and Mediterranean grill restaurant's meats are all halal. See the menu in the photos below. Look for Greek Aroma in the Dining Terrace food court, between Panda Express and J. Chow's.
nomadlawyer.org
Alexandria: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Alexandria, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Alexandria, Virginia. Alexandria, Virginia is a historic city on the Potomac River, just south of Washington, DC. This small city is known for its quaint Old Town, which features brick sidewalks and 18th and 19th century buildings. Shoppers line King Street, and there is an assortment of restaurants and boutiques to choose from.
WJLA
Pharrell's 'Something in the Water' music festival will not return to DC
WASHINGTON (7News) — Pharrell's "Something in the Water Festival" is headed back to Virginia Beach, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said on Wednesday. "I had a call the other day with Pharrell, who is the founder of 'Something in the Water' and he's decided to take it back to his hometown, Bowser said during an unrelated news conference. "We'll get him back in another form," Bowser added.
Washingtonian.com
Maryland’s New Holiday Festival Boasts One Million Lights and Snow Every Night
Olney’s Field of Screams Maryland has taken a 180-degree turn for the holiday season, transforming its haunted trail experience into a wintry wonderland that touts itself as the “largest, most sophisticated holiday lights experience” in the area. The new holiday festival, called Winter City Lights, will feature...
popville.com
Real Estate Fresh Finds: November 2
Real Estate Fresh Finds is a weekly selection of newly-listed properties in the District, brought to you by RLAH Real Estate. “This tastefully renovated classic D.C. Victorian row home has it all — including an English basement apartment that will subsidize your mortgage with the rental income you can generate! Light and airy, this home is a peaceful refuge in the heart of the city and perfectly situated at the crossroads of Capitol Hill and the H Street corridor. Exposed brick walls, newer windows, a new kitchen, new oak floors/refinished historic pine floors, new lights, updated bathrooms, skylights, and newer HVAC make this home truly turnkey, simply move in! The top floor has two huge bedrooms and a third bedroom that is large enough to function as more than just an office or baby room. There is a large bathroom with a double vanity on this level with ensuite access to the primary bedroom as well as hallway access. The main floor is the perfect mix of open floor plan and division, so it has traditional zones for each of the spaces on this level; a roomy living room, a proper dining room, coat closet, half bathroom, a kitchen with space for an eat-in table that overlooks the backyard, and laundry. The lower level is wow! A 1 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment with a full kitchen (electrical roughed in for an oven if you want to put one in), living room, dining, a pantry, a full bathroom, a coat closet, and a bedroom. The ceiling height here is 8 ft and the front was completely dug out to create a lot of natural light. There is both a front entrance and walk out back entrance — a rarity and premium for any home and/or rental. This level could be used as additional space to enjoy for yourself OR to create real income, making this home a strong investment opportunity.”
WUSA9
Bear spotted walking around Tysons, Virginia
TYSONS, Va. — People living in Tysons, Virginia are being warned of bear activity in the area of Boyd Point Way and nearby neighborhoods to the west of Tysons. According to the Fairfax County Police Department Wildlife Management Specialist and Animal Protection Police, the young black bear has been spotted around Fairfax County for about two months. The bear has been seen in the Vienna, Oakton, Fairfax, Reston and McLean areas.
popville.com
Brooklyn Bowl, Live Music, Bowling and Restaurant, coming to Buzzard Point at Audi Field!
Parcel B at Audi Field courtesy Hoffman & Associates. “Today, Hoffman & Associates, a leading developer of innovative mixed-use and residential communities across the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast, including the $3.6 billion Washington, DC waterfront neighborhood The Wharf, along with its partner D.C. United, announced that the newest location of the one-of-a-kind entertainment concept Brooklyn Bowl is coming to Parcel B at Audi Field, which is located just outside of the stadium between Gate A and Gate B. The first retail concept announced for this dynamic mixed-use development, Brooklyn Bowl will span two floors and anchor the double-sided retail and entertainment corridor between Parcel B and Audi Field, activating the center of the neighborhood with an energy that will enhance the space and bring people from across the city and region.
dcnewsnow.com
Potential bidders for Commanders emerge
There's a frenzy of big names reportedly interested in purchasing the Washington Commanders. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/sports/professional-sports/nfl/washington-football/potential-bidders-for-commanders-emerge/. Potential bidders for Commanders emerge. There's a frenzy of big names reportedly interested in purchasing the Washington Commanders. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/sports/professional-sports/nfl/washington-football/potential-bidders-for-commanders-emerge/. Police Hold News Conference After Woman and Security …. The Prince...
Washington City Paper
Local R&B Performer Alex Vaughn Is an Artist on the Rise
Alex Vaughn, a Prince George’s County native, continues her breakout year with a sold-out, one night only show this Sunday, Nov. 6, at Songbyrd. The event will be Vaughn’s first live performance since releasing her mainstream debut album, The Hurtbook, last month. The flourishing R&B singer moved to L.A. and joined the Love Renaissance (LVRN) record label in 2021, quickly becoming an up-and-coming star in the industry. Her single “Mirage” has accumulated more than 3,000,000 streams on Spotify since its February release, and various publications including BET, Essence, and VIBE have endorsed her talent.
popville.com
Your Chance to own some seats from RFK Stadium before it’s torn down
“Events DC Announces Farewell RFK Stadium Campaign With Sale of Seats. Long-time DC residents know: There’s no place quite like RFK Stadium. Today, Events DC is thrilled to announce Farewell RFK Stadium, a project to celebrate and honor the legacy of DC’s most iconic sports and concert venue, and share timely updates regarding ongoing demolition activities.
