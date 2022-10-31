A crewmember on Netflix’ The Electric State was killed today in an off-set car accident in Georgia, where the sci-fi film is shooting. A source close to the network said that it happened “after working hours,” but provided no other details, including the name of the crewmember. “Production was paused today, and cast and crew were offered counseling resources,” the source said. The film stars Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, and Stanley Tucci, and is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo. Deadline will update this story as more information becomes available. More from Deadline'Never Have I Ever's Rushi Kota Boards Sony's 'Dumb Money'; Russo Brothers' Netflix Pic 'The Electric State' Adds 'C'mon C'mon' Breakout Woody NormanMichelle Yeoh, Stanley Tucci, Jason Alexander, Brian Cox And Jenny Slate Round Out Cast Of The Russo Brothers Next Film At NetflixThe Russo Brothers' Next Film 'The Electric State' Starring Millie Bobby Brown Lands At NetflixBest of DeadlineShelley Duvall Career In Film Gallery: From ‘The Shining’, ‘Three Women’, ‘Annie Hall’ & MoreJerry Lee Lewis: A Career In Photos GalleryWho Are The Ultimate Final Girls in Horror Gallery: From ‘Laurie Strode’, to ‘Sidney Prescott’ & 'Dorothy Gale'

GEORGIA STATE ・ 21 MINUTES AGO