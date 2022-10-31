Powerball Jackpot Hits $1 Billion — But Only If You Pick the Less-Popular Prize Option. If You Win, Here's the Tax Bill

Read full article on original website
You Didn't Win the Powerball Jackpot — But If You Matched At Least 1 Number, You Won Money
No, you didn't win the second largest Powerball jackpot in history Wednesday. And while that may have been the only way to win $1.2 billion, it's not the only way to win some -- or in some cases, a lot -- of cash. Each Powerball drawing consists of five different...
Powerball Jackpot Soars to $1.6B. What a Financial Advisor Says to Do If You Win
After drawings upon drawings with no grand prize winner, the Powerball jackpot has grown to an unprecedented level. At $1.6 billion, this Saturday's jackpot is the largest lottery. The estimated jackpot, which could actually grow even higher depending on sales, surpasses the previous world record of $1.586 billion set by...
Are You Going to Win the $1.2B Powerball Prize? Here's How Experts Say You Should Take the Money
Think you’re a sure bet for Wednesday night’s estimated $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot?. If so, you need to decide whether to take cash, which would actually pay out $596.7 million, or choose the $1.2 billion annuity option that is twice as large but is paid out over 29 years.
