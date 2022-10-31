Spooky Spectacular 2022: Children, families invited

The Kiwanis Club of Lincoln City invites you to Spooky Spectacular 2022!

This year promises to be a fantastic event including carnival games, a costume contest, and candy galore. This kid-friendly, free event is open to the public and takes place in the lower garage of Lincoln City Outlets on Halloween, October 31, from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Kip Ward started Spooky Spectacular as the Haunted Hotel at the Historic Anchor Inn back in 2007. The event centered around the inn and provided kids the opportunity to trick or treat special hotel guests invited to stay the night and participate.

The Taft High 7-12 drama department turned the second floor into a haunted house. In 2009, the event outgrew the Anchor Inn, and was moved to Taft Elementary School. The name was changed to Spooky Spectacular, which remains today. Instead of knocking on hotel room doors, the kids did trick or treating from classroom doors. Local churches banded together and added a fall festival full of carnival games and activities.

In 2020, pandemic mandates and crowd restrictions almost stopped Spooky Spectacular! The Kiwanis Club of Lincoln City approached Lincoln City Outlets about hosting a drive-through experience and a whole new Spooky was born!

Through much community participation and repurposing an Explore Lincoln City grant, our Kiwanians--along with TLC Credit Union, the Rotary Club of Lincoln City, Lincoln City Chamber of Commerce, Driftwood Public Library, and many more-- pulled together a Halloween night full of big animatronics which were seen from the safety of vehicles. Families were able to remain socially distanced. Candy was handed through car windows using skeleton themed grabbers, and COVID-19 protocols were followed throughout the night.

This year, and in a return to true Spooky Spectacular style, families will be able to walk through the experience together. In keeping with Kip Ward’s vision of a community event for our kiddos, Kiwanis Club of Lincoln City has partnered with businesses and organizations throughout Lincoln County to bring Spooky Spectacular to a whole new level.

Kids will receive books at the Beating Heart Bookstore. There will be trees and shrubs from Bear Valley Nursery you no longer recognize in the Tainted Souls Cemetery. The costume contest will be posted on Facebook and those not able to attend can cast their vote through November 1. Find a fisherman on Dead Man’s Island and enjoy the Scream Park that usually goes by the name of Pixie Games.

We don’t want to give away too many details, but we do want to give away more than a literal ton of candy generously donated by Ainslee’s Saltwater Taffy, so bring your family to Lincoln City Outlets lower garage on Halloween! Spooky Spectacular awaits!