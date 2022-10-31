ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 people sickened, including 1 in grave condition, after apparent carbon dioxide leak at LAX

Four people became suddenly ill after a reported carbon dioxide leak at an LAX terminal on Monday morning, authorities said.

A hazardous materials team responded to the baggage area at Terminal 8 around 7 a.m. to investigate the issue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Authorities said three people were in "mild distress" and a fourth person was in grave condition.

According to the LAFD, the source of the leak is believed to be a utility room in the area. The four individuals were all independent contract workers, three men and a woman, who were in or near the room at the time. Authorities added a popping sound was heard shortly before the leak.

One of the workers, a man in his 50s, was found without a pulse inside the room. Paramedics performed CPR after he went into cardiac arrest and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

"It's important to mention that this did not affect any of the travelers medically," said LAFD Capt. Erik Scott. "They were not in an area by this electrical room, there was no passage way where they could come in contact with carbon dioxide."

Out of an abundance of caution, officials said some 100 people were cleared from Terminal 8 during the investigation and were sent to Terminal 7 for screening.

Arriving United Airlines flights were temporarily halted, but the ground stop was lifted shortly after.

¿Quieres leer este artículo en español? Haz clic aquí

