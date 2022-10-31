Read full article on original website
Related
Edgerton Woman Linked to Meth Overdose Resulting in Death
On Oct. 2, at approximately 12:30 p.m. the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) advised the Natrona County Sheriff's Office of a death investigation taking place at an Edgerton residence belonging to Misty Johnson, 53. The deceased person, Kim Blackman, 57, was found on the couch. According to the affidavit,...
Early Court Actions Begin Over Case Of Man Charged With Killing Two
A judge on Thursday approved a motion by a defense attorney to obtain family history records about his client Luke Young accused of killing two people -- Acacia Colvin and Kameron Johnson -- west of Casper in August. And Natrona County District Attorney Dan Itzen said he hasn't decided whether...
Casper Council Passes First Reading of False Alarm Ordinance
On Tuesday, the Casper city council passed the first of three readings for the new false alarm ordinance, which hopes to reduce the number of false alarms that the Casper Police Department has to deal with. The new ordinance, which the council unanimously approved on the first reading, would add...
Driver Inattention Possible Cause for Traffic Fatality Near Casper on Halloween
According to a preliminary report by Wyoming Highway Patrol, an unidentified 15-year-old male Wyoming resident died in a car accident on Monday near Casper. In the narrative provided by Highway Patrol, an international dump truck was driving east while a Mitsubishi Galant was driving west on Highway 220. The Galant...
Casper Fire-EMS Releases Information About Friday Fire
According to a press release by Casper Fire-EMS, firefighters responded to several fires over the Halloween weekend. While two reports of unattended cooking on Oct. 28 and 30 only resulted in smoke in two different buildings, the third fire on Oct. 28 was a little more serious. At around 10:15...
UPDATE: Missing Sixteen Year Old Girl From Mills Located
--- Twelve hours ago the Mills Police Department posted a Missing Person to their Facebook page. They are asking assistance from the public in locating 16 year old Shelby Anderson. Anderson was last seen wearing black sweat pants, a beanie, (unknown color), plaid shirt with a white hoodie, black and...
kmyu.tv
Wyoming man identified as victim in head-on crash in eastern Utah
NAPLES, Utah (KUTV) — A 28-year-old man from Wyoming has been identified as the victim in a fatal head-on crash in Uintah County. Officials said Skylar Marrello of Casper, Wyoming, was killed in the collision on Friday at approximately 8:30 p.m. on State Route 45. The crash happened near...
oilcity.news
65-year-old driver dies in Saturday crash west of Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — A 65-year-old driver died as a result of injuries sustained in a crash on Wyoming Highway 220 on Saturday night, Wyoming Highway Patrol Sgt. Jeremy Beck confirmed on Monday. The driver has been identified as Wyoming resident Daniel Griffitts. The WHP was notified of the crash...
oilcity.news
Crash west of Casper forces road closure on Wyoming Highway 220
CASPER, Wyo. — Emergency personnel are responding to a vehicle crash near the intersection of Wyoming Highways 220 and 487, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office said at around 4:15 p.m. Monday. Wyoming Highway 220 is closed between milepost 97 and 104, NCSO said. “We are asking the public...
Wyoming Radio Stations Demolished Due To SPIDER!
4 am Thursday, November 3rd, 2022. The date the Townsquare media offices and studios of Casper Wyoming had to be evacuated. The building was then set on fire by the local fire department as police stood to buy in full riot gear. A SPIDER HAD BEEN FOUND!. I know, right?
West Casper Fire Causes Kitchen Damage, Smoke Inhalation
A stovetop fire damaged a kitchen in the the River West area of Casper on Thursday afternoon, according to a news release from the Casper Fire-EMS Department onFriday. At 4 p.m. firefighters responded to a single-family home in the 3000 block of Cabin Creek Place for a report of a structure fire.
wyo4news.com
Fatal crash west of Casper, Wyoming
CASPER, WYOMING — On October 31, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 98 on Wyoming 220, west of Casper, Wyoming. Around 4:00 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a motor vehicle collision. A 1993 International commercial-style dump truck was headed east, while a 2001 Mitsubishi Galant...
Dangerous Roads Between Waltman and Casper, WY 487 and Casper
According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation several roads in and around Casper are moderately to highly dangerous. Impacts are high between Waltman and Casper and between WY 487 and Casper. Impacts are moderate on:. Casper Service Road. I-25 / US 87, US 20/26. US 20 / 26 / 87.
Council Adds Age to Protected Classes for Nondiscrimination Ordinance
At the Casper city council meeting on Tuesday, the council passed on the first reading of three an ordinance adding penalties for assault done on the basis of various protected classes. The ordinance would add a $750 penalty and/or up to six months in jail if they commit assault, assault...
Natrona School Board Interviews: Hopman and Youngberg
This is the sixth article in a series of interviews on the 15 candidates running for the Natrona County School District (NCSD) board of trustees. Darren Hopman has worked in various school settings as a coach and substitute teacher, has five kids that have either graduated or are in the NCSD, and works as a business coach to help small business owners increase their profits.
PHOTOS: Trick-or-treaters Hit the Streets in Casper on Halloween Night
Every year on October 31st, even on a school night, doorknobs and dogs sound the alarm. It was a BOO-tiful night in Natrona County. An army of little monsters was out and about collecting their dues. Other cities shift towards new traditions and less trick-or-treating, but not this one. Halloween...
BLM Reaches Settlement With Wyoming on Casper Ranch Purchase
Governor Mark Gordon announced in a press release that Wyoming and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) have reached a settlement on the BLM's effort to conserve the Marton Ranch in Natrona County. In May, the BLM purchased the ranch after working with the Land and Water Conservation Fund. In...
Veterans, Stop by the Casper VA for a Free Donut on Monday
The Casper VA Clinic team invites Veterans in the Casper area to stop by the clinic for a free donut on Monday, Nov. 7, from 8 to 11 a.m. “We see and care for Veterans every day,” said Registered Nurse Rori Carubie. “However, we wanted to kick off the week leading up to Veterans Day with this treat to make sure they know how much we appreciate their service.”
Masked Bandit Stuck in Door, Not Having a Good Morning
Early this morning Casper Firefighters aided a raccoon who appears to have gotten its paw stuck in a door. "We've all been there! This raccoon was not having a good morning, so we lent him a helping hand and made sure he was released and home free! #casperfirefighters#local904#service#community" read a caption they posted to Facebook with pictures.
oilcity.news
Obituaries: DiVita; Dickerson; Ellis
Suzanne Marie Kountz DiVita passed away peacefully in her home on October 22, 2022, in Casper, Wyoming, after a lengthy illness. She was welcomed into her family on her mother’s birthday on December 22, 1965, the daughter of Francis Kountz and Jill Kountz in Casper, where she resided most of her life.
K2 Radio
Casper, WY
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0