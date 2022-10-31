ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natrona County, WY

Edgerton Woman Linked to Meth Overdose Resulting in Death

On Oct. 2, at approximately 12:30 p.m. the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) advised the Natrona County Sheriff's Office of a death investigation taking place at an Edgerton residence belonging to Misty Johnson, 53. The deceased person, Kim Blackman, 57, was found on the couch. According to the affidavit,...
Casper Council Passes First Reading of False Alarm Ordinance

On Tuesday, the Casper city council passed the first of three readings for the new false alarm ordinance, which hopes to reduce the number of false alarms that the Casper Police Department has to deal with. The new ordinance, which the council unanimously approved on the first reading, would add...
Casper Fire-EMS Releases Information About Friday Fire

According to a press release by Casper Fire-EMS, firefighters responded to several fires over the Halloween weekend. While two reports of unattended cooking on Oct. 28 and 30 only resulted in smoke in two different buildings, the third fire on Oct. 28 was a little more serious. At around 10:15...
UPDATE: Missing Sixteen Year Old Girl From Mills Located

--- Twelve hours ago the Mills Police Department posted a Missing Person to their Facebook page. They are asking assistance from the public in locating 16 year old Shelby Anderson. Anderson was last seen wearing black sweat pants, a beanie, (unknown color), plaid shirt with a white hoodie, black and...
65-year-old driver dies in Saturday crash west of Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — A 65-year-old driver died as a result of injuries sustained in a crash on Wyoming Highway 220 on Saturday night, Wyoming Highway Patrol Sgt. Jeremy Beck confirmed on Monday. The driver has been identified as Wyoming resident Daniel Griffitts. The WHP was notified of the crash...
Crash west of Casper forces road closure on Wyoming Highway 220

CASPER, Wyo. — Emergency personnel are responding to a vehicle crash near the intersection of Wyoming Highways 220 and 487, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office said at around 4:15 p.m. Monday. Wyoming Highway 220 is closed between milepost 97 and 104, NCSO said. “We are asking the public...
Wyoming Radio Stations Demolished Due To SPIDER!

4 am Thursday, November 3rd, 2022. The date the Townsquare media offices and studios of Casper Wyoming had to be evacuated. The building was then set on fire by the local fire department as police stood to buy in full riot gear. A SPIDER HAD BEEN FOUND!. I know, right?
West Casper Fire Causes Kitchen Damage, Smoke Inhalation

A stovetop fire damaged a kitchen in the the River West area of Casper on Thursday afternoon, according to a news release from the Casper Fire-EMS Department onFriday. At 4 p.m. firefighters responded to a single-family home in the 3000 block of Cabin Creek Place for a report of a structure fire.
Fatal crash west of Casper, Wyoming

CASPER, WYOMING — On October 31, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 98 on Wyoming 220, west of Casper, Wyoming. Around 4:00 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a motor vehicle collision. A 1993 International commercial-style dump truck was headed east, while a 2001 Mitsubishi Galant...
Natrona School Board Interviews: Hopman and Youngberg

This is the sixth article in a series of interviews on the 15 candidates running for the Natrona County School District (NCSD) board of trustees. Darren Hopman has worked in various school settings as a coach and substitute teacher, has five kids that have either graduated or are in the NCSD, and works as a business coach to help small business owners increase their profits.
Veterans, Stop by the Casper VA for a Free Donut on Monday

The Casper VA Clinic team invites Veterans in the Casper area to stop by the clinic for a free donut on Monday, Nov. 7, from 8 to 11 a.m. “We see and care for Veterans every day,” said Registered Nurse Rori Carubie. “However, we wanted to kick off the week leading up to Veterans Day with this treat to make sure they know how much we appreciate their service.”
Masked Bandit Stuck in Door, Not Having a Good Morning

Early this morning Casper Firefighters aided a raccoon who appears to have gotten its paw stuck in a door. "We've all been there! This raccoon was not having a good morning, so we lent him a helping hand and made sure he was released and home free! #casperfirefighters#local904#service#community" read a caption they posted to Facebook with pictures.
Obituaries: DiVita; Dickerson; Ellis

Suzanne Marie Kountz DiVita passed away peacefully in her home on October 22, 2022, in Casper, Wyoming, after a lengthy illness. She was welcomed into her family on her mother’s birthday on December 22, 1965, the daughter of Francis Kountz and Jill Kountz in Casper, where she resided most of her life.
