JENNIFER ECKERMANN, BBA ARCHITECTS RECEIVE AWARDS AT TEXAS DOWNTOWN CONFERENCE
Downtown Brenham was well represented this week at the annual Texas Downtown Conference in San Marcos. Winners for the 2022 President’s Awards Program were announced on Wednesday, and Brenham brought home two awards: the Susan H. Campbell Award for Professional Excellence and the President’s Award for Best Renovation/Rehabilitation/Restoration.
FAITH MISSION CANDLELIT GALA A SUCCESS
Community members gathered Thursday night at Silver Wings Ballroom in Brenham for a holiday tradition supporting a local nonprofit. Over 400 people attended Faith Mission’s annual Candlelit Christmas Gala, which serves as a celebration of the coming of Advent and as the organization’s primary fundraising activity. The event, themed “Celebrating Christ and Community”, featured a barbecue dinner, music from the Cowboy Church of Brenham Band, auction items, and a program with testimonials by people whose lives have been touched by Faith Mission.
FAITH MISSION TO HOST CANDLELIT CHRISTMAS GALA THURSDAY
Faith Mission’s annual Candlelit Christmas Gala is set for tonight (Thursday) at Silver Wings Ballroom in Brenham. Doors to Silver Wings open at 5:30 p.m. for fellowship, a barbecue dinner and entertainment from the Cowboy Church of Brenham Band. The gala serves as a celebration of the coming of...
8TH ANNUAL HYMN AND BEER FEST THIS SUNDAY
Three area churches are inviting the public to have a good time as they present the 8th Annual Hymn & Beer Fest. The Hymn & Beer Fest is hosted by Greenvine Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Zion Lutheran Church and St. Paul Lutheran Church of Rehburg. It is scheduled to be held...
SOMERVILLE ISD SELECTS LONE FINALIST FOR SUPERINTENDENT
Somerville ISD has named a lone finalist to become its next superintendent. At the Somerville School Board’s meeting Tuesday, trustees voted unanimously to select Eric Holton. The board will meet on Monday, November 28th to officially hire Holton after a mandatory 21-day waiting period. Holton has over ten years...
THANKSGIVING MEALS TO BE DISTRIBUTED TO FAYETTE CO. FAMILIES
With Thanksgiving around the corner, a nonprofit is looking to make a difference for families in need in Fayette County and Central Texas. Feed the Need Missions is distributing Thanksgiving meal kits, called Gobble Kits, complete with a turkey and all the trimmings for a family of six. Community members...
BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL TO CONSIDER ADVANCE FUNDING AGREEMENT FOR PECAN STREET BRIDGE IMPROVEMENTS
An advance funding agreement with TxDOT for upgrades to the Pecan Street bridge at Hog Branch Creek will be brought before the Brenham City Council today (Thursday). The project is expected to go out for bid in the fall of 2024. The city will use money from its drainage fund to cover the match cost.
TEXAS BIRTHDAY BASH LINEUP ANNOUNCEMENT CANCELLED
Update @ 12:35 p.m.: The Texas Birthday Bash Announcement Party scheduled for tomorrow (Friday) on the grounds of Navasota City Hall has been cancelled due to predicted bad weather. Event organizers encourage the public to stay tuned to the websites and social media pages of Texas Birthday Bash and City of Navasota for the lineup announcement via video in the coming weeks.
BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL ACCEPTS GRANTS FOR POLICE EQUIPMENT
The Brenham Police Department is getting new equipment and gear, thanks to grants from the Office of the Governor. The Brenham City Council today (Thursday) approved resolutions authorizing the acceptance of over $100,000 in grants. The funding, which does not require a matching contribution from the city, will be used to purchase a handheld explosives and narcotics detector, armor plates, and a robot to search rooms, stairwells and other small spaces from a safe distance.
BRENHAM ISD ROUNDTABLE TO TALK CUBETTE VOLLEYBALL
Brenham Cubette Volleyball will be this week’s topic of discussion on the Brenham ISD Roundtable on KWHI. Varsity Volleyball Coach Megan Whalen will talk with KWHI tomorrow (Thursday) morning about the beginning of the Cubettes’ postseason run, their next matchup in the Area round tomorrow night, and a communitywide pep rally planned for next Thursday.
TOTAL EARLY VOTING TURNOUT OVER 7,800 WITH TWO DAYS LEFT; EXTENDED HOURS THURSDAY
Extended early voting hours proved beneficial for Washington County voters on Wednesday. According to Elections Administrator Carol Jackson, 813 people came to vote in the midterms on Wednesday, including 731 for the Brenham ISD bond election. There were 145 voters during the extra hours of 5 to 8 p.m. With...
BRENHAM CUBETTES SWEEP GEORGETOWN EASTVIEW TO WIN AREA ROUND
The Brenham Cubettes won the Area Round Championship last (Thursday) night with three set sweep over Georgetown Eastview at Giddings High School. Brenham won the sets by scores of 25-18, 25-8, and 25-14. Brooke Bentke, 16 kills. Sienna Kelm, 19 digs. Charli Crowson, 29 assists and 10 digs. Lillie Thibodeaux...
FORMER LOCATION OF 4 STAR CONCERT HALL UP FOR SALE
A historic building in downtown Brenham most recently used as a live music venue has been listed for sale. A posting went up Tuesday for the property at 209 South Market Street for $1.4 million. The listing is under Coldwell Banker – The Lindi/Camaron Team. The 1880s building, which...
BRENHAM CUBETTES TAKE CARE OF BUSINESS WITH A SWEEP OF CHAPARRAL
The Brenham Cubettes opened the playoffs last (Tuesday) night with a bi-district sweep over the Killeen Chaparral Lady Bobcats at Taylor High School. Brenham won the sets 25-15, 25-11, and 25-13. Brooke Bentke had 8 kills. Ada Stopschinski added 7 kills. Sienna Kelm added five aces. Kristen Kuehn finished with...
EARLY VOTING CONCLUDES FRIDAY; OVER 8,600 EARLY VOTERS THUS FAR
Today (Friday) is the final day to vote early in the midterm elections and Brenham ISD bond election. According to Elections Administrator Carol Jackson, 829 people voted on Thursday at the Washington County Courthouse Annex, including 724 school bond voters. Extended hours were offered on Thursday, and 149 voters took...
WASHINGTON CO. SEEKING OVER $1 MILLION TO ADDRESS FLOODING ON SOUTH MEYERSVILLE ROAD
Washington County is getting closer to securing over $1 million in Hurricane Harvey mitigation funds to address flooding on a section of county road. On Tuesday, Washington County Commissioners accepted a funding acknowledgement letter from the Brazos Valley Council of Governments (BVCOG), notifying the county that it is eligible for a potential allocation of $1,119,800. If the funding is awarded, it will go towards flood mitigation on South Meyersville Road, between Highway 105 and FM 1155.
COMMERCIAL RENOVATIONS TOP OCTOBER BUILDING PERMITS
Two multi-million dollar commercial renovation projects led the month of October for building permits issued by the City of Brenham. Hyundai of Brenham took out a $4,325,376 permit for an interior and exterior remodel with service shop addition at its location at 1710 Highway 290 West. The improvements are contracted to Collier Construction.
BRENHAM AND LAKE CREEK TO MEET FOR DISTRICT TITLE
The Brenham Cubs and the Lake Creek Lions face off tonight (Friday) for the District Championship. Brenham is 6-3 on the season, while Lake Creek is 9-0. Both teams are 5-0 in district play. The winner goes into the playoffs as the #1 seed, and the loser goes in as the #2 seed.
CUB STADIUM CONCESSION STAND VANDALIZED
Brenham police are investigating an act of vandalism at Cub Stadium. Around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Brenham Police Officer Armando Guerra responded to the stadium in the 1600 block of East Tom Green Street in reference to a report of mischief. After investigation, police say it appears that unforced entry was...
WEIMAR ENDS BURTON’S SEASON WITH A 3-1 VICTORY
The Burton Lady Panther Volleyball Team saw their season come to an end at the hands of the Weimar Ladykats last (Thursday) night in Columbus. Burton won the first set 27-25, but Weimar came back and won the final three sets 25-14, 25-12, and 25-12. Liesha Aguilar, 13 kills and...
