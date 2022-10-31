Read full article on original website
953wiki.com
Welfare Check leads to couple arrested on narcotic related charges
November 3, 2022, Madison Police arrested Carl Tyrrell Jr. 57, Madison, Indiana and RoseMarie Tyrrell 41, Madison, Indiana, on narcotic related charges. Officers responded to Second and Mulberry Streets for a welfare check on Carl Tyrrell. The subsequent investigation, by Officer Jordan Perry, led to the discovery of methamphetamine possession.
953wiki.com
Columbus Man Charged with Making False Complaint Against Trooper
A 38 year old Columbus man was recently charged with false reporting after making false allegations against an Indiana State Trooper. In September 2022, Detectives with the Indiana State Police, Versailles Post, began an investigation when Alan Parker, age 38, Columbus, Indiana, reported that he was being harassed and poisoned by a neighbor, who was a 19 year veteran of the Indiana State Police. During the investigation, Parker stated that he believed the trooper had given him a poisonous substance. He also accused the trooper of turning off his electricity and internet service, as well as looking through his windows and using power tools during the night to harass him.
953wiki.com
Indiana State Police Investigating Police-Involved Shooting in Harrison County
Laconia, Indiana - Friday, November 4, 2022: Detectives with the Indiana State Police are investigating a police-involved shooting after a sheriff's Deputy attempted to serve an arrest warrant at a rural Harrison County address. Around Noon on Friday, the Harrison County Sheriff's Department requested ISP detectives and crime scene investigators...
wdrb.com
Man injured in shooting involving Harrison County Sheriff's Deputy after pointing shotgun at officers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting involving the Harrison County Sheriff's Department on Friday. According to Harrison County Sheriff Nick Smith, deputies went to a home on Tobacco Landing Road in Laconia, Indiana, at about 11:40 a.m. to arrest a man on an escape warrant and other charges.
953wiki.com
MADISON WOMAN ARRESTED ON DRUG CHARGES
November 1, 2022, @ approximately 8:54PM Madison Police responded to the Wal-Mart Parking Lot reference welfare check on an individual in a vehicle. Officers Kyle Potter and Nichole Midgett responded. Upon arrival, officers located the individual in question and identified her as Laura Moore 60, Madison, Indiana. Moore displayed significant...
wdrb.com
FBI seeking man wanted for $1 million wire fraud involving Louisville business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The FBI is asking for the public's help to find a man wanted accused of stealing more than $1 million of high-end goods from a Louisville business. According to a social media post by FBI Louisville, federal authorities are looking for James Stewart, Jr. Stewart is...
Teenager arrested after reportedly firing into Clarksville Police chief's home
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — Indiana State Police (ISP) arrested a 16 year old in Floyd County on Nov. 1 after he allegedly fired multiple gunshots into the home of the Clarksville Police chief. On Sept. 18, ISP detectives responded to a call of a shooting at the Clarksville Police chief's...
wbiw.com
A violent attack during a domestic fight leads to a Bedford man’s arrest
BEDFORD – A Bloomington man was arrested when Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called to the services station on Old State Road 37 after a report of a domestic fight. When officers arrived they found a woman inside with a cut to her right temple, crying. The...
WANE-TV
Teen arrested in Clarksville shooting: ISP
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – A 16-year-old boy facing two counts of attempted murder is accused of shooting into a southern Indiana police chief’s home this past September, according to Indiana State Police. The identity of the teen has not been released because he has not been charged as...
Columbus PD changes outside employment policy after WRTV investigation
The Columbus Police Department has changed its policy regarding administrative work hours following a WRTV Investigation that raised questions about officers working outside the department.
Wave 3
Suspect in Shively carjacking killed in New Albany crash; ISP investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Just after midnight on October 18, a person living at an apartment complex in the 1700 block of Saddie Lane in Shively called police saying someone with a gun carjacked them. Around 26 hours later, the victim’s car was found in New Albany following a crash,...
wdrb.com
ISP: Man arrested after DNA match connects him to 1996 rape
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man charged with raping a girl in 1996 will be sentenced soon, Indiana State Police said Monday. Terry Daffron, 56, accepted a plea agreement for rape Oct. 20 after a DNA match connected him to a rape of a juvenile girl 26 years ago. ISP...
bcdemocrat.com
POLICE BLOTTER: Nashville man faces felonies for entering home, attempting to fight law enforcement; Brown County man faces drug charges
Nashville man faces felonies for entering home, attempting to fight law enforcement. A man from Nashville, 30-year-old Elijah Perkins, faces two Level 6 felonies for residential entry and intimidation after an incident in October. On Oct. 15 Nashville Patrolman Michael Addison responded to a call on Hillside Drive after a...
Wave 3
Police searching for missing 26-year-old Louisville woman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are searching for a missing woman last seen on Friday afternoon in the Buechel neighborhood. Shontelle Haskins, 26, was last seen around 2:45 p.m. on Friday afternoon. She is listed as 4′9″, weighing 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
WLKY.com
Woman charged in fatal hit-and-run on Poplar Level Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department has made an arrest and charged a woman in connection to the fatal hit-and-run on Poplar Level Road on Monday. On Tuesday, police arrested 30-year-old Chelsea Moore. Moore is being charged with leaving the scene of an accident/failing to render aid after...
WLKY.com
Friends of Louisville hit-and-run victim beg driver to come forward: ‘She didn’t deserve that’
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As Louisville Metro Police Department investigates a deadly hit-and-run crash, the victim’s friends encourage the driver to turn themselves in. Megan Slone, 33, was identified as the woman who was struck Monday night at the intersection of Poplar Level Road and the Watterson Expressway. Police...
scottcountysheriff.org
Scott County Sheriff Welcomes Hardy Sisters to the Scott County Jail
Scott County Sheriff Welcomes Hardy Sisters to the Scott County Jail - Commemorates the Sheriff Marietta Hardy Training Room. Scott County-On 10-27-2022, Sheriff Jerry Goodin was joined by Jan Hardy and Shari Hardy. They are the daughters of former Sheriff, Marietta Hardy. They met at the Scott County Jail to commemorate the training room named after Sheriff Marietta Hardy. She was elected Sheriff of Scott County, serving from 1979-1982, and notably was the first elected female Sheriff in the State of Indiana. Sheriff Goodin was honored to present Jan and Shari Hardy the "Marietta Hardy Training Room", a place where deputies will train for years to come while remembering the service rendered by Sheriff Hardy to the citizens of Scott County. The training room, which was built under Sheriff Goodin's watch, is in the basement of the jail and contains a classroom with computer video capability, a driving simulator, a shooting simulator, and a defensive tactics training area.
shelbycountypost.com
Street department announces upcoming trash collection day changes, leaf removal policy
The City of Shelbyville Street Department has announced upcoming schedule changes. There will be no trash service Tuesday due to General Election Day. Tuesday’s trash will be collected on Wednesday along with Wednesday’s trash. Tuesday’s recycling will be delayed until the following week. There will be no...
wdrb.com
Family says suspect in Delphi murders printed off photos for girls' funeral
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After five years, police made an arrest on Monday in the killing of two teens from Delphi. The announcement of Richard Allen's arrest stirred up a lot of emotions for the families of the girls and the Delphi community. This is what the families have been...
theasburycollegian.com
Crystal Rogers’ disappearance update, LEX18 followed the FBI and searched property
It’s been over seven years since the disappearance of Crystal Rogers. The 35-year-old Bardstown mother of five was last seen at the home of her longtime boyfriend Brook Houck on July 3, 2015. There is still no definitive answer as to what happened to her. The Crystal Rogers case...
