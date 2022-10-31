Scott County Sheriff Welcomes Hardy Sisters to the Scott County Jail - Commemorates the Sheriff Marietta Hardy Training Room. Scott County-On 10-27-2022, Sheriff Jerry Goodin was joined by Jan Hardy and Shari Hardy. They are the daughters of former Sheriff, Marietta Hardy. They met at the Scott County Jail to commemorate the training room named after Sheriff Marietta Hardy. She was elected Sheriff of Scott County, serving from 1979-1982, and notably was the first elected female Sheriff in the State of Indiana. Sheriff Goodin was honored to present Jan and Shari Hardy the "Marietta Hardy Training Room", a place where deputies will train for years to come while remembering the service rendered by Sheriff Hardy to the citizens of Scott County. The training room, which was built under Sheriff Goodin's watch, is in the basement of the jail and contains a classroom with computer video capability, a driving simulator, a shooting simulator, and a defensive tactics training area.

SCOTT COUNTY, IN ・ 4 DAYS AGO