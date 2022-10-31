ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
953wiki.com

Welfare Check leads to couple arrested on narcotic related charges

November 3, 2022, Madison Police arrested Carl Tyrrell Jr. 57, Madison, Indiana and RoseMarie Tyrrell 41, Madison, Indiana, on narcotic related charges. Officers responded to Second and Mulberry Streets for a welfare check on Carl Tyrrell. The subsequent investigation, by Officer Jordan Perry, led to the discovery of methamphetamine possession.
MADISON, IN
953wiki.com

Columbus Man Charged with Making False Complaint Against Trooper

A 38 year old Columbus man was recently charged with false reporting after making false allegations against an Indiana State Trooper. In September 2022, Detectives with the Indiana State Police, Versailles Post, began an investigation when Alan Parker, age 38, Columbus, Indiana, reported that he was being harassed and poisoned by a neighbor, who was a 19 year veteran of the Indiana State Police. During the investigation, Parker stated that he believed the trooper had given him a poisonous substance. He also accused the trooper of turning off his electricity and internet service, as well as looking through his windows and using power tools during the night to harass him.
COLUMBUS, IN
953wiki.com

Indiana State Police Investigating Police-Involved Shooting in Harrison County

Laconia, Indiana - Friday, November 4, 2022: Detectives with the Indiana State Police are investigating a police-involved shooting after a sheriff's Deputy attempted to serve an arrest warrant at a rural Harrison County address. Around Noon on Friday, the Harrison County Sheriff's Department requested ISP detectives and crime scene investigators...
HARRISON COUNTY, IN
953wiki.com

MADISON WOMAN ARRESTED ON DRUG CHARGES

November 1, 2022, @ approximately 8:54PM Madison Police responded to the Wal-Mart Parking Lot reference welfare check on an individual in a vehicle. Officers Kyle Potter and Nichole Midgett responded. Upon arrival, officers located the individual in question and identified her as Laura Moore 60, Madison, Indiana. Moore displayed significant...
MADISON, IN
WANE-TV

Teen arrested in Clarksville shooting: ISP

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – A 16-year-old boy facing two counts of attempted murder is accused of shooting into a southern Indiana police chief’s home this past September, according to Indiana State Police. The identity of the teen has not been released because he has not been charged as...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
wdrb.com

ISP: Man arrested after DNA match connects him to 1996 rape

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man charged with raping a girl in 1996 will be sentenced soon, Indiana State Police said Monday. Terry Daffron, 56, accepted a plea agreement for rape Oct. 20 after a DNA match connected him to a rape of a juvenile girl 26 years ago. ISP...
LOUISVILLE, KY
bcdemocrat.com

POLICE BLOTTER: Nashville man faces felonies for entering home, attempting to fight law enforcement; Brown County man faces drug charges

Nashville man faces felonies for entering home, attempting to fight law enforcement. A man from Nashville, 30-year-old Elijah Perkins, faces two Level 6 felonies for residential entry and intimidation after an incident in October. On Oct. 15 Nashville Patrolman Michael Addison responded to a call on Hillside Drive after a...
NASHVILLE, IN
Wave 3

Police searching for missing 26-year-old Louisville woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are searching for a missing woman last seen on Friday afternoon in the Buechel neighborhood. Shontelle Haskins, 26, was last seen around 2:45 p.m. on Friday afternoon. She is listed as 4′9″, weighing 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Woman charged in fatal hit-and-run on Poplar Level Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department has made an arrest and charged a woman in connection to the fatal hit-and-run on Poplar Level Road on Monday. On Tuesday, police arrested 30-year-old Chelsea Moore. Moore is being charged with leaving the scene of an accident/failing to render aid after...
LOUISVILLE, KY
scottcountysheriff.org

Scott County Sheriff Welcomes Hardy Sisters to the Scott County Jail

Scott County Sheriff Welcomes Hardy Sisters to the Scott County Jail - Commemorates the Sheriff Marietta Hardy Training Room. Scott County-On 10-27-2022, Sheriff Jerry Goodin was joined by Jan Hardy and Shari Hardy. They are the daughters of former Sheriff, Marietta Hardy. They met at the Scott County Jail to commemorate the training room named after Sheriff Marietta Hardy. She was elected Sheriff of Scott County, serving from 1979-1982, and notably was the first elected female Sheriff in the State of Indiana. Sheriff Goodin was honored to present Jan and Shari Hardy the "Marietta Hardy Training Room", a place where deputies will train for years to come while remembering the service rendered by Sheriff Hardy to the citizens of Scott County. The training room, which was built under Sheriff Goodin's watch, is in the basement of the jail and contains a classroom with computer video capability, a driving simulator, a shooting simulator, and a defensive tactics training area.
SCOTT COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy