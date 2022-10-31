ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) - The Arlington Police Department is searching for a hit-and-run driver who killed Charlotte Rankin, 68, on Oct. 22. Rankin was found deceased lying near the roadway in the 1300 block of W Division Street (between Davis and Fielder).Investigators said she was hit by a vehicle traveling westbound along Division Street as she tried to cross the roadway. The driver did not stop or render aid.Police are searching for either a 2011 Ford Escape or a 2011 Mercury Mariner that will have visible damage to the front passenger side and may be missing the passenger side rear view mirror. They do not know what color the vehicle is. If you have any information about this incident, please call Crash Investigator Ritcheson at (817) 575.8601. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469.8477.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO