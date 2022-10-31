Read full article on original website
Ted G
4d ago
They must have the same eyebrows stylist.YEP that's all I got out of this read.
WildCard...
4d ago
Non-addictive, Non-deadly marijuana is Not legal in Tejas. But Alcohol, Tobacco, Guns & Sodomy are....🤯
Related
Two people in custody after long police chase that ended at a Dallas daycare
Two people are in custody this morning after a wild chase that started in Rockwall and ended at a child-care center in Dallas. It happened yesterday afternoon and involved a child who is safe and was not physically hurt.
kwhi.com
SUSPECTS IDENTIFIED IN WASHINGTON CO. PURSUIT, SEARCH
The suspects in Thursday’s vehicle pursuit that ended near Independence in Washington County, prompting a search by multiple law enforcement agencies, have been identified. 21-year-old Keshun Jamal Semere and 20-year-old Joshua Lorenzo Williams, both of Houston, are in custody at the Washington County Jail. According to DPS Sergeant Justin...
kwhi.com
ELEVEN PEOPLE SENTENCED IN DISTRICT COURT
Eleven people plead guilty and were sentenced by Judge Carson Campbell in District Court this week. Jenise Djeree Benjamin, 23 of Cypress, after a hearing was sentenced to 2 years’ probation for Harassment of a Public Servant and Assault of a Public Servant. Bobby Ortega, 31 of Somerville, was...
Suspects arrested after Dallas County chase involving vehicle swap, baby in car seat
DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — Two suspects have been arrested, and a baby is safe after a wild chase through Dallas County Thursday afternoon, officials said. Police said the chase started along Interstate 30 and George Bush Turnpike near Rockwall. The chase made its way through Rockwall and into the Dallas area. The Rockwall County Sheriff's Office confirmed to WFAA that the vehicle, a dark blue Dodge Charger, was stolen.
fox4news.com
VIDEO: Suspects lead police on wild chase through Dallas with a baby on board
DALLAS - A driver in a stolen Dodge Charger and the driver of an SUV led multiple law enforcement agencies on a dangerous high-speed chase. SKY 4 first caught a glimpse of the child when the driver of the stolen Charger ditched it and got into a waiting SUV. The...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on S. Nachita Drive
On November 3, 2022, at approximately 12:10 am, Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 100 block of S. Nachita Drive. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found a 29-year-old man shot. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded and the man died at the scene. According to a...
Video: Plano home burglar leaves immediately after realizing he's being recorded
A man is now jailed in Collin County after starring in a widely viewed video tweeted by Plano police. Plano PD circulated a home security video showing a man breaking into a home
Rockwall County police chase ends in Dallas with baby rescued, man arrested
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A chase that began in Rockwall County ended in Dallas after a suspect ran inside a building carrying a baby in a car seat.It all began east of Dallas about 2 p.m. and involved a dark-colored Dodge Charger.The chase went down I-30 into Pleasant Grove and Oak Cliff where a white SUV pulled up behind the vehicle being chased.The Dodge Charger stopped, and the driver got out and pulled a baby in a car seat from the car and put it the white SUV.That car then sped off with cops in pursuit.The chase went into west Dallas where the suspect got out of the white SUV, grabbed the baby in a car seat and ran into a building at 3737 Goldman Street.Chopper 11 showed at least one suspect being brought out by police and the baby safe.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Driver Switches Cars, Tries to Hide in Dallas Day Care During Chase
Two people are in custody Thursday afternoon after one of them led police on a chase and switched cars before running into a day care carrying a car seat in an apparent last-ditch effort to escape officers. Dallas Police confirmed to NBC 5 Thursday afternoon they were following a blue...
fox4news.com
Man killed by Fort Worth police in Parker County identified
FORT WORTH, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the gunman killed by Fort Worth police Tuesday in Parker County. Raymundo Duran II, 30, had an outstanding warrant for felony domestic violence. The Fort Worth Police Department’s fugitive unit and the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 10000 block of Audelia Road
On November 3, 2022, at approximately 4:00 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting at 10000 block of Audelia Road. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found an adult black male shot at the location. Dallas Fire Rescue responded, but the man died at the scene. The investigation...
fox4news.com
Motorcyclist dragged by Dallas hit-and-run driver
DALLAS - Dallas police are searching for the hit-and-run driver who dragged a motorcyclist for about a block early Thursday morning. Police said someone in a Cadillac car hit the motorcycle on Cedar Springs Road, southeast of Dallas Love Field, around 1 a.m. The motorcyclist fell off the bike and...
kwhi.com
CUB STADIUM CONCESSION STAND VANDALIZED
Brenham police are investigating an act of vandalism at Cub Stadium. Around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Brenham Police Officer Armando Guerra responded to the stadium in the 1600 block of East Tom Green Street in reference to a report of mischief. After investigation, police say it appears that unforced entry was...
fox4news.com
Dallas police release video of deadly shootout with suspect
DALLAS - Dallas police released body camera video on Wednesday of a deadly shootout with a man they said fired shots at officers as they approached him. What happens right before two officers fired 15 shots is hard to make out. But the video clearly depicts the chaos in the moments after shots were fired.
Police say woman died by suicide during Dallas SWAT stand-off
A woman is dead and a man is in a Dallas hospital following a SWAT standoff Wednesday. Police were called about gunshots at a Motel 6 on Market Center Boulevard. They were told a woman had shot a man inside one of the rooms.
Lake Worth ISD first-grade teacher arrested, charged with inappropriate conduct, district says
LAKE WORTH, Texas — A first-grade teacher with Lake Worth ISD has been arrested following allegations of inappropriate behavior with a student, the district announced Friday. In a message sent out on Twitter, the district announced the arrest of the Miller Language Academy teacher Mario Pureco Razo. "Although the...
starlocalmedia.com
Murder suspect in custody for road rage shooting in Carrollton
A 25-year-old Dallas man is charged with murder for shooting and killing a 21-year-old woman during a road rage incident in Carrollton on Saturday, Oct. 29. Shardrel Damon Webb is charged with firing the shots that killed 21-year-old Aurimar Iturriago of Venezuela at approximately 12:15 a.m. Carrollton Police Officers responded...
Arlington police searching for driver who killed woman in hit-and-run
ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) - The Arlington Police Department is searching for a hit-and-run driver who killed Charlotte Rankin, 68, on Oct. 22. Rankin was found deceased lying near the roadway in the 1300 block of W Division Street (between Davis and Fielder).Investigators said she was hit by a vehicle traveling westbound along Division Street as she tried to cross the roadway. The driver did not stop or render aid.Police are searching for either a 2011 Ford Escape or a 2011 Mercury Mariner that will have visible damage to the front passenger side and may be missing the passenger side rear view mirror. They do not know what color the vehicle is. If you have any information about this incident, please call Crash Investigator Ritcheson at (817) 575.8601. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469.8477.
fox4news.com
Trackdown: Help find the suspects who dumped a body out of a vehicle in Dallas
DALLAS - In this week’s Trackdown, Dallas police asked FOX 4’s Shaun Rabb to find a suspect who dumped a body out of a car in South Dallas. On June 23, police say Gevonnia Shears' body was dumped on the 2800 block of Marburg Street. DPD says Shears...
dallasexpress.com
Clay Jenkins Allegedly Abused Office to Influence Police Reports
Clay Jenkins was accused of exploiting his position as Dallas County Judge to facilitate taking over the law firm of a dead colleague, according to court documents recently reviewed by The Dallas Express. In 2016, well-known personal injury attorney Brian “The Strong Arm” Loncar died of a cocaine overdose shortly...
Comments / 15