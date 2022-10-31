17-year-old girl killed in one-vehicle crash in Machias

On Saturday, a 17-year-old girl was killed in a one-vehicle crash that occurred around 10:30 p.m. in the Town of Machias.

The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office said the vehicle allegedly lost control at a sharp intersection, left the road and struck a tree.

According to the sheriff's office, the 17-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene and two others are listed in critical condition. The remaining occupants received minor injuries.

A message on the Cuba-Rushford Central School District website identifies the 17-year-old girl who was killed as Julia Horton and says the following:

"On Saturday, October 29th, there was a car accident that resulted in one CRCS student fatality and injuries to two other CRCS students. Our thoughts and prayers are with the friends and families of Julia Horton, a junior, who was killed in the car accident. On Monday we will have counselors available in the building to meet with and support our students throughout the day as needed. If you have concerns regarding your child, please call the guidance office at 585-968-2650."