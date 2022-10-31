Read full article on original website
kwhi.com
ELEVEN PEOPLE SENTENCED IN DISTRICT COURT
Eleven people plead guilty and were sentenced by Judge Carson Campbell in District Court this week. Jenise Djeree Benjamin, 23 of Cypress, after a hearing was sentenced to 2 years’ probation for Harassment of a Public Servant and Assault of a Public Servant. Bobby Ortega, 31 of Somerville, was...
kwhi.com
AUSTIN WOMAN ARRESTED EARLY THURSDAY MORNING
An Austin woman was arrested early Thursday morning after the report of a suspicious person was received. Brenham Police report that early Thursday morning at 1:25, Officer Bryan Morong responded to the 700 block of South Park Street in reference to a suspicious person wandering around in the area. After investigation, Silvia Leon Torress, 37 of Austin, was taken into custody for Criminal Mischief between $100 and $750 after it was determined that she had broken out a storm door of a residence in the area. Torress was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
thewoodlandstx.com
MCTXSheriff Investigates Shooting in Magnolia
On Thursday November 3, 2022, at approximately 10:50am, MCTXSheriff’s Deputies responded to an assault with a firearm call at a local business in the 36500 block of Coleman Road in Magnolia. Upon arrival deputies observed an adult male with an apparent gunshot wound. Life-saving measures were taken immediately, however,...
kwhi.com
CUB STADIUM CONCESSION STAND VANDALIZED
Brenham police are investigating an act of vandalism at Cub Stadium. Around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Brenham Police Officer Armando Guerra responded to the stadium in the 1600 block of East Tom Green Street in reference to a report of mischief. After investigation, police say it appears that unforced entry was...
kwhi.com
TWO ARRESTED IN WASHINGTON CO. AFTER PURSUIT LEADS TO SEARCH
DPS confirms two suspects are in custody after a vehicle pursuit today (Thursday) ended near Independence in Washington County, prompting a search by multiple law enforcement agencies. According to DPS Sergeant Justin Ruiz, the pursuit started in Robertson County for a traffic violation. The pursuit traveled south into Washington County,...
KBTX.com
Update: Pursuit suspects in custody in Washington County.
wtaw.com
Brazos County District Court Jury Issues A Guilty Verdict In A 2018 Northgate District Stabbing
For more than four years, a suburban San Antonio man has been out of jail on bond following his arrest by College Station police for stabbing someone inside a Northgate bar. A jury trial in Brazos County district court that started last week ended with 48 year old James Tomlin of Bulverde being convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
conroetoday.com
Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 11/04/2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 11-04-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 11/02/2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT...
kwhi.com
KATY MAN ARRESTED MONDAY
A Katy man was arrested Monday after a reported assault. Brenham Police report that Monday afternoon at 12:50, Officer Connor Caskey responded to the 200 block of Highway 290 East in reference to a reported assault. The caller advised that the Suspect had left the location in a vehicle traveling towards Highway 36 South. DPS Trooper Elders was able to conduct a stop on the vehicle in the 3100 block of Highway 36 South and Officer Caskey made location and met with the Suspect who was a passenger in the vehicle. The Suspect provided Caskey with his name and date of birth, which were proven to false when identification was located on him. The Suspect was identified as Derek Jamal Rivers, 29 of Katy, whom showed to have an active warrant for his arrest out of Harris County. Through video footage in the area of the initial call, officers were able to confirm that Rivers had committed an assault. Rivers was taken into custody for Assault Causing Bodily Injury and False ID or Information and transported to the Washington County Jail.
wtaw.com
Wisconsin Man Admits In Brazos County District Court To Taking At Gunpoint A Truck That He Hit
A Wisconsin man who caused a three vehicle crash in College Station in April of last year admits to stealing at gunpoint, one of the vehicles that he struck. According to online court records, there was a plea agreement involving a robbery charge between 33 year old Daniel Good and the district attorney’s office.
Texas pair facing child endangerment charges after police encounter ‘hazardous’ living conditions
BRYAN, Texas — Officers responding to reported gunfire at a trailer park in Bryan, Texas, arrested a man and woman for child endangerment on Saturday night after encountering living conditions characterized as “hazardous.”. “There was a clear and present danger due to the living conditions. There was no...
kwhi.com
AMBER ALERT FOR MISSING COLLEGE STATION TEENAGER
Lauren Isabell Gutierrez was last seen on Thursday, October 27th at 11 p.m. in the 1200 block of Harvey Road. College Station police believe Gutierrez is with someone unrelated to her and more than three years older. They also believe she is “in danger of sexual assault, death, or serious bodily injury.”
KBTX.com
Drunk driver sentenced for deadly crash on Highway 6 in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Brazos County jury has sentenced a drunk driver to 45 years in prison for a May 2017 crash that killed another driver. Ruben Martinez, 63, of Bryan, was driving intoxicated on Highway 6 near OSR when he crossed into on-coming traffic and slammed his pickup truck head-on into a car.
Man sentenced to 45 years for Intoxication Manslaughter in Bryan
Fight between 2 men turns into deadly shooting in Montgomery County, authorities say
Deputies said they were responding to an assault call when they found a man shot. The second man involved is cooperating with the investigation.
kwhi.com
AUSTIN CO. GRAND JURY INDICTS 13
Thirteen indictments were returned last week by the Austin County Grand Jury. 23-year-old Diomiro Enrique Barboza Chacin and 19-year-old Jayson My’leaq Brown, both indicted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. 44-year-old Nicole Lynn Felps, for Forgery of a Government or National Instrument/Money/Security. 39-year-old Ryan Wade Brauner and 38-year-old...
'Just a matter of time until he killed someone': 5 time DWI offender convicted of felony murder
Officials say that the driver's blood alcohol level was .31, almost four times the legal limit of .08.
Police Arrest Two in Bryan, Texas After Hazardous Home Discovered
kwhi.com
JENNIFER ECKERMANN, BBA ARCHITECTS RECEIVE AWARDS AT TEXAS DOWNTOWN CONFERENCE
Downtown Brenham was well represented this week at the annual Texas Downtown Conference in San Marcos. Winners for the 2022 President’s Awards Program were announced on Wednesday, and Brenham brought home two awards: the Susan H. Campbell Award for Professional Excellence and the President’s Award for Best Renovation/Rehabilitation/Restoration.
fox44news.com
Death of 15-year-old under investigation
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The College Station Police Department said Monday morning that the victim in a suspicious death has been identified as a 15-year-old juvenile male. The College Station Police Department said early Sunday morning that the events occurred in the 400 block of Harvey...
