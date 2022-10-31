ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kwhi.com

SUSPECTS IDENTIFIED IN WASHINGTON CO. PURSUIT, SEARCH

The suspects in Thursday’s vehicle pursuit that ended near Independence in Washington County, prompting a search by multiple law enforcement agencies, have been identified. 21-year-old Keshun Jamal Semere and 20-year-old Joshua Lorenzo Williams, both of Houston, are in custody at the Washington County Jail. According to DPS Sergeant Justin...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
East Texas News

Escaped inmates face additional charges

Two inmates that escaped from a contract prisoner transport bus Friday afternoon have been identified and will now face additional charges. Initial reports were that two transport buses were on the side of the road, repairing one that had a flat tire on Highway 190, just east of FM 1276. Two inmates escaped, one of them assaulted a guard, took a weapon and ran into the woods, according to Polk County Sheriff Byron Lyons.
POLK COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Man hit and killed by driver in southeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON — A deadly crash involving a pedestrian is under investigation, according to Houston police. It happened Wednesday morning on Telephone Road next to Hobby Airport in southeast Houston. Details are currently limited, but police say the driver hit a man just before 7 a.m. He was pronounced deceased....
HOUSTON, TX
KWTX

Driver has car ripped apart, rammed in road rage incident: ‘He was going crazy’

HOUSTON (KHOU) - A driver in Houston says his car was destroyed in a road rage attack. According to Emmanuel Escot, he was minding his own business when the incident happened. “The guy came over and swerved into my lane, causing a collision,” Escot said. “When he heard that I was on the phone trying to make a police report, that’s when he decided to go ballistic.”
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Here are new items thieves are taking from vehicles

HOUSTON – By now, we know catalytic converters are something often stolen from vehicles but now there’s something else you should watch out for. Catalytic converters and truck tailgates have been hot items for thieves for years. Once the tailgate is open, thieves have easy access to something else they are now taking and it’s costing drivers a lot of money to get it fixed.
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

Houston firefighter was seriously injured after a head-on crash

Sam Gonzalez Kelly, Staff writer Aug 21, 2022Updated: Aug 21, 2022 2 pm This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 1of2 The wreckage of a crash that left two people injured, including a Houston firefighter, Aug. 20, 2022, on FM 1485 near Lost Lake Drive. Montgomery County Police Reportersshow moreshow less2of2 […]
HOUSTON, TX

