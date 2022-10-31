Two inmates that escaped from a contract prisoner transport bus Friday afternoon have been identified and will now face additional charges. Initial reports were that two transport buses were on the side of the road, repairing one that had a flat tire on Highway 190, just east of FM 1276. Two inmates escaped, one of them assaulted a guard, took a weapon and ran into the woods, according to Polk County Sheriff Byron Lyons.

POLK COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO