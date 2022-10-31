Read full article on original website
Related
Vehicle crash during police pursuit closes a library in Morganfield
UNION CO, Ky. (WEHT) – The library in Morganfield, KY is closed after a vehicle struck the building during a police pursuit. Around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night, Union County dispatch received a call from a woman who reported that she was driving in Morganfield and she was being chased by another vehicle. The caller said […]
1 Person Injured In A Multi Vehicle Crash In Clarksville (Clarksville, TN)
The Police Department reported a multi vehicle crash near Clarksville on Tuesday. The crash happened in the westbound lanes near mile marker 1. The accident involved two semis near the Kentucky-Tennessee border.
14news.com
GFD: One person hospitalized after crashing into tree
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - One person was sent to the hospital on Tuesday after officials with the Greenville Fire Department say the person crashed. According to a social media post, it happened at the intersection of Luzerne Depoy Road and Raymer Massey Lane in Greenville. GFD says when they...
wpsdlocal6.com
Shoulder of I-24 West closed due to semitrailer fire at 59 mile marker in Trigg County
TRIGG COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is warning drivers that the shoulder of westbound Interstate 24 is closed and traffic is restricted to one lane due to a tanker truck fire near the 59 mile marker in Trigg County. KYTC says thanks to the quick action of...
Hundreds of nails popping tires on Stewart County road
A country road in Stewart Country has become incredibly dangerous ever since someone recently started dropping hundreds of sharp nails on the road. It's a mystery who's doing this, but neighbors said they know one thing: they are sick of blowing out their tires.
WSMV
Cadiz woman killed in two-vehicle crash
CADIZ, Ky. (WSMV) - A 70-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle collision on US 68/KY 80 at the intersection of Blue Springs Road on Monday morning, according to Kentucky State Police. The crash occurred just after 9 a.m. Troopers said Marcie Birdsong, 70, of Cadiz, was traveling south on...
whvoradio.com
Cadiz Woman Killed In Monday Morning Crash
Police have released more information about a crash on US 68 in Trigg County that killed one person and injured two others Monday morning. Kentucky State Police say just before 9 am, a truck driven by 70-year-old Marcie Birdsong, of Cadiz, was turning onto US 68 from Blue Springs Road and pulled into the path of a westbound truck driven by 18-year-old Jillian Plunkett, of Greenbriar, Tennessee.
KFVS12
Deadly crash closed highway in Livingston County, Ky.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - U.S. 60, between Burna and Salem in Livingston County, was reopened around 11 p.m. on Monday, October 31. A crash near Old Salem Church Road and Victory Auto Sales shut down the highway shortly after 8:30 p.m. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Livingston County...
GPD asking for help finding missing man
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The Greenville Police Department (GPD) is asking for help locating a missing 63 year old man. Police say William Ray Pennington, 63, is possibly in the Greenville area. Officers say Pennington goes by Bill or Billy. If anyone knows Pennington’s location, please contact GPD at 270-338-3133 or Central Dispatch at 270-338-2000.
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Clarksville (Clarksville, TN)
According to the Clarksville Police Department, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Clarksville. Authorities confirmed that two people were injured due to the accident. Officials stated that the collision occurred on I-24 West on-ramp at Exit 8.
wevv.com
Police looking for three suspects in Webster County drug trafficking investigation
Police in Webster County, Kentucky, say they're searching for three people in connection with a drug trafficking investigation. The Providence Police Department says a search warrant was executed at a home on South Green Street with help from other agencies including the Webster County Sheriff's Department and the Clay Police Department.
Vintage cars, dealership damaged in Cheatham County
An auto dealer woke up to find his business damaged and two of his prized vintage Chevy Camaros totaled after an incident that started in Southern Kentucky and made its way into Middle Tennessee overnight.
I-24 West reopens at Exit 11 following crash involving tractor trailers
A stretch of I-24 westbound in Montgomery County was closed as authorities worked to clear a crash involving two semi-trucks and a third vehicle. The road has since reopened.
1 killed in crash involving THP vehicle in Springfield
One person was killed in a crash involving a Tennessee Highway Patrol vehicle in Springfield Tuesday morning.
kbsi23.com
Police: Man admits to pouring gasoline around house, lighting gas on fire
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A Paducah man is accused of setting fire and trying to burn a house and vehicles. Jeffery D. Cook, 34, of Jones Street, faces charges a charge of first-degree arson (attempt). Police were called just before midnight Oct. 8 when a man saw a fire...
wpsdlocal6.com
Deadly crash blocking U.S. 60 in Livingston County
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — Crews are responding to the scene of a deadly crash on U.S. 60 in Livingston County, Kentucky, Monday night. The highway is blocked near the 25 mile marker because of the collision, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. The crash happened near Old Salem Church Road...
kbsi23.com
Man arrested after robbery in Paducah
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A Paducah man faces several charges after police were called to a parking lot of a bar for a reported robbery. Joshua Jamar Kindle, 32, of the 800 block of South 21st Street faces charges of first-degree robbery, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and kidnapping (adult/attempt).
KFVS12
Trigg County car thief who wore Halloween mask arrested
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Police arrested a suspect who was caught on camera stealing a car while wearing a Halloween mask. Authorities responded to a call regarding a theft on Avalon Drive in Trigg County. The sheriff’s office says a 2005 white Chevy Trailblazer was stolen at 7:37 a.m....
kbsi23.com
2 Paducah men face drug charges after traffic stop
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two men face charges after a traffic stop turned into a drug arrest on Sunday. Bo M. Browning, 38, of Paducah faces charges of no tail lamps, failure to notify D.O.T. of address change and operating on suspended or revoked license. Bill B. Bradley,...
smokeybarn.com
I24 Shooting Leaves One Dead In Robertson County, TBI Investigating
I24 Shooting Leaves One Dead In Robertson County, TBI Investigating. The TBI has identified 34-year-old Kanetha Lola Renee Miller of Nashville as the victim in Monday Night’s Shooting on I24. “The investigation into that shooting remains active and ongoing. Agents are asking that anyone who may have seen any...
Comments / 2