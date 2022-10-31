ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trigg County, KY

14news.com

GFD: One person hospitalized after crashing into tree

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - One person was sent to the hospital on Tuesday after officials with the Greenville Fire Department say the person crashed. According to a social media post, it happened at the intersection of Luzerne Depoy Road and Raymer Massey Lane in Greenville. GFD says when they...
GREENVILLE, KY
WSMV

Cadiz woman killed in two-vehicle crash

CADIZ, Ky. (WSMV) - A 70-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle collision on US 68/KY 80 at the intersection of Blue Springs Road on Monday morning, according to Kentucky State Police. The crash occurred just after 9 a.m. Troopers said Marcie Birdsong, 70, of Cadiz, was traveling south on...
CADIZ, KY
whvoradio.com

Cadiz Woman Killed In Monday Morning Crash

Police have released more information about a crash on US 68 in Trigg County that killed one person and injured two others Monday morning. Kentucky State Police say just before 9 am, a truck driven by 70-year-old Marcie Birdsong, of Cadiz, was turning onto US 68 from Blue Springs Road and pulled into the path of a westbound truck driven by 18-year-old Jillian Plunkett, of Greenbriar, Tennessee.
CADIZ, KY
KFVS12

Deadly crash closed highway in Livingston County, Ky.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - U.S. 60, between Burna and Salem in Livingston County, was reopened around 11 p.m. on Monday, October 31. A crash near Old Salem Church Road and Victory Auto Sales shut down the highway shortly after 8:30 p.m. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Livingston County...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

GPD asking for help finding missing man

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The Greenville Police Department (GPD) is asking for help locating a missing 63 year old man. Police say William Ray Pennington, 63, is possibly in the Greenville area. Officers say Pennington goes by Bill or Billy. If anyone knows Pennington’s location, please contact GPD at 270-338-3133 or Central Dispatch at 270-338-2000.
GREENVILLE, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Deadly crash blocking U.S. 60 in Livingston County

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — Crews are responding to the scene of a deadly crash on U.S. 60 in Livingston County, Kentucky, Monday night. The highway is blocked near the 25 mile marker because of the collision, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. The crash happened near Old Salem Church Road...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY
kbsi23.com

Man arrested after robbery in Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A Paducah man faces several charges after police were called to a parking lot of a bar for a reported robbery. Joshua Jamar Kindle, 32, of the 800 block of South 21st Street faces charges of first-degree robbery, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and kidnapping (adult/attempt).
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Trigg County car thief who wore Halloween mask arrested

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Police arrested a suspect who was caught on camera stealing a car while wearing a Halloween mask. Authorities responded to a call regarding a theft on Avalon Drive in Trigg County. The sheriff’s office says a 2005 white Chevy Trailblazer was stolen at 7:37 a.m....
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
kbsi23.com

2 Paducah men face drug charges after traffic stop

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two men face charges after a traffic stop turned into a drug arrest on Sunday. Bo M. Browning, 38, of Paducah faces charges of no tail lamps, failure to notify D.O.T. of address change and operating on suspended or revoked license. Bill B. Bradley,...
PADUCAH, KY
smokeybarn.com

I24 Shooting Leaves One Dead In Robertson County, TBI Investigating

I24 Shooting Leaves One Dead In Robertson County, TBI Investigating. The TBI has identified 34-year-old Kanetha Lola Renee Miller of Nashville as the victim in Monday Night’s Shooting on I24. “The investigation into that shooting remains active and ongoing. Agents are asking that anyone who may have seen any...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN

