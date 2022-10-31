ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom DeLonge’s Directorial Debut ‘Monsters Of California’ Gets North America Deal; Foresight To Sell At AFM

By Andreas Wiseman
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago

EXCLUSIVE : Screen Media has acquired worldwide rights to Monsters of California , the upcoming sci-fi adventure film that marks the directorial debut for Blink-182’s lead singer and guitarist Tom DeLonge , who also wrote and performed original music for the film.

Screen Media will release in North America and have its Foresight Unlimited division handle international sales at the American Film Market.

Monsters of California is co-written by DeLonge and Ian Miller and is produced through DeLonge’s To the Stars Media along with Stan Spry and Eric Scott Woods of Cartel Pictures ( Creepshow ).

The film stars Jack Samson ( Zodiac ), Camille Kostek ( Free Guy ), Casper Van Dien ( Salvage Marines ), Richard Kind ( The Watcher ) and Arianne Zucker ( Days of Our Lives ). Pic follows teenager Dallas Edwards and his derelict friends on a quest to find the meaning behind a series of mysterious, paranormal events in Southern California.

DeLonge recently announced his return to multiplatinum rock band Blink-182 as well as an upcoming new album and a worldwide tour with Live Nation.

“If you take skateboarders, UFOs and Bigfoot, which pretty much sums up my entire life, you get a wild ride that will remind everyone of our early love of Amblin Films that inspired so many,” said DeLonge. “I’m so thankful that Screen Media believed in me and my partner Stan Spry to create a coming-of-age adventure that will give the entire family a thrill that they won’t ever forget.”

“We are excited to be bringing Tom Delonge’s feature film directorial debut to audiences,” said Seth Needle, EVP Global Acquisitions and Co-Productions at Screen Media.

“We know that fans of both Tom’s music with Blink-182 and his work in the field of extraterrestrials and UFOs will love going on this sci-fi adventure.  As the band returns to arenas, and global interest around UFOs builds, we couldn’t be more thrilled with our timing in releasing this exciting movie. When you see Monsters of California you, too, will be sure ‘Aliens Exist!’”

The deal was negotiated by Needle on behalf of Screen Media and by Spry on behalf of Cartel.

Screen Media recently acquired Poker Face directed by and starring Oscar winner Russell Crowe; Renny Harlin’s action film The Bricklayer starring Aaron Eckhart and Nina Dobrev from Millennium Films; The Locksmith starring Ryan Phillippe, Kate Bosworth, and Ving Rhames; as well as the Bella Thorne-led thriller Saint Clare also starring Ryan Phillippe and Rebecca DeMornay. Recent film releases include Kevin Lewis’ follow-up to Willy’s Wonderland, The Accursed , starring Alexis Knapp and Mena Suvari; The Enforcer starring Antonio Banderas and Bosworth; The Immaculate Room starring Emile Hirsch, Bosworth and Ashley Greene Khoury; The Nan Movie starring Catherine Tate; Code Name Banshee starring Banderas, Jaime King and Tommy Flanagan; and the psychological horror film Monstrou s starring Christina Ricci.

