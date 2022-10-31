ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ratings: East New York, NCIS: LA Grow in Earlier Slots; CW Dramas Eye Lows

By Matt Webb Mitovich
TVLine
 4 days ago
In the latest TV show ratings, NBC Sunday Night Football ‘s broadcast of the Packers/Bills game averaged 16.2 million total viewers and a 4.2 demo rating, up sharply from the early numbers for last week’s Steelers/Dolphins matchup.

Against the well-watched passing of pigskin….

CBS | Airing an hour earlier this week, East New York (5.7 mil/0.5) and NCIS: Los Angeles (4.9 mil/0.4) both hit season highs in audience.

THE CW | Family Law (270K/0.0) and Coroner (323K/0.0) both slipped to Stateside lows in audience.

ABC | Celebrity Jeopardy! (3 mil/0.3), Celebrity Wheel (3.1 mil/0.3) and The Rookie (3.4 mil/0.3) all dipped in the demo.

FOX | The Simpsons (3.7 mil/1.2), The Great North (1.9 mil/0.7), Bob’s Burgers (1.6 mil/0.6) and Family Guy (1.5 mil/0.5) were all up from last week’s NFL-boosted numbers.

Want scoop on any of the above shows ? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line .

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. This is only an exhibition, not a competition; as always, please no wagering.

More from TVLine

TVLine

