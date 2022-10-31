Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount supermarket chain opens another new store in OhioKristen WaltersColumbus, OH
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in OhioTravel MavenColumbus, OH
3 Bakeries To Check Out in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
BJ’s Wholesale Returns to Community After 20-Year AbsenceJoel EisenbergOhio State
Kitty Bubble Cafe and Bar to help cats find permanent homesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
WSYX ABC6
2002 Week 10: Looking back at OSU's 34-3 defeat of Minnesota
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) -- Coming off back-to-back, one-score wins over Big Ten rivals Wisconsin and Penn State, the Ohio State Buckeyes needed a get-well win, and a home date with Minnesota was the perfect medicine. After spotting the Gophers a first-quarter field goal, OSU scored the next 34 points and...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State's Tommy Eichenberg named Lott IMPACT Trophy Player of the Week for 2nd time
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — For the second consecutive week, Ohio State linebacker Tommy Eichenberg has been named the Lott IMPACT Trophy Player of the Week. Eichenberg, who was recently named a semifinalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award, had 15 total tackles (10 solo) in Ohio State's 44-31 win over Penn State.
WSYX ABC6
The Fire: Ohio State unveils hype trailer for road matchup with Northwestern
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (8-0) will hit the road for a second straight week to take on the Northwestern Wildcats (1-7). The Buckeyes released their hype trailer for the game Thursday titled ch. IX: the fire. "We're walking through the fire right now....
WSYX ABC6
Paramore announces 2023 tour dates, including Columbus stop
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Fresh off its late-night national television appearance Thursday, Paramore announced new tour dates for next year, including a stop in Columbus. Paramore will play at the Schottenstein Center on June 10, with special guests Bloc Party also performing. The rock band from Tennessee has a...
WSYX ABC6
Man injured in shooting in the University District near Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was rushed to the hospital following a shooting near the Ohio State University Friday morning. Police said the shooting happened along North Fourth Street just before 7:45 a.m. "We just heard gunshots, like in the corner of the alley," a neighbor who lives...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: After foggy start, pleasant evening on the way
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The fog finally cleared, and we have a beautiful afternoon and evening in progress. Temperatures will remain mild and we have another chance for patchy fog Friday morning. Looking windy and wet for the Buckeyes in Evanston, Ill., on Saturday. CHIME IN | Share, view...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus man sentenced in deadly Linden shooting in 2020
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus man was sentenced this week for his role in a deadly shooting at Linden gas station in 2020. Deshaun Cunningham, 43, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, weapons under disability, and falsification in connection with the shooting death of Michael Anthony Morefield, 53. Morefield...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus community group focused on building up young women
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Educating, inspiring, and developing young women. A renewed focus across Central Ohio in light of recent high-profile crimes involving young girls. The latest, a serious crash just this week. Deputies told ABC 6 that 12 and 13-year-old girls wrecked a stolen car. “I think that...
WSYX ABC6
Tanger Outlets Columbus announces Black Friday weekend hours
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Despite the ease of online shopping, there's still something fun about spending the Friday after Thanksgiving fighting traffic under a gray Ohio sky and standing in long lines at the outlet malls. OK, maybe that doesn't sound very inviting, but if you're up for the...
WSYX ABC6
Reba McEntire reschedules Columbus concert originally set for Friday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — County music superstar Reba McEntire announced Wednesday she would be rescheduling three concerts, including one set for Friday at Nationwide Arena. "My doctor has advised me to go on vocal rest, so I have made the difficult decision to reschedule this weekend's shows," McEntire said on social media.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: Another round of fog expected Thursday morning in Central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — We’re expecting another round of fog tonight and Thursday morning. But at least our temperatures are still mild! We’ll be above-average through this extended forecast. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: partly cloudy, mild, patchy dense fog, low 46. THURSDAY: fog in the morning then mostly sunny,...
WSYX ABC6
3 unique combinations for National Sandwich Day
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — It can be the perfect mid day snack or a lunchtime staple , from BLT's to Reubens or the original chicken sandwich! Food blogger and lifestyle influencer Shanisty Ireland joins Good Day Columbus with three unique sandwich ideas to celebrate national Sandwich Day!. 1. PB,...
WSYX ABC6
Giant Eagle closing all stores on Thanksgiving Day
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Giant Eagle Inc. announced Thursday it is closing all of its Giant Eagle and Market District locations on Thanksgiving Day. “After careful consideration and review of the positive support from guests who planned their Thanksgiving meal needs in advance last year, we have made the decision to close our supermarkets on Thanksgiving Day again this year,” Giant Eagle Senior Director of Corporate Communications Dan Donovan said.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus seeing a spike in hate, bias crimes being reported to police
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Members of the LGBTQ+ community are speaking out as Columbus sees an increase in hate and bias crimes being reported in the city. "I've lived in the closet for so long," Shannon, who is a member of the LGBTQ+ community, said. "I wasn't going to let someone shove me back into that fear of being who I am."
WSYX ABC6
Dash cam video released of west Columbus officer-involved crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Officials released dash cam video involving the west Columbus crash between a Dublin police officer and a wrong-way driver last week. Officer Larry Gatton was injured while returning to Dublin from dropping off a person at the Franklin County Jail on Oct. 28. The video...
WSYX ABC6
Police release video of suspect from west Columbus unsolved 2021 murder
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police released a video from a 2021 homicide in hopes of finding the suspect involved. Police are searching for the suspect in the murder of Amber Calloway. She was shot and killed on July 27, 2021, in west Columbus. Officers were...
WSYX ABC6
Lost jobs & education, Ohio school transportation failures cause dire effects on families
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As of this week, the Ohio Department of Education received 166 complaints this school year regarding public school districts not meeting their requirements to take kids to and from school. The top offender is Columbus City Schools which is the focus of 115 of those...
WSYX ABC6
Stolen car chase involving 2 young girls ends in west Columbus crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A pair of young girls survived a crash involving a stolen car during a chase with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office early Wednesday morning on the west side. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said a 12-year-old was driving the stolen car and a 13-year-old...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Zoo Wildlights returns Nov. 18
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An annual holiday tradition at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium will return on Nov. 18. Wildlights will return to the zoo on Nov. 18 and will run through New Year's Day. Guests can enjoy Wildlights from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and...
WSYX ABC6
Gas prices on the rise in Central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The national price of gas is on the rise. Nationally, the average price for a gallon of gas costs $3.79. Last year, the national average price of gas was $3.42 per gallon. In Columbus, the average price of gas is $3.89 per gallon. AAA reports...
Comments / 0