ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSYX ABC6

2002 Week 10: Looking back at OSU's 34-3 defeat of Minnesota

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) -- Coming off back-to-back, one-score wins over Big Ten rivals Wisconsin and Penn State, the Ohio State Buckeyes needed a get-well win, and a home date with Minnesota was the perfect medicine. After spotting the Gophers a first-quarter field goal, OSU scored the next 34 points and...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Paramore announces 2023 tour dates, including Columbus stop

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Fresh off its late-night national television appearance Thursday, Paramore announced new tour dates for next year, including a stop in Columbus. Paramore will play at the Schottenstein Center on June 10, with special guests Bloc Party also performing. The rock band from Tennessee has a...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Man injured in shooting in the University District near Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was rushed to the hospital following a shooting near the Ohio State University Friday morning. Police said the shooting happened along North Fourth Street just before 7:45 a.m. "We just heard gunshots, like in the corner of the alley," a neighbor who lives...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Weather: After foggy start, pleasant evening on the way

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The fog finally cleared, and we have a beautiful afternoon and evening in progress. Temperatures will remain mild and we have another chance for patchy fog Friday morning. Looking windy and wet for the Buckeyes in Evanston, Ill., on Saturday. CHIME IN | Share, view...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus man sentenced in deadly Linden shooting in 2020

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus man was sentenced this week for his role in a deadly shooting at Linden gas station in 2020. Deshaun Cunningham, 43, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, weapons under disability, and falsification in connection with the shooting death of Michael Anthony Morefield, 53. Morefield...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus community group focused on building up young women

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Educating, inspiring, and developing young women. A renewed focus across Central Ohio in light of recent high-profile crimes involving young girls. The latest, a serious crash just this week. Deputies told ABC 6 that 12 and 13-year-old girls wrecked a stolen car. “I think that...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Tanger Outlets Columbus announces Black Friday weekend hours

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Despite the ease of online shopping, there's still something fun about spending the Friday after Thanksgiving fighting traffic under a gray Ohio sky and standing in long lines at the outlet malls. OK, maybe that doesn't sound very inviting, but if you're up for the...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Reba McEntire reschedules Columbus concert originally set for Friday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — County music superstar Reba McEntire announced Wednesday she would be rescheduling three concerts, including one set for Friday at Nationwide Arena. "My doctor has advised me to go on vocal rest, so I have made the difficult decision to reschedule this weekend's shows," McEntire said on social media.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

3 unique combinations for National Sandwich Day

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — It can be the perfect mid day snack or a lunchtime staple , from BLT's to Reubens or the original chicken sandwich! Food blogger and lifestyle influencer Shanisty Ireland joins Good Day Columbus with three unique sandwich ideas to celebrate national Sandwich Day!. 1. PB,...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Giant Eagle closing all stores on Thanksgiving Day

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Giant Eagle Inc. announced Thursday it is closing all of its Giant Eagle and Market District locations on Thanksgiving Day. “After careful consideration and review of the positive support from guests who planned their Thanksgiving meal needs in advance last year, we have made the decision to close our supermarkets on Thanksgiving Day again this year,” Giant Eagle Senior Director of Corporate Communications Dan Donovan said.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus seeing a spike in hate, bias crimes being reported to police

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Members of the LGBTQ+ community are speaking out as Columbus sees an increase in hate and bias crimes being reported in the city. "I've lived in the closet for so long," Shannon, who is a member of the LGBTQ+ community, said. "I wasn't going to let someone shove me back into that fear of being who I am."
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Dash cam video released of west Columbus officer-involved crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Officials released dash cam video involving the west Columbus crash between a Dublin police officer and a wrong-way driver last week. Officer Larry Gatton was injured while returning to Dublin from dropping off a person at the Franklin County Jail on Oct. 28. The video...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Stolen car chase involving 2 young girls ends in west Columbus crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A pair of young girls survived a crash involving a stolen car during a chase with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office early Wednesday morning on the west side. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said a 12-year-old was driving the stolen car and a 13-year-old...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Zoo Wildlights returns Nov. 18

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An annual holiday tradition at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium will return on Nov. 18. Wildlights will return to the zoo on Nov. 18 and will run through New Year's Day. Guests can enjoy Wildlights from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Gas prices on the rise in Central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The national price of gas is on the rise. Nationally, the average price for a gallon of gas costs $3.79. Last year, the national average price of gas was $3.42 per gallon. In Columbus, the average price of gas is $3.89 per gallon. AAA reports...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy