Suspect killed in Halloween shootout identified, had multiple felony warrants
CASPER, Wyo. — The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office says it had been seeking the suspect killed in a standoff with deputies on Monday for several months. Officers had been attempting to serve a warrant at the residence on the 6900 block of Horse Soldier Road around 7:57 p.m. Halloween night when the shooting occurred.
Laramie County Circuit Court Arraignments (11/4/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Erik Ginalik, 42 – Domestic...
Greeley man pleas not guilty for first-degree murder charge in Laramie County District Court
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Greeley, Colorado man who has been charged with first-degree murder pleaded not guilty in Laramie County District Court yesterday, Nov. 3. Yigner Rodrigo Turcios-Romero had his arraignment yesterday in front of Judge Thomas Campbell, where he pleaded not guilty. His trial has been set for March 15, 2023.
Laramie County divorce filings (10/27/22-11/2/22
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Oct. 19 through Oct. 27. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
BREAKING: Man Charged in Laramie County Murder Pleads Not Guilty
A 31-year-old Greeley, Colorado man charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a 37-year-old man in Laramie County roughly two months ago has pleaded not guilty. Yigner Rodrigo Turcios-Romero, also known as Rodrigo Vigner Turcios-Romero, entered the plea Thursday afternoon in Laramie County District Court. The murder happened...
South Dakota man enters plea in federal court after Cheyenne traffic stop allegedly yields 541 fentanyl pills
CASPER, Wyo. — A South Dakota resident has pleaded not guilty in federal court to possession of fentanyl with intention to distribute in Wyoming. Travis James Stowell was arrested July 28, 2022, after a Wyoming Highway Patrol traffic stop on I-25 in Cheyenne, according to the federal charging document. Stowell was the passenger, and after a K-9 indicated on his side of the vehicle, troopers conducted a search.
Cheyenne Police Still Working to Reel In Men Caught ‘Fishing’ at Drop Box
The Cheyenne Police Department continues to ask for the public's help in identifying two men who were caught on camera "fishing" at a payment drop box outside of a local property management group. According to the time stamp on the video, which the department posted on its Facebook page Friday,...
South Dakota man pleads not guilty to federal fentanyl charges in Wyoming court
Three Deaths In County Jail Loom Over Albany County Sheriff’s Race
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. No matter which candidate wins the election for Albany County Sheriff on Nov. 8, he’ll face a tough task of continuing to rebuild public trust in the sheriff’s office. Sheriff Aaron Appelhans, a Democrat, said he walked into an...
Barnes, Kozak Issue Statements On Halloween Night Shootout
Laramie County Sheriff candidates Jeff Barnes and Brian Kozak have issued statements on a Monday night shootout in the Saddle Ridge area that left a suspect dead and a sheriff's deputy hospitalized. You can read more about the incident here. Barnes posted this statement on his campaign Facebook page:. Another...
Police Respond to Incident in Saddle Ridge Neighborhood
On November 2 at approximately 3:30 p.m. Cheyenne Police Officers responded to a medical assist at a residence on Gunsmoke Road. Due to the nature of the call, there was a heavy law enforcement presence in the area. Out of an abundance of caution, Saddle Ridge Elementary School was placed...
Laramie County Deputy Injured in Deadly Shootout Released From Hospital
The Laramie County Sheriff's deputy who was injured in last night's fatal shootout in Saddle Ridge has been released from the hospital. The sheriff's office says deputies were serving a warrant in the 6900 block of Horse Soldier Road when "shots were exchanged" and the deputy, whose name is being withheld at this time, was shot.
Cheyenne Police Warn of Ongoing Phone Scam
The Cheyenne Police Department issued a warning on Facebook Thursday about an ongoing phone scam aimed at utility customers in the area. Police say callers are posing as Black Hills Energy and City of Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities employees and requesting customers wire money or provide credit card information for payment, or risk having their utilities shut off.
I-80 and I-25 slick in spots; no closures at this time
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents should be aware of the possibility of slick roads on Interstates 80 and 25. The Wyoming Department of Transportation has stated that the roads are slick on I-80 from Laramie to the Nebraska border, with there being some snowfall near Pine Bluffs. I-25 is...
Laramie Police Department swears in California police veteran as Chief
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A 20-year law enforcement veteran was sworn in as the Laramie Police Department’s new chief on Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to a department release. Brian Browne was most recently a captain in the Anaheim Police Department, where he supervised the Operations Support Division, coordinating response and personnel at the Disneyland Resort, Angel Stadium, and Honda Center while overseeing the Community Policing and Traffic Sections, the release said.
‘Medical Assist’ Prompts Secure Perimeter at Cheyenne Elementary
A Cheyenne elementary school was placed into a secure perimeter Wednesday after police responded to a "medical assist" at a nearby home, the department says. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says officers were called to the home on Gunsmoke Road around 3:30 p.m. "Due to the nature of the call,...
The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins (11/4/22)
NOTE: The following is a column written weekly by Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins. CHEYENNE, Wyo. — It was a great sports weekend for the Collins Clan. We made a drive to Lincoln, Nebraska, to watch the Cornhuskers’ football team vs. Illinois. I have family in Illinois, so the bad-mouthing was as bad as the Huskers got thumped. Ninety thousand dedicated fans made the stadium experience amazing, but the best part may have been the marching band. My son, Jac, was able to find tickets that night to the volleyball game. The number-one-rated Lady Huskers’ volleyball team was amazing in their sweep over Maryland. I love volleyball, and the athleticism of the players was stunning.
Longtime Cheyenne Cop Hangs Up His Badge After 28+ Years
After nearly three decades of service with the Cheyenne Police Department, Detective Jim Harper has hung up his badge. Harper, whose last day was on Halloween, began his career with the department in 1994 and joined the detective bureau in 2010. In his 28-plus years on the job, he did...
