Hardin-Simmons University and Abilene ISD StatementHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Boston Children's Hospital To Host a Blood Donation Event At Malden Police HQAbdul GhaniMalden, MA
Tufts medical study finds common ground in gun regulationThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Football dominates in impressive showing versus HamiltonThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Steve Lacy finds his groove at RoadrunnerThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Chioda's Trattoria on Franklin Street in Worcester to close in late November
WORCESTER — Chioda's Trattoria at 631 Franklin St. will close in late November, according to an announcement Thursday on the restaurant's Facebook page. The restaurant's last day of business will be Nov. 26. The restaurant is operated by the Chioda family. ...
nshoremag.com
Ales Over ALS Fundraiser Will Serve Up Local Beer and Good Food For a Cause
Ales Over ALS: A Crafter’s Delight, a fundraiser to support people living with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (or ALS), will be held Saturday, Nov. 5 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at scenic Lake House at Centennial Grove in Essex. All proceeds will go directly to Cape Cod-based charity Compassionate Care ALS.
Topgolf is opening its first Massachusetts location in 2023
The renowned golf entertainment company will open a three-floor venue in Canton in late 2023. Get ready to swing, Boston: Golf entertainment venue Topgolf is opening its first location in Massachusetts in 2023. The Dallas-based company announced that construction is now underway on a Topgolf location in Canton, with a...
hot969boston.com
Bigger, Better And Blingier: Boston’s Festive Snowport Is Back!
Boston is ready to bling it up! The annual holiday winter wonderland will light up the Seaport District in Boston starting next week. This year promises to be bigger, better and more bedazzled. The Holiday Market at Snowport is back with over 120 vendors, plus numerous attractions, games, dining, holiday decor and more. According to WCVB TV, who spoke with the organizer, WS Development, the holiday market will double in size this year. Plus,there will be a “10,000-square-foot outdoor dining space with 19 vendors, a heated tent for seating and a ski-themed lounge.”
nshoremag.com
Where to Eat Out on the North Shore on Thanksgiving
Leave the pots in the cabinet and don’t even think about polishing that silverware. The North shore offers up a wide range range of choices for Thanksgiving day dining that don’t require you to lift a single finger in the kitchen. From casual pub fare to the most elegant of spreads, there is an option out there for your Thanksgiving meal – and relaxation.
4 of America’s best Christmas towns are in New England, according to Travel + Leisure
Travelers seeking a charming holiday getaway will find four of the best Christmas towns in the nation in New England, according to Travel + Leisure. The publication recently released a list of the 25 best Christmas towns in the USA and included Nantucket; Newport, Rhode Island; Portsmouth, New Hampshire; and Ogunquit, Maine.
See inside the new L.L. Bean store in Berlin, Mass. (photos)
Outdoor gear and apparel retailer L.L. Bean has officially opened its ninth store in Massachusetts. The new store, located at Highland Commons on the Berlin-Hudson town line, is a flagship store at the shopping center and contains approximately 15,000 square feet full of merchandise. It will employ approximately 50 people.
WCVB
Free activities in Boston, including Free First Thursdays at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum and an urban hiking trail
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Like many museums, theIsabella Stewart Gardner Museum offers a number of free admission programs, including the Free First Thursday program and no admission fees for kids under 18. One of the museum’s unique offerings is free admission for anyone named Isabella, a tribute to founder Isabella Stewart Gardner. Through mid-September, the Gardner Museum is hosting an exhibit showcasing author and illustrator Maurice Sendak’s designs for operas.
Time Out Global
Locke-Ober lunches are back at Yvonne’s
Yes, Halloween was this week. But Christmas trees are already going up around Boston. And you know what that means—it is time to start booking holiday parties, get-togethers with friends and Christmas lunches! And the best part is that Yvonne’s is doing Locke-Ober lunches once again. What are...
travellens.co
19 Best Restaurants in Nashua, NH
Nashua is a historic city in Hillsborough County, New Hampshire. Known as New Hampshire’s “Gate City,” Nashua is the second-largest city in the state. The city is situated along the rivers of Merrimack and Nashua, offering plenty of outdoor recreation and exploration opportunities. Its rich heritage is...
WCVB
Over-the-top, award-winning Boston burgers
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Double patties, gooey cheese, house-made pickles — these burgers aren’t just good, they’re crazy good. Don’t blink as you walk down Boston’s Newbury Street — you may just missC.G.K.– Crazy Good Kitchen. Open since 2021, the Boston location is an expansion of their original Malden diner. Their most popular burger, the Hot Mess and Cheese, has gone viral on social media a few times.
vanyaland.com
‘The Skippy White Story’ preserves the soul of Boston’s ’60s scene
Forget Black Friday — the late November edition of Record Store Day must have arrived early, because the must-have Boston vinyl of 2022 dropped last weekend (October 28). North Carolina label Yep Roc Records pays homage to one of Boston’s most storied record shops with The Skippy White Story: Boston Soul 1961-1967, a new compilation that strings together the story of sixties soul music and the shop that helped it thrive.
Salem Halloween crowds may have set a record this year
SALEM - People from all over the world descended on the Witch City of Salem Halloween night, where police were out in force to make sure it was fun and safe.A Halloween night stroll in downtown Salem is a costume roller coaster. "We love this madness," one man said. "We love everyone coming here, love being able to welcome everyone to a place we love as well." Indeed, the Witch City has welcomed record crowds on each of the previous three Saturdays, and officials believe Halloween night was the biggest. The normal population of Salem is about 45,000 people. On...
hot969boston.com
Boston Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremonies, Schedule and Locations
It’s that time of year again. Time for Boston’s Christmas tree lighting ceremonies. Every year, there are several Christmas trees that get decorated and lit and there are parties and celebrations to go along with them. For some reason, it seems as if the general public is much more in the holiday spirit (and early) than in years past. Today is November 2nd and I already know people who’ve put their Christmas trees up. So, if you’re one of those people who wants to start watching Christmas movies, start listening to Christmas music and wants to watch every tree lighting ceremony in the area, this post is for YOU. The good thing is, ALL of these events are FREE admission.
Droves of people are moving out of Boston. Their top destination? Portland, Maine.
Here’s what a realtor had to say. People are moving out of Boston and settling in Portland, Maine, a new study shows. Data from real estate brokerage corporation Redfin places Boston as the fifth most common metro area people are leaving, with 19% of local users searching elsewhere. Portland, Maine, is the most popular spot for Boston residents looking to move, based on Redfin search data.
WCVB
Local burger expert shares his top burgers in Boston
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Waltham’sRichard Chudy is better known online as Boston Burger Boy. He’s been to almost every burger joint in the Boston area and knows where to find the perfect patty. Looking to make your own? He has a book for that. In Dorchester, Tambo Barrow...
baystatebanner.com
Wu, Sudders clash on Mass & Cass
Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. Two weeks ago, Mayor Michelle Wu made a public appeal to the administration of Gov. Charlie Baker asking for the state’s partnership in responding to the crisis of homelessness and addiction and seeking a commitment of 1,000 state-funded units of supportive housing outside Boston.
Specialty Breed Dogs Surrendered By Breeder Now Safe in Salem
Over 30 dogs surrendered to the National Mill Animal Shelter have arrived in Massachusetts. Now, these specialty breeds are in need of forever homes and the SouthCoast seems to be up for the challenge. The Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem recently took to Facebook to let locals know that 33...
msonewsports.com
Wednesday, Nov. 2 – Afternoon Update with Lynn Mayor Jared Nicholson on Lynn Commuter Rail Station Meeting Tonight
North Shore Today Podcast – Below Meeting Notice. Afternoon Update: Lynn MBTA Station Update – Lynn City Hall Meeting Tonight at 6 p.m. Lynn Mayor Jared Nicholson with Meeting Update – 3 p.m. 11/2/22. Audio Player. TONIGHT at 6 PM! Please join us for the MBTA’s public...
Wilmington Apple
33 Properties Sold In Wilmington In October
WILMINGTON, MA — According to the Middlesex North Registry of Deeds, 33 properties were sold in Wilmington during October 2022:. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter HERE. Got a comment, question, photo, press release, or news tip? Email wilmingtonapple@gmail.com.
