South Dakota man enters plea in federal court after Cheyenne traffic stop allegedly yields 541 fentanyl pills
CASPER, Wyo. — A South Dakota resident has pleaded not guilty in federal court to possession of fentanyl with intention to distribute in Wyoming. Travis James Stowell was arrested July 28, 2022, after a Wyoming Highway Patrol traffic stop on I-25 in Cheyenne, according to the federal charging document. Stowell was the passenger, and after a K-9 indicated on his side of the vehicle, troopers conducted a search.
The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins (11/4/22)
NOTE: The following is a column written weekly by Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins. CHEYENNE, Wyo. — It was a great sports weekend for the Collins Clan. We made a drive to Lincoln, Nebraska, to watch the Cornhuskers’ football team vs. Illinois. I have family in Illinois, so the bad-mouthing was as bad as the Huskers got thumped. Ninety thousand dedicated fans made the stadium experience amazing, but the best part may have been the marching band. My son, Jac, was able to find tickets that night to the volleyball game. The number-one-rated Lady Huskers’ volleyball team was amazing in their sweep over Maryland. I love volleyball, and the athleticism of the players was stunning.
Wind closures in effect on I-80 in Wyoming; gusts up to 65 mph possible ahead of snowstorm
CASPER, Wyo. — Some wind closures are in effect on Interstate 80 as of 10:10 a.m. Wednesday due to strong winds, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-80 is closed to light, high-profile vehicles between Laramie and Exit 235 near Elk Mountain, WYDOT reports. Southeast Wyoming could see winds gust as high as 65 mph until around 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne.
Cheyenne man recognized as an Ultimate Angler by Wyoming Game and Fish
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Cheyenne man has been recognized as an Ultimate Angler by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department in Laramie County. Hugh Baggs of Cheyenne was congratulated for his achievements in the most recent newsletter from the Game and Fish Department. This was part of a program...
Laramie County Community College breaks ground on Recreation and Athletics Complex
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — On Nov. 1, Laramie County Community College broke ground on one of the largest construction projects in the college’s history. The RAC, built in 1971, is one of the oldest buildings on campus, seeing only minor improvements and structural updates in the last half-century. The project includes some major upgrades such as expanded physical fitness space and a competition court that meets all the requirements to host tournaments. The renovation will also add some quality-of-life improvements including upgrades to the electrical and HVAC systems, which are currently outdated and at maximum capacity.
Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities, police report phone scam targeting customers
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Scammers are targeting customers of the Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities and Black Hills Energy, the Cheyenne Police Department warns. “Scammers are posing as employees from the Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities or Black Hills Energy in order to request credit card information over the phone,” the police wrote in a social media post.
Snow is in forecast for Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Residents could see some snow over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Nov. 3, there is a 70% chance of snow, mainly after 2 p.m., with the remainder of the day being mostly cloudy with a high of 36. Winds will be to the north at 15–20 mph with gusts of 30 mph possible. Tonight will have a low of 16 with north winds at 15–20 mph. There is a 90% chance of snow this evening, with accumulations of 1–3 inches possible.
Laramie County Circuit Court Arraignments (11/4/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Erik Ginalik, 42 – Domestic...
Greeley man pleas not guilty for first-degree murder charge in Laramie County District Court
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Greeley, Colorado man who has been charged with first-degree murder pleaded not guilty in Laramie County District Court yesterday, Nov. 3. Yigner Rodrigo Turcios-Romero had his arraignment yesterday in front of Judge Thomas Campbell, where he pleaded not guilty. His trial has been set for March 15, 2023.
Cheyenne residents could see snow later this week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, residents can expect a sunny day today before the possibility of snow later this week. Today, Nov. 2, will be mostly sunny with a high of 63. Winds will be to the south at 10–20 mph, with possible gusts of up to 30 mph. This evening will be partly cloudy with a low of 32 and south winds at 5–15 mph set to become northwest after midnight.
Wyoming National Guard Historical Society hosting fundraising launch party for ‘Cowboy Guard’ project
CASPER, Wyo. — With the aim of publishing a two-volume history of the Wyoming National Guard under the working title “Cowboy Guard,” the Wyoming National Guard Historical Society and its partners will be hosting a fundraising launch party in Cheyenne. The 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 party...
Cheyenne Weekend Events (11/4/22-11/6/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. – These are the latest events this weekend to celebrate the first weekend in November. Take part in the Cheyenne First Friday Art Walk tonight, Nov. 4, from 5-8 p.m. throughout downtown Cheyenne. Find out more about the art walk here. Black Tooth Brewing Co. on 520...
Laramie County Recent Arrests (11/2/22–11/3/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Obituaries: Starr; Carr; Garey; Tafoya
Darrin Lee Starr: January 5, 1965 – October 20, 2022. Darrin Lee Starr, 57, of Cheyenne passed away October 20, 2022, at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center in Cheyenne, Wyoming. He was born January 5, 1965, in Wheatland, Wyoming to Lee Starr and Marilyn Larson. Darrin truly lived life to...
Laramie Police Department swears in California police veteran as Chief
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A 20-year law enforcement veteran was sworn in as the Laramie Police Department’s new chief on Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to a department release. Brian Browne was most recently a captain in the Anaheim Police Department, where he supervised the Operations Support Division, coordinating response and personnel at the Disneyland Resort, Angel Stadium, and Honda Center while overseeing the Community Policing and Traffic Sections, the release said.
Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce to hold Membership Event this December
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Membership Event like no other this December. This year, over 100 volunteers will be working from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8 to sign up new Chamber members and bring greater awareness to the role of the Chamber of Commerce.
Det. Jim Harper retires from Cheyenne PD after 28 years of service
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department has announced the retirement of Detective Jim Harper, who has given 28 years of service to the community. Det. Harper is a greatly valued team member with extensive police experience. He began his career as a CPD patrol officer in 1994 and joined the detective bureau in 2010. He also served as a SWAT team operator for 20 years, a hostage negotiator, and a course instructor for public and private sectors, and was assigned to the position of lead firearms instructor in 2009.
James Hushbeck named Laramie County School District 1 Student of the Week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — James Hushbeck, a junior at South High School, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of Nov. 7. He was nominated by the selection committee for his outstanding academic success with a 4.195 GPA as well as his involvement in the school community.
Children’s Museum of Cheyenne to celebrate groundbreaking next week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Children’s Museum of Cheyenne will be holding a groundbreaking event for the first phase of the museum. The event will be taking place on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 4 p.m. on the property at 1618 O’Neil Ave. Those interested in attending should gather at Flydragon Design Art Studio, 600 W. 17th St.
