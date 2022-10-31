Read full article on original website
Annual Magnolia Christmas parade coming soon
MAGNOLIA, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The 2022 Magnolia Christmas Parade has been announced for December 1, 2022. This year, the parade theme is “Magic of the Movies- All About Christmas Movies!”. The Christmas parade is sponsored by the Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce. It will start at the corner...
Free Thanksgiving community dinner in El Dorado
EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Meet Me at the Court, a mentoring program out of El Dorado, Ark. that focuses on encouraging youth and building self-esteem, is hosting a free Thanksgiving soul food community dinner. The Sharon Bailey-Whitlock community dinner will be on November 12, 2022 starting at Noon....
Taylor resident honored with Elder Choice Award
TAYLOR, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Carla Cooper is the Housekeeping Supervisor at Summit Health and Rehabilitation Center in Taylor, Ark., where she has worked for 14 years. On Tuesday, October 25, 2022, Carla was awarded the Elder’s Choice Award by Governor Asa Hutchinson at a ceremony in North Little Rock, Ark., hosted by Southern Administrative Services LLC.
El Dorado’s Donate for Life Finishing event for Mark Pinckard
EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — El Dorado’s Medical Center of South Arkansas will be holding a fundraising event to raise money to finish the floragraph for Mark Pinckard that will be featured in the 2023 Donate Life Rose Parade in Pasadena, California. In 2002, shortly after his El...
Rachel’s Challenge comes to El Dorado
EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Rachel’s challenge is a non-religious, non-profit, non-political organization in the United States that works to reduce violence. It is run by Darrell Scott and his wife, Sandy, stemming from the inspiring story of Darrell’s daughter, Rachel Scott, after she became the first victim in the Columbine High School shooting tragedy in 1999.
Magnolia church building burnt and used for training
MAGNOLIA, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, November 1, 2022, the old parsonage building at Calvary Baptist Church in Magnolia, Ark., was destroyed in a controlled burn. The fire was started around 6 PM with multiple fire department trucks waiting to douse the flames and control them if needed. Greg...
Online guitar class hosted by South Arkansas Community College
EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Southark Community Education is hosting an online class called “Instant Guitar for Hopelessly Busy People” on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 from 6:30 PM – 9 PM. In a few short hours in the class, participants will be able to learn basic chords and strumming patterns that will have them playing along to their favorite songs in no time.
Magnolia Housing Authority gets $3500 donation from Ablemarle
MAGNOLIA, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Ablemarle Foundation, created in 2007 by Ablemarle with a mission to make a positive, sustainable difference in the communities where they live and operate, has donated $3500 to the Magnolia Housing Authority. In 2021, the foundation donated over $5 million in community grants, focusing efforts on education, health and social services, and cultural initiatives and their employee matching gift and volunteer grant programs allowed another $900,000 to be distributed.
MAD on Ice starting soon
EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — MAD on Ice, the community wide ice skating rink in El Dorado, Ark., hosted by Murphy Arts Center, is coming back for another holiday season. The annual event will start on November 19, 2022, and will run until January 2, 2023. MAD on Ice...
ROAD TO RECOVERY: South Arkansas women shares experience with drug addiction
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– One woman in El Dorado is getting a second chance at a sober life after struggling with drug addiction for twenty-seven years. Now, she is focused on receiving a new life through a recovery program at the Magdalene House of El Dorado. “Pretty much anything...
Evening Forecast – Thursday, November 3rd
West Monroe, LA – (11/03/22) Lows tonight will stay mild and fall into the lower 60s. Clouds will stay light through most of the evening, clouds are expected to increase into tomorrow morning. Skies will stay overcast for most of the day, seeing some peaks of sun here or there.
Morning Forecast – Thursday, November 3rd
WEST MONROE, La. — (11/3/2022) Building high pressure aloft will keep temperatures above normal for the next few afternoons, but a cold front will bring showers and storms back to the ArkLaMiss early this weekend. Overall, a pleasant Thursday expected, with temperatures climbing into the 80s… well above normal...
