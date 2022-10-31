Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan football is 1 of 13 playoff contenders left -- here’s how all possible outcomes rank by priority
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan is one of only 13 teams left fighting for the four coveted College Football Playoff spots, but there are still so many possible outcomes based on how all those teams finish the season. Two weeks ago, when the Wolverines were on bye, we broke...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan man gets 70-100 years for killing two women with hammer
LANSING, Mich. – A Michigan man charged in the hammer killings of two women after he showed cellphone photos of their beaten bodies to sheriff’s deputies during a traffic stop was sentenced Wednesday to 70-100 years in prison. Kiernan Brown, 30, of Delta Township, was sentenced in Ingham...
ClickOnDetroit.com
New candidate emerges in Ann Arbor mayoral race
ANN ARBOR – The race for mayor of Ann Arbor has gained a new candidate as Election Day nears. Dylan Manna has entered the race as an independent write-in candidate, meaning his name will not appear on the ballot. Instead, voters may write his name on the ballot in lieu of selecting the other two candidates.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Hey job seekers! These Ann Arbor area law enforcement agencies are hiring
ANN ARBOR – Looking for a job serving your community?. Several Tree Town area law enforcement departments are recruiting future police officers and cadets to help them patrol Washtenaw County and fight crime. Here’s which law enforcement agencies are hiring:. ANN ARBOR POLICE DEPARTMENT. Tree Town’s men and...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: What you should be doing with your leaves instead of raking them -- and other stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Do you really need to rake the leaves from your lawn? According to Sam Bauer, a turf grass researcher at the University of Minnesota, the best thing for your lawn is to mow it.
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘SLHS is getting bombed’: South Lyon High School evacuated after 3rd threat in 10 days
SOUTH LYON, Mich. – For the third time in 10 days, a threat was written on the wall of a bathroom inside South Lyon High School, this time claiming the building was going to be bombed. The school was evacuated around 9:15 a.m. Thursday (Nov. 3) after a message...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Cafe, wine shop, pop-ups & more - this Ann Arbor community hub has it all
The building at 1928 Packard Street in Ann Arbor was the home of the Big Ten Party store for decades, but since 2019 it has been evolving into a bustling community hub. With a European-style cafe, a wine store, and several rotating pop-ups, there is a lot going on at YORK in Ann Arbor. It’s no wonder. Co-owner Tommy York has a wide range of experience in the food industry.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan ‘Boogaloo Boi’ with violent past accused of lying about drug use while buying gun
PLYMOUTH, Mich. – A Michigan member of the “Boogaloo Bois” that has a past with domestic violence has been accused of lying about drug use while purchasing a gun. A criminal complaint has been filed against Timothy Allen Teagan, 24, accusing him of being a drug user in possession of firearms and ammunition, and making a false statement with the acquisition of a firearm.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Oakland County family mourns woman beaten to death with wrench; Husband charged with murder
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An Oakland County family is mourning as a daughter was killed with a wrench in a domestic attack. Katy Dougherty, 38, was beaten to death in her Waterford Township home on Oct. 16. Her husband has been charged with her murder after police say he beat her with a wrench.
ClickOnDetroit.com
6-year-old boy dies from complications of RSV in Oakland County
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – A six-year-old Macomb County boy has died from complications from RSV. Respiratory Syncytial Virus is a common virus, but it’s affecting more children with low immunity, and pediatric hospitals across the country are bracing for a rough winter. The Oakland County Health Department confirmed...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Husband charged with murder after Waterford woman killed with wrench while sleeping
WATERFORD, Mich. – The husband of a Waterford woman who was beaten to death with a wrench while she was sleeping has been charged with murder. Katy Dougherty, 38, was beaten to death inside her Waterford home on Oct. 16. Her husband, Justin Wagenberg, has been charged with her murder.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Holiday studio sale featuring work by local artists returns to Ann Arbor’s Water Hill in December
ANN ARBOR – Local artist Kate Tremel is opening her home studio on Dec. 10-11 for the 13th Annual Artists Holiday Studio Sale. The sale will take place from noon-5 p.m. both days at 627 Gott St in the Water Hill neighborhood. Work by six professional local artisans will...
ClickOnDetroit.com
First responders battle fire at party supply company in Novi
NOVI, Mich. – First responders battled a fire at a party supply company in Novi. The incident occurred Wednesday (Nov. 2) night at Acme Partyworks on Vincenti Court, near Meadowbrook Road, and Grand River Avenue. Officials say the building is a total loss. Workers can be seen hugging and...
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘I couldn’t get out on my own’: Ypsilanti Township man honored for saving neighbor from burning home
YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Ypsilanti Township man was honored at a meeting Tuesday night for saving his neighbor from a burning home. D. Bates was doing yardwork on Sept. 30 when he heard a neighbor with a fire extinguisher screaming about a fire. “I see flames and smoke...
