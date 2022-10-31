ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Michigan man gets 70-100 years for killing two women with hammer

LANSING, Mich. – A Michigan man charged in the hammer killings of two women after he showed cellphone photos of their beaten bodies to sheriff’s deputies during a traffic stop was sentenced Wednesday to 70-100 years in prison. Kiernan Brown, 30, of Delta Township, was sentenced in Ingham...
New candidate emerges in Ann Arbor mayoral race

ANN ARBOR – The race for mayor of Ann Arbor has gained a new candidate as Election Day nears. Dylan Manna has entered the race as an independent write-in candidate, meaning his name will not appear on the ballot. Instead, voters may write his name on the ballot in lieu of selecting the other two candidates.
Hey job seekers! These Ann Arbor area law enforcement agencies are hiring

ANN ARBOR – Looking for a job serving your community?. Several Tree Town area law enforcement departments are recruiting future police officers and cadets to help them patrol Washtenaw County and fight crime. Here’s which law enforcement agencies are hiring:. ANN ARBOR POLICE DEPARTMENT. Tree Town’s men and...
Cafe, wine shop, pop-ups & more - this Ann Arbor community hub has it all

The building at 1928 Packard Street in Ann Arbor was the home of the Big Ten Party store for decades, but since 2019 it has been evolving into a bustling community hub. With a European-style cafe, a wine store, and several rotating pop-ups, there is a lot going on at YORK in Ann Arbor. It’s no wonder. Co-owner Tommy York has a wide range of experience in the food industry.
Michigan ‘Boogaloo Boi’ with violent past accused of lying about drug use while buying gun

PLYMOUTH, Mich. – A Michigan member of the “Boogaloo Bois” that has a past with domestic violence has been accused of lying about drug use while purchasing a gun. A criminal complaint has been filed against Timothy Allen Teagan, 24, accusing him of being a drug user in possession of firearms and ammunition, and making a false statement with the acquisition of a firearm.
6-year-old boy dies from complications of RSV in Oakland County

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – A six-year-old Macomb County boy has died from complications from RSV. Respiratory Syncytial Virus is a common virus, but it’s affecting more children with low immunity, and pediatric hospitals across the country are bracing for a rough winter. The Oakland County Health Department confirmed...
First responders battle fire at party supply company in Novi

NOVI, Mich. – First responders battled a fire at a party supply company in Novi. The incident occurred Wednesday (Nov. 2) night at Acme Partyworks on Vincenti Court, near Meadowbrook Road, and Grand River Avenue. Officials say the building is a total loss. Workers can be seen hugging and...
