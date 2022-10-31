ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee Ji-han Dead: Everything To Know About K-Pop Star Killed in Seoul Halloween Stampede

By Eric Todisco
 4 days ago
Image Credit: Denys Kurbatov/Adobe
  • Lee Ji-han was a K-pop star.
  • He died in a stampede at a Halloween celebration in Seoul, South Korea.
  • He was 24 years old when he died.

K-Pop star Lee Ji-han died at a massive Halloween event in Seoul, South Korea on October 29. The 24-year-old was killed during a crowd rush that claimed that lives of at least 150 people. Ji-han’s management company 935 Entertainment confirmed the tragic news the following day, on October 30.

“We are sad to deliver such news today, but Lee Ji-han has passed away in the crush in Itaewon last night,” the statement read. “We would like to express our deepest condolences to his family, who are saddened by the sudden tragic news, also to everyone who loved him.”

So, who is Lee Ji-han? We’ve rounded up everything you need to know about the talented K-Pop star in the wake of his tragic death.

Lee Ji-han was on a singing competition series.

Lee Ji-han rose to fame as a contestant on season 2 of the reality signing competition series Produce 101. The show features singers who are vying to join an 11-member K-pop group. He was eliminated in the first round of the season, which aired in 2017.

Some Produce 101 contestants reacted to Ji-han’s death either on social mediator in statements, including Park Hee Soon, Kim Do Hyun, and Cho Jin Hyung.

Ji-han was an actor.

Ji-han made his acting debut in 2019 in the Korean web series Today Was Another Nam Hyun Day. Ji-han played Shin Nam Hyun opposite Choi Woo Jung who played Shin Nam Hee.

His death was a day of mourning.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeoul proclaimed a day of national mourning on October 30 following Ji-han’s passing, according to reports. Ji-han’s funeral is reportedly scheduled for Tuesday, November 1, and apparently the South Korean government is willing to donate 15 million won for funeral expense.

Fans are mourning Lee Ji-han’s death.

Lee Ji-han’s death has left K-pop fans devastated. They’ve been flooding the comments section of posts from the singer’s fan club account on Instagram. “Gone too soon. Rest in Peace beautiful angel,” one fan said about Ji-han.

