Horry County, SC

1 injured after car crashes into building in Carolina Forest area, fire rescue says

By Tanya Pinette
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Several lanes of traffic were blocked Sunday evening after a car crashed into a building near Carolina Forest, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

It happened at about 5:24 p.m. Sunday at 3761 Renee Drive near Carolina Forest, HCFR said.

One person was taken to the hospital with injuries, according to HCFR.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash.

HCFR asked drivers to steer clear of the area to avoid delays and for the safety of those who were on the scene Sunday.

