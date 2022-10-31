Read full article on original website
One Day Only: 50+ Crafters Bring Unique & Unusual Items to Marshfield!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Hardin-Simmons University and Abilene ISD StatementHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Boston Children's Hospital To Host a Blood Donation Event At Malden Police HQAbdul GhaniMalden, MA
Tufts medical study finds common ground in gun regulationThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Football dominates in impressive showing versus HamiltonThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
NECN
Celtics-Cavaliers Takeaways: Another OT Loss as Defense Falters
Celtics-Cavs takeaways: C's defense couldn't stop Mitchell, Garland late originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Cleveland Cavaliers have beaten the Boston Celtics twice over the last week, and both games required overtime. The Cavs overcame a double-digit deficit and made more clutch plays than the Celtics in the fourth...
NECN
‘It Makes No Sense': Marcus Smart Reacts to Ime Udoka Reportedly Joining Nets
Marcus Smart has passionate reaction to latest Ime Udoka report originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. If you were surprised and confused by Tuesday's report that suspended Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka was in line to take over as the Brooklyn Nets' head coach after Steve Nash's firing, you're not alone.
NECN
Jaylen Brown, Jean McGuire Meet As Civil Rights Icon Continues Her Recovery
Weeks after she was stabbed, Boston civil rights icon Jean McGuire met with Celtics star Jaylen Brown, a civil rights advocate himself. Brown tweeted photos of his meetup with McGuire, 91, who was stabbed while walking her dog in Franklin Park on Oct. 11. "Jean McGuire thank you for the...
NECN
Bruins Goalie Jeremy Swayman Leaves Win Vs. Penguins With Injury
Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman leaves win vs. Penguins with injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Bruins pulled off a stunning 6-5 comeback win on the road against the Pittsburgh Penguins in overtime Tuesday night, but it came at a price. B's goaltender Jeremy Swayman had to be...
NECN
Bruins Rise to No. 1 in Several NHL Power Rankings Behind Historic Start
Bruins rise to No. 1 in several NHL power rankings behind historic start originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. It’s hard to play better hockey than the Boston Bruins have through their first 10 games. Jim Montgomery’s squad is off to a 9-1-0 start for the first time in...
NECN
Kevin Durant Claims He Was ‘Shocked' by Nets Firing Steve Nash
Durant insists he was 'shocked' by Nets' decision to fire Nash originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. If there was one person who you'd expect wouldn't be surprised by the Brooklyn Nets firing Steve Nash, it's Kevin Durant. But even after Brooklyn's 2-5 start, Durant insists he didn't see Tuesday's...
NECN
Bruins' Third-Period Dominance Fueling Record-Setting Start to NHL Season
Bruins' third-period dominance fueling record-setting start to season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. One of the traits of a true Stanley Cup contender is not letting the opponent have any hope of victory late in the game. Even if you're winning entering the third period, don't let up and...
NECN
Ranking the 10 Bruins Players Most Responsible for Team's Record Start to Season
Ranking the 10 Bruins players most responsible for team's record start originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Bruins are off to the best start in franchise history with a 9-1-0 record through the first 10 games of the 2022-23 NHL season. This impressive stretch isn't the work of...
NECN
Tomase: Kyle Schwarber's Success Highlights Flaw in Red Sox' Philosophy
Tomase: Schwarber's success highlights flaw in Red Sox' philosophy originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The most pernicious word in baseball is not "shift" or "launch" or "opener." It's value. The pursuit of value sounds virtuous. Modern front offices deploy it to justify all manner of moves, typically ones that...
NECN
Multiple Fights Break Out After Massive Hit in Bruins Vs. Rangers
WATCH: Multiple fights break out after massive hit in Bruins vs. Rangers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The rivalry between the Boston Bruins and New York Rangers is alive and well, and there was plenty of physicality in the second period of Thursday night's game at Madison Square Garden.
NECN
Bruins Sign Defenseman Convicted in Racist Bullying Incident as Teen
The Boston Bruins announced Friday that they signed defenseman Mitchell Miller, who was released by the Arizona Coyotes shortly after being drafted in 2020 after reports surfaced of his conviction for bullying a Black classmate with developmental disabilities when he was 14 years old. The Bruins news release announcing Miller's...
