Boston, MA

NECN

Celtics-Cavaliers Takeaways: Another OT Loss as Defense Falters

Celtics-Cavs takeaways: C's defense couldn't stop Mitchell, Garland late originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Cleveland Cavaliers have beaten the Boston Celtics twice over the last week, and both games required overtime. The Cavs overcame a double-digit deficit and made more clutch plays than the Celtics in the fourth...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

‘It Makes No Sense': Marcus Smart Reacts to Ime Udoka Reportedly Joining Nets

Marcus Smart has passionate reaction to latest Ime Udoka report originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. If you were surprised and confused by Tuesday's report that suspended Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka was in line to take over as the Brooklyn Nets' head coach after Steve Nash's firing, you're not alone.
NECN

Bruins Goalie Jeremy Swayman Leaves Win Vs. Penguins With Injury

Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman leaves win vs. Penguins with injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Bruins pulled off a stunning 6-5 comeback win on the road against the Pittsburgh Penguins in overtime Tuesday night, but it came at a price. B's goaltender Jeremy Swayman had to be...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Kevin Durant Claims He Was ‘Shocked' by Nets Firing Steve Nash

Durant insists he was 'shocked' by Nets' decision to fire Nash originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. If there was one person who you'd expect wouldn't be surprised by the Brooklyn Nets firing Steve Nash, it's Kevin Durant. But even after Brooklyn's 2-5 start, Durant insists he didn't see Tuesday's...
NECN

Bruins' Third-Period Dominance Fueling Record-Setting Start to NHL Season

Bruins' third-period dominance fueling record-setting start to season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. One of the traits of a true Stanley Cup contender is not letting the opponent have any hope of victory late in the game. Even if you're winning entering the third period, don't let up and...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Tomase: Kyle Schwarber's Success Highlights Flaw in Red Sox' Philosophy

Tomase: Schwarber's success highlights flaw in Red Sox' philosophy originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The most pernicious word in baseball is not "shift" or "launch" or "opener." It's value. The pursuit of value sounds virtuous. Modern front offices deploy it to justify all manner of moves, typically ones that...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Multiple Fights Break Out After Massive Hit in Bruins Vs. Rangers

WATCH: Multiple fights break out after massive hit in Bruins vs. Rangers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The rivalry between the Boston Bruins and New York Rangers is alive and well, and there was plenty of physicality in the second period of Thursday night's game at Madison Square Garden.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Bruins Sign Defenseman Convicted in Racist Bullying Incident as Teen

The Boston Bruins announced Friday that they signed defenseman Mitchell Miller, who was released by the Arizona Coyotes shortly after being drafted in 2020 after reports surfaced of his conviction for bullying a Black classmate with developmental disabilities when he was 14 years old. The Bruins news release announcing Miller's...
BOSTON, MA

