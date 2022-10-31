ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, ME

mainepublic.org

Iraqi community seeks to boost midterm participation through voter registration drive

On a recent morning at Al Naeem Market, a small Iraqi food store in downtown Augusta, owner Ismael Al Kattea stood behind the counter, chatting with some customers. One of the customers was Hameed Al Abbas. Speaking in Arabic, Al Abbas, who is originally from Iraq, said he wants elected leaders to focus on solutions to the region’s housing challenges.
AUGUSTA, ME
thewindhameagle.com

Windham High School student captures 'USOA Miss Teen Maine' crown

A Windham High School senior has won the 2023 United States of America Miss Teen Maine Pageant and will represent the state at the USOA National Pageant in Nevada next spring. Morgan Wing of Windham, 17, was awarded the teen crown and title Oct. 9 during the USOA Maine Pageant at the Senator Inn in Augusta.
WINDHAM, ME
thewestendnews.com

USPS Station A: Locked Doors and Empty Service Counters

West End residents have expressed their continued frustration and dissatisfaction with USPS Station A, located at 622 Congress Street. They cite unpredictable hours, unexpected and sporadic closures, lost mail, and poor service amongst other complaints. “I have a mailbox here and have packages I haven’t been able to pick up...
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Pedestrian dies after Thomaston crash

THOMASTON, Maine — One man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Thomaston. An 89-year-old Connecticut man died in front of the Hampton Inn after being stuck by vehicle traveling along Route 1 around 6 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, according to Thomaston police. The man was reportedly crossing...
THOMASTON, ME
WMTW

Maine school evacuated after suspicious message found in bathroom

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — A high school was evacuated Wednesday afternoon after authorities say a suspicious message was found in a bathroom. Police say the message was found in the bathroom at Scarborough High School. Authorities did not elaborate on what the message said. Officials evacuated students for school and...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
Q106.5

2 Pedestrians, 1 Cyclist Killed in Maine in the Past Week

It's been a deadly week on Maine's roads as two pedestrians and one person on a bicycle have been fatally struck by vehicles. The Bicycle Coalition of Maine is cautioning drivers and people sharing the roads with vehicles that this is a dangerous time of year. With the shortening days, everyone is getting used to sharper angles of the sun and low light conditions during their daily commutes. In the past week, BCM officials report three people have died after being struck by vehicles.
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

One of Philadelphia’s Most Wanted Violent Crooks Caught in Maine

A man wanted in connection with a homicide in Philadelphia was arrested during a traffic stop in Maine. What started as a routine traffic stop for an expired registration turned out to be a lot more, including arresting Earl Hassen, 43, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, who was wanted on a murder charge. Auburn Police pulled the vehicle over at approximately 11:00 Tuesday night on Kittyhawk Avenue. During the traffic stop, they asked for identification from one of the passengers, who originally gave them a Delaware ID, which police determined was fake. When they were able to confirm Hassen's identity, they took him into custody on a homicide warrant out of Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NEWS CENTER Maine

Dead juvenile humpback whale washes up on Maine island

SOUTH BRISTOL, Maine — A dead juvenile humpback whale was found on Inner Heron Island on Tuesday. The island is in midcoast Maine, off the coast of South Bristol. Marine Mammals of Maine staff members responded to the scene. The organization said in a Facebook post that the whale was "already fairly decomposed, significantly limiting the amount of viable samples we could collect to learn more about his life and death."
SOUTH BRISTOL, ME
coast931.com

Portland restaurant damaged by fire

The cause of a fire at a Portland restaurant in under investigation. The two-alarm fire broke out Wednesday around 7:45 p.m. at Chez Bujabelle on St. John Street, across from the Union Station Plaza. The restaurant is on the first floor, where the fire started. The flames spread to the...
PORTLAND, ME
coast931.com

El Grand Rodeo Accused of Withholding 100k+ in Tips and Back Wages

Owners of several restaurants in the greater Portland area have been accused of withholding more than 100k in tips and overtime payment. According to our info partners at CBS 13, El Grand Rodeo, a company that owns El Rodeo in South Portland and Brunswick, and Azul Tequila in Gorham, have been accused by the US Department of Labor for failing to pay overtime.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME

