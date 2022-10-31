Read full article on original website
mainepublic.org
Iraqi community seeks to boost midterm participation through voter registration drive
On a recent morning at Al Naeem Market, a small Iraqi food store in downtown Augusta, owner Ismael Al Kattea stood behind the counter, chatting with some customers. One of the customers was Hameed Al Abbas. Speaking in Arabic, Al Abbas, who is originally from Iraq, said he wants elected leaders to focus on solutions to the region’s housing challenges.
thewindhameagle.com
Windham High School student captures 'USOA Miss Teen Maine' crown
A Windham High School senior has won the 2023 United States of America Miss Teen Maine Pageant and will represent the state at the USOA National Pageant in Nevada next spring. Morgan Wing of Windham, 17, was awarded the teen crown and title Oct. 9 during the USOA Maine Pageant at the Senator Inn in Augusta.
Wildwood, NJ, Police: Maine Man Had Parts to Build a Bomb in Motel Room
Authorities in Wildwood say a man from Maine has been arrested after people allegedly heard him talking about building a bomb inside a motel room and he had assembled items to do so. The scene unfolded last Friday morning, October 28th, at the Mango Motel on East Spencer Avenue. The...
mainepublic.org
County commissioners advance plan to build 24-unit homeless shelter in Lewiston-Auburn
A 24-unit shelter in Lewiston or Auburn is one step closer to reality after Androscoggin County Commissioners voted to finance the purchase of 24 modular housing units. Sally Christner, Androscoggin County Commission Chair, says the roughly $520,000 price tag to buy the units will come from American Rescue Plan Funds the county has yet to spend.
wabi.tv
Police: ‘Philadelphia’s most wanted’ arrested in Maine traffic stop, drugs seized
AUBURN, Maine (WMTW) - A man wanted on a homicide warrant in Pennsylvania was arrested in Auburn, Maine, on Tuesday. Officials described 43-year-old Earl Hassan as “Philadelphia’s most wanted.” Hassan was a passenger in a car that had been pulled over for an expired registration on Kittyhawk Avenue around 11 p.m.
WMTW
Maine business owner sentenced for federal Paycheck Protection Program fraud
BANGOR, Maine — A Skowhegan man was sentenced in federal court Wednesday to 20 months in prison for a bank fraud scheme related to his applications for federal Paycheck Protection Program loans. Nathan Reardon, 44, pleaded guilty back in July. He will have three years of supervised release when...
mainepublic.org
Labor officials call for Chipotle to reopen Augusta restaurant after it closed during union drive
Regional labor officials allege that Chipotle violated labor laws and discriminated against employees in Augusta working to form a union. The company announced that it was closing the store on the same day in July that a hearing had been scheduled on its employees' petition to form a union. In...
WMTW
Your Choice, Your Voice: Immigrants and asylum seekers transform Maine communities
The influx of asylum seekers and immigrants to Maine has transformed communities in the greater Portland area. It is a topic that WMTW viewers have selected as one of their most important of this election year as part of the Your Choice, Your Voice series. South Portland High School has...
thewestendnews.com
USPS Station A: Locked Doors and Empty Service Counters
West End residents have expressed their continued frustration and dissatisfaction with USPS Station A, located at 622 Congress Street. They cite unpredictable hours, unexpected and sporadic closures, lost mail, and poor service amongst other complaints. “I have a mailbox here and have packages I haven’t been able to pick up...
WPFO
DEP finds inaction by owners of Midcoast power plant poses 'threat' to public, environment
WISCASSET (WGME) -- New documents obtained by the CBS13 I-Team show a former power station on Maine's Midcoast continues to pose a threat to public health and to the environment, decades after it was shuttered. Mason Station, a former oil-fired power plant in Wiscasset, has sat vacant since the early...
NEWS CENTER Maine
Pedestrian dies after Thomaston crash
THOMASTON, Maine — One man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Thomaston. An 89-year-old Connecticut man died in front of the Hampton Inn after being stuck by vehicle traveling along Route 1 around 6 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, according to Thomaston police. The man was reportedly crossing...
Have the Scam Violinists That Tricked Me in Falmouth Moved on From Maine?
I fell hook, line, and sinker for this scam on a hot summer night in August! I don't know what that says about me. It either says that I'm an idiot, or I have a big sympathetic heart. I'm sure it's a combination of both. The scam, which WGME13 and...
Man Facing 30 Years & 2 Million Dollar Fine for Drug Charges in Waterville, Maine
Guilty Plea for Possessing Fentanyl with Intent to Distribute. A 31-year-old Waterville man pleaded guilty Thursday to possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute. Facing 30 Years in Prison and 2 Million Dollar Fine. Patrick Hanson faces up to 30 years in prison with up to 2 million dollars in fines....
NECN
Recent Violence in Downtown Portland Has Businesses Worried Visitors Will Stay Away
A calm Sunday morning in Monument Square in Portland, Maine, was interrupted by the latest in a string of violent incidents in the city’s downtown. According to Portland Police, officers were called to the address of the city's main library around 9:45 a.m. for a reported stabbing. The stabbing...
WMTW
Maine school evacuated after suspicious message found in bathroom
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — A high school was evacuated Wednesday afternoon after authorities say a suspicious message was found in a bathroom. Police say the message was found in the bathroom at Scarborough High School. Authorities did not elaborate on what the message said. Officials evacuated students for school and...
2 Pedestrians, 1 Cyclist Killed in Maine in the Past Week
It's been a deadly week on Maine's roads as two pedestrians and one person on a bicycle have been fatally struck by vehicles. The Bicycle Coalition of Maine is cautioning drivers and people sharing the roads with vehicles that this is a dangerous time of year. With the shortening days, everyone is getting used to sharper angles of the sun and low light conditions during their daily commutes. In the past week, BCM officials report three people have died after being struck by vehicles.
One of Philadelphia’s Most Wanted Violent Crooks Caught in Maine
A man wanted in connection with a homicide in Philadelphia was arrested during a traffic stop in Maine. What started as a routine traffic stop for an expired registration turned out to be a lot more, including arresting Earl Hassen, 43, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, who was wanted on a murder charge. Auburn Police pulled the vehicle over at approximately 11:00 Tuesday night on Kittyhawk Avenue. During the traffic stop, they asked for identification from one of the passengers, who originally gave them a Delaware ID, which police determined was fake. When they were able to confirm Hassen's identity, they took him into custody on a homicide warrant out of Philadelphia.
Dead juvenile humpback whale washes up on Maine island
SOUTH BRISTOL, Maine — A dead juvenile humpback whale was found on Inner Heron Island on Tuesday. The island is in midcoast Maine, off the coast of South Bristol. Marine Mammals of Maine staff members responded to the scene. The organization said in a Facebook post that the whale was "already fairly decomposed, significantly limiting the amount of viable samples we could collect to learn more about his life and death."
coast931.com
Portland restaurant damaged by fire
The cause of a fire at a Portland restaurant in under investigation. The two-alarm fire broke out Wednesday around 7:45 p.m. at Chez Bujabelle on St. John Street, across from the Union Station Plaza. The restaurant is on the first floor, where the fire started. The flames spread to the...
coast931.com
El Grand Rodeo Accused of Withholding 100k+ in Tips and Back Wages
Owners of several restaurants in the greater Portland area have been accused of withholding more than 100k in tips and overtime payment. According to our info partners at CBS 13, El Grand Rodeo, a company that owns El Rodeo in South Portland and Brunswick, and Azul Tequila in Gorham, have been accused by the US Department of Labor for failing to pay overtime.
