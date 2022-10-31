ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurricane watches issued as Tropical Storm Lisa moves toward Central America

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
WFLA
 4 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical Storm Lisa formed in the central Caribbean Sea Monday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The NHC’s 5 p.m. advisory said the storm was about 320 miles southeast of Grand Cayman and 665 miles east of Belize City.

2 Americans among the 153 killed in Halloween crowd surge in South Korea

The storm had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and was moving west at 14 mph. The NHC said Lisa was expected to strengthen over the next several days.

According to the NHC, Lisa will pass south of Jamaica and the Cayman Islands as it approaches Central America.

“Tropical Storm Lisa has formed in the Caribbean very close to where Ian formed, but this storm will continue to move to the west most likely becoming a hurricane before making landfall in Central America later this week,” meteorologist Eric Stone said.

The NHC believed that Lisa would move near or over the Bay Islands of Honduras before approaching Belize Wednesday.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

  • Bay Islands
  • Belize coast from north of Puerto Barrios to south of Chetumal

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

  • Bay Islands

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

  • Jamaica
  • Entire north coast of Honduras
  • Guatemala from border with Honduras to Puerto Barrios
  • Mexico from Chetumal to Punta Herrero.
WFLA

