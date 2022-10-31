Read full article on original website
Police ID Kansas man who died in bar shooting
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and have identified the victim as 29-year-old Raymond Davis of Topeka. Just before 2:30a.m. Friday, police were dispatched to 4600 Block SW Topeka Blvd, after receiving a call for service regarding a disturbance and gunshots reported in the area, according to Police Captain Jerry Monasmith.
Counterfeit cash reported in Manhattan
RILEY COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating more counterfeit cash in Kansas. According to the Riley County Police Department, a fake $100 bill was used in an attempt to make a purchase at a business in Manhattan on Monday. Police identified 52-year-old David Voter of Manhattan as the individual...
15-year-old arrested after alleged violent attack at high school
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a violent attack on a student at Manhattan High School. Just after 8a.m. Thursday, officers filed a report for aggravated battery at Manhattan High School in the 2100 block of Poyntz Avenue, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 17-year-old...
RCPD: 2 jailed for alleged Halloween home-invasion
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged home-invasion break-in in Manhattan. Just after 9:30p.m. Monday, officers filed a report for aggravated assault, battery, criminal damage to property, and criminal trespass in the 2000 block of College Heights Road in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
RCPD: 14-year-old arrested after alleged threat at middle school
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities and USD 383 officials are investigating an alleged criminal threat and have made an arrest. Just after 10a.m. Tuesday, officers filed a report for criminal threat at Eisenhower Middle School, 800 Walters Drive in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. Officials...
Sheriff: Man flew from North Carolina to meet underage Kan. girl
WABAUNSEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged sex crimes. On Monday, the Wabaunsee County Sheriff's office was alerted to possible exploitation of a child, according to a media release. Deputies responded to investigate at a residence in the 400 Block of East Flint Hills Drive, Lake...
Sheriff IDs Kansas man who died after struck by a train
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal pedestrian accident have identified the victim as 47-year-old Chad States of Topeka, according to Shawnee County Deputy Abigail Christian. Just before 12:30a.m. Tuesday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a call that a train had struck a pedestrian near NW...
Junction City man hospitalized after 3-vehicle crash
RILEY COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 8:30a.m. Wednesday in Riley County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2012 Infiniti G driven by Thedore Thomas, 66, Junction City, was eastbound on Kansas 18 approximately a mile west of Seth Child Road. The driver lost control of...
Man wanted in Nevada captured in Kansas
JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a wanted suspect on multiple charges after an arrest. Just before 11a.m. Saturday, sheriff's deputies near Mayetta, Kansas, captured a man wanted in Nevada for an alleged probation violation, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. Nawid Faiqu, 36, of Sabetha, remains jailed on requested...
Former Kan. car dealer sentenced for failing to pay sales tax
TOPEKA – A former Kansas auto dealer has been sentenced to pay more than $72,000 in restitution on a charge related to failing to pay sales tax to the state, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt. Justin Bogina, 40, formerly of Tecumseh, was sentenced Monday in Shawnee County...
Operation Green Light is planned in Manhattan
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – November 2, 2022) Starting Sunday, November 6th, green lights will be installed and displayed along Poyntz Avenue in Downtown Manhattan to show support for military veterans and their families. The Operation Green Light display will last one week and is part of a national collaboration to support military veterans. The display is intended to raise awareness about the unique challenges veterans face as well as the importance of continued assistance for veterans at the community, state, and federal levels.
Winter coat drive wraps up Nov. 18
House of Ruth and Community Partners will come together to celebrate as they do a count of all coats collected from a second annual 2022 winter coat drive for kids in Junction City. House of Ruth Director Linda Gibson said donors and individuals from the drop-off locations are invited to...
Firefighters respond to false alarm at GCH
Junction City fire Department personnel responded to what turned out to be a false alarm at Geary Community Hospital Tuesday afternoon. There were not any injuries or damage. According to a check with the Fire Marshall the false alarm was caused by a faulty detector. The call on the false...
Museum will be closed Tuesday
The Geary County Historical Museum will be closed Tuesday, November 8th for a staff professional development day. Regular hours will resume Wednesday, November 9th. Museum Executive Director Heather Hagedorn made the announcement.
Residents cite opposition to the proposed slaughterhouse
There were a substantial number of residents at the Tuesday night Junction City Commission meeting that sought information from city officials on a proposed slaughterhouse. They got very little. Disclosure agreements signed by officials, lack of any concrete proposals and a guarantee that the public will have opportunities for public hearings and forums on this topic in the future were responses.
New Interim CEO is selected for Geary Community Hospital
Geary Community Hospital Trustees have selected Bill Overbey to serve as the new interim Chief Executive Officer of Geary Community Hospital. Overbey, Topeka, previously served as the CEO with Kansas Rehabilitation Hospital of Topeka until March of 2022 when he retired. Prior to his position at the Kansas Rehabilitation Hospital, he served as the Chief Financial Officer for Hays Medical Center for over 13 years. Overbey began his healthcare career as the CFO at Geary Community Hospital from 1991 to 2001.
Alex Tyson wants to clarify information
Geary County Commission Chair Alex Tyson issued a statement Wednesday morning. "As Chair of the Board of County Commissioners of Geary County I feel it is my duty to dispel and correct misinformation that has been stated in public forums in recent days. As an elected official I take my duty to the citizens of Geary County seriously, and part of that duty is to make certain that the people have access to the facts.
Operation Santa Claus kicks off for 2022
Santa's Fort Riley Workshop was the site for the Operation Santa Claus ribbon cutting ceremony this week. ( Photos by Phyllis Fitzgerald ) Through Operation Santa Claus, Fort Riley and the surrounding communities assist local active duty junior enlisted service members who have financial needs by providing gifts for their children. Soldiers and family members apply for the program their units.
Holiday Card signing event is scheduled
Society of the 1st Division Executive Director Phyllis Fitzgerald has announced a Holiday Card signing event for deployed 1st Infantry Division Soldiers on Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Junction City Municipal Building foyer. The hours for the event will be 4-8 p.m.
Sponsored: Smithfield Hiring Event
They’re an American-based food company committed to producing high-quality, affordable protein products. And, they’re seeking new employees like you, to join their Smithfield Family at the Junction City location. They offer competitive pay, tuition assistance, paid vacations and holidays, and comprehensive benefits packages. Join them at their hiring...
